Rising Stars For Safekeeping Waters! In Living Memory Of Nicole Thea

Pregnancy is a sacred journey for many women choosing to birth another human being. During this time, a pregnant woman is supposed to feel joy, euphoria, and an additional dose of feminine energy; knowing that she is carrying additional love, inside of her. That there is a living Being, dependent on your very existence, is a teaching moment. Compassion for another must prevail. Being pregnant means that a woman’s body is not solely shaped for her own pleasures. She must share herself. Every part of her. After all, life is able to continue because of how human beings are contributing to its very cycle.

The recent passing of YouTube 🌟, Nicole Thea is not only heart wrenching, but comes to address the issue of maternal wellness, and it being prescribed for pregnant women. She was known for highlighting the different facets of her pregnancy. From dancing, fitness, and continuing romantic love, Nicole Thea illuminated to British women, and the world, that pregnancy can be vibrant.

Too often, there are a number of stereotypes to the pregnancy cycle. In fact, pregnant women are often depicted as the following: moody, lazy, inactive, loss of interest, immobile, slacking in one’s appearance, and countless other stereotypes. Yet, the beauty of Ghanaian-British Beauty, Nicole Thea shows the glamor of pregnancy.

In watching her YouTube videos, Nicole Thea made style a keen market in her pregnancy journey. She experimented with make-up artistry. Keeping her skin glowing and radiant, she demonstrated that the journey of pregnancy, was a joyful one. That side of pregnancy is not told very often. In fact, sometimes, such stories relay tales of regret. You have that category of women, who speak about morning sickness, lack of sleep, and whatever not so pleasurable aspects, come with pregnancy. Yet, the beautiful thing about Nicole Thea’s persona is that she made pregnancy, a fun and glamorous experience. Wellness and care were part of her documentation journey. One of the highlights was her photoshoot of being in a tub, filled with milk, grapefruit, and flowers. A very Earthly and citrus display, which some could interpret as proper eating, during one’s pregnancy. Furthermore, it’s a way of re-aligning woman’s image, as personifying the Earth, and it’s birthing of vegetation, is a continuation of the life cycle.

The vibrant, 24-year old YouTube phenomenon displayed how pregnancy could be fun. There are different clips showing her dancing in perfect, syncopated choreography with her boyfriend Jeffery Frimpong, and father of her child. Taking beautiful photographs together, awakened the artistry of pregnancy, in itself. Let us not forget, there is great beauty when a woman’s body transforms, in order to prepare for new life. More and more pregnant women are capturing the beauty of pregnancy. And, no, I do not simply mean taking pictures and using one’s pregnancy as a trophy. That includes using one’s pregnant experience(s) for malice or spite against other women. On the contrary, the capturing of one’s pregnancy should be holistic. In fact, it’s the perfect opportunity, where a woman is able to learn about the Earth, and how she cares for life’s basic necessities. It’s also a perfect time to become further in tuned with nature, and what it means to keep life, going.

Another fascinating feature surrounding Nicole Thea, is how she brought humor into being pregnant. In one of her videos, with she and her partner, she was seen creating a “belly cast.” Her comedic nature added more awareness to the reality that pregnancy can be, funny! Any of the annoying nuances that women have to deal with, during their pregnancy, can be overcome with sheer laughter. The ability to even make fun of oneself highlights a level of confidence in the changes, occuring in a woman’s body, when she is pregnant.

The legacy of Nicole Thea is that she created a safe haven for pregnant women to observe themselves in a different light. Forget about measuring time and counting down in a hurried rush because you, “want it to be over.” In Nicole’s world, pregnancy is a cycle, which should be enjoyed every step of the way. Showcasing herself in full enjoyment of this stage was audacious. She defies every single stereotype, or expectation of sorrow, when it came to being a woman, and pregnant. In her Universe and culture, pregnancy is a wonderful experience, which should be colored and crafted with delight. In fact, the outer appearance should reflect a woman’s grace and joyful experience in he pregnant stages. In a terse amount of words, Nicole Thea displayed the artistry, fashion, and culture of pregnancy. The process of pregnancy was beautiful.

It’s a tragedy that Nicole Shea did not live to observe the birthing if her son, Reign. It is painful that she was not able to experience the wonders of motherhood. Yet, in many ways, her documentation of this journey served as many examples for how women could wear their pregnant cape, and decorate it, well!

In this situation, Madonna and Child both return to Heaven’s gates, together. Bridging beauties so that they can be nurtured in the watery gates of Heaven. It was water, which kept Baby alive in Mommy’s womb. So too, shall it be water, for both Madonna and Child to receive in the spiritual realm of life everlasting. British women, and women all over, have one example in how they can treasure this sacred realm. Being fulfilled in knowing that you have Universal power in bring forth another life. It is a wonder to be cherished. And, even when rising stars 🌟 🌟 🌟🌟 have crossed over, there will still be other waters, to safeguard inner wombs, for future lives to come.

