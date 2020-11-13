Rising Star Yvng Homie: Just know you’re always stronger than words

Never let hate get to you! It will be hard at first, but just know you’re always stronger than words. Keep going to the next level, once you master the first step, keep setting new goals to achieve. Just keep setting the bar higher each time so you don’t get complacent.

Ihad the distinct pleasure of interviewing Jordan Daniels aka ‘Yvng Homie’.

“Yvng Homie” is a 17-year-old social media influencer and Hip-hop dancer whose Instagram, TikTok, and Youtube videos have taken the world by storm, receiving millions of views and followers. As his flow and movement started circulating the internet, his fan base expanded rapidly as viewers became captivated by his creative flow and unique moves. He has made a difference with his everyday positivity, bringing smiles to all that watch and enjoy his dancing.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your “backstory”?

Before I was on social media, I was a very shy kid in my school that didn’t really talk much. Last year, during my Junior year of High School was when I started my profile. I joined this new app called TikTok, I didn’t know what I was doing when I first started, and at the time I was making dances for YouTube. In the month of September, I made a dance video for a YouTube video, and out of nowhere the video started blowing up overnight, and so did a TikTok I made as well. I never imagined that a video I made would grow so rapidly in just hours. After that, I started taking my social media more seriously.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you in the course of your career?

Everything started really picking up on my birthday, which was the best present! As far as the funniest part, I love seeing people’s faces when I’m doing dances for my channel out in a public area. They’re either amused or look at me like I’m crazy!

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Yes, I always try my best to motivate and help bring happiness to all my supporters! If I can bring a bit of joy to their day, then I feel like I’ve accomplished my goal.

If someone would want to emulate your career, what would you suggest are the most important things to do?

Never let hate get to you! It will be hard at first, but just know you’re always stronger than words. Keep going to the next level, once you master the first step, keep setting new goals to achieve. Just keep setting the bar higher each time so you don’t get complacent.

Is there a particular person that made a profound difference in your life to whom you are grateful?

Yes, my father and my brother. As I’m growing more and more, they always teach and guide me through the right steps I need to know as time goes when it comes to the business part of life.

So what are the most exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now, I’m working on having my own branded clothing line. Another special project that I’m working on is my Moonwalking the World series. I am traveling state to state (soon other countries) and doing the Moonwalk dance, which is of course inspired by Michael Jackson.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why.

Five things I wish someone told me when I started would be:

1) “Surround yourself with good-natured people that will support every step you take.”

2) “Always keep your head up”

3) “Don’t let anyone slow you down”

4) “Stay focused on what matters the most for your career.”

5) “Just go with the flow on how fast everything falls into place”.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

I would definitely pick “Will Smith”. He’s an all-around talented person and an amazing actor. Plus I remember I was on one of his TikToks when he first joined the app, which really blew my mind!

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!