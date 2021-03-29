Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Rising Up and Bowing Down – The Grace of Surrendering

I was in an awkward yoga pose the other day. One leg here. The other there. Twisted and contorted at the waist, it seemed as though I was sipping  each breath through a straw. I wanted to collapse––to curl up in the fetal position. I wanted to give up. “Be proud and full of grace,” […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I was in an awkward yoga pose the other day. One leg here. The other there. Twisted and contorted at the waist, it seemed as though I was sipping  each breath through a straw. I wanted to collapse––to curl up in the fetal position. I wanted to give up.

“Be proud and full of grace,” my inner voice whispered. “Rise up.”

And so I did. I exhaled and found a smidge more space between my ribs and elongated my spine. Then I gracefully unbound myself and bowed down, my forehead to the mat, my body purposefully rounded into child’s pose.

I surrendered.

I surrendered to the moment, to the truth that my body, in that space, on that day, was not going to achieve what I’d hoped. And that was okay. I’d shown up with love and given it my all.

It made me think about what we’re all facing right now. We’re still battling a global pandemic leaving many of us unsure what the future holds for us personally and professionally.

If we let it, the situation can make us feel scared, alone, anxious, and helpless. Like all we can do is give up and give in to the darkness. But what if we looked at it differently? What if instead of just giving in and thus giving up, we practiced the art of surrendering?

Surrendering, done correctly, is graceful and powerful. 

Surrendering means rising up and then bowing down.

How do we rise up? We face the situation with grace and honor. We chose to act from love not fear. Rising up to a situation, even one out of your control, means being your best self. Do good deeds. Bake your neighbor a cake. Venmo your hairdresser a tip. Write your best friend a song. Do what lights you up and share it with your grandma. And just when you think you have no more love to give, take another little sip of air and expand your heart. 

These acts of love and goodness are how you, and I, and all of humanity will rise up to these darkest days with honor and grace.

Once we’re rising up, spreading our love, and being our best selves, then and only then do we bow down in surrender to our situation. When we do it this way, we’re surrendering with honor to a situation that we accept is completely out of our control. It’s different than giving in because we’re rising up in the face of it and then bowing down, our foreheads pressed with dignity to Earth. We trust that there’s a reason and a greater purpose for the situation. We breathe deeply, assuring ourselves and others with every exhale that love and compassion will be victorious. 

It’s the goodness we share, our rising up, that cloaks us in honor. An honor so pure and forthright, it will bind us fiercely together even when we’re apart. And our hearts will then, all in unison, bow down in complete surrender to this situation that is beyond our grasp.

Someday soon we’ll be able hug each other and share food and wine and laugh with abandon.

Until then, spread love and be safe. Be well and be happy.

With resilience, grace, and love,

KK

    Karena Kilcoyne, Author. Speaker. Storyteller. at Karena Kilcoyne

    Born in Youngstown, Ohio, Karena Kilcoyne is a Midwesterner who packed her bags, kept her values, and moved to where the sun shines pretty much every day.

    Growing up, she dreamed of being a prolific writer. Instead, she graduated from Case Western Reserve School of Law. For years, she worked as a criminal defense attorney, focusing on white-collar crimes. She also worked as assistant general counsel for a $6 billion publicly traded company.

    A firm believer that not following your passion is the quickest way to an early death, Karena now writes like her life depends on it.

    She retired from practicing law and started the lifestyle blog, Karousing.com, as a place to share musings from her smart, sexy, spiritual exploration of life. Here, she shares content offering a deep dive into self-betterment techniques, innovative wellness trends, vetted travel recommendations, and more.

    Additionally, over the past three years she's been working on two related manuscripts that tell the story of her turbulent childhood, revealing how she healed herself from the shame and resentment that kept her traumatized and repressed for decades. Now on the other side of healing, Karena has learned to have fun.

    She loves taking her fur babies to the beach in her vintage Jeep Wagoneer Woody and traveling to far-flung places. She’s won a sailboat race to Cuba with her husband and is absolutely certain that water and wine are better with bubbles.

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Onlyness

    by Naomi Hattaway
    Well-Being//

    How to Honor Your Ever-Changing Body During Pregnancy

    by Rachel Brathen
    Well-Being//

    What I Learned From A Decade Of Practicing Yoga

    by Lindsay McClelland

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.