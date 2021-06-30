Rising Star Yasmin Owusu-Tutu of Pink Robin Press: “You need to advertise”

You need to advertise. Before you publish anything you need to spend a large amount of time researching and learning how to advertise. Sure, you can hire someone to manage that aspect of things and if you have the budget I’d definitely recommend it.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Yasmin Owusu-Tutu.

Yasmin Owusu-Tutu is the co-founder and CEO of Pink Robin Press. Which is a new and independent BAME children’s book publishing company. She’s also the co-author of children’s book Perfectly Perfect Me. Yasmin graduated from the University of the Creative Arts with a degree in Fashion Promotion and recently returned back to academia to gain a BSc in Midwifery.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

My childhood was pretty ordinary. My parents migrated from Ghana in the 60s and made London their base ever since. We grew up in a working-class family, and I’d say I’ve had an unproblematic life so far.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Growing up as a young black girl in London, seeing representation on the television, toys and in literature was definitely not something that you saw often. That was fine though because it was expected then. It shouldn’t have been but that’s just how it was, and I’m talking roughly 20 years ago, so really not even that long ago. Fast forward to 2021 and it seems these same issues are still prevalent today. I have nieces who have questioned themselves and wished they could be a different race or have lightened skin, or more of a Europeanised texture hair for example; simply because they want to have the accepted standard of beauty that’s portrayed in the media. I, as a proud black woman, mother, aunty, queen feel it’s my duty to try and bestow as much wisdom as I can on whoever I can. Just by informing them that being a person of color does not make you less than. We’re all amazing, beautiful people in our own unique way. This is when I decided that I would try and change this rhetoric, and just like that Pink Robin press was born.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I was once approached by a black man who informed me that he had read my book “Perfectly Perfect Me”, and wished he had something so inspiring for him to read when he was a child. That touched me. I love the fact that the message behind the story resonates with so many of all ages, and feel proud that this story is being enjoyed by so many of all races and genders.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Projecting outrageous profits is something I look back at today and cringe. As a startup high profitability projections is easy to do. You have a product you believe in, and of course, believe will sell large quantities very quickly. In order to prevent over or underestimating profits and loss, finding some standard financial reports for your industry can help figure out what real companies generate in profits.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

We have a range of board books that we are hoping to release in the summer. Currently, we’re working on a specific collection called “What a wonderful year”. This particular collection chronicles the first year of a baby’s life. There’s a collection of 5 books with each book focused on a specific milestone that babies face within their first year of life. I’m really excited about this collection and I’m looking forward to the world to see it as you hardly find books for newborns with characters of color in them. So, this collection I feel is pretty special.

Another project we are very excited about is the release of our second title called “ Ducks Don’t Eat Apples”. This book is a fun lighthearted story, written and designed by one of our youngest authors, 8-year-old Ellisha Boateng; who simply wanted to see a character that looked like herself when she turned the pages.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

In order for you to be successful, you need to be prepared to fail. Running any business is not easy and you will definitely face several challenges along the way, but if you believe this career is something you want to embark on, I’d encourage you to go for it. What’s the worst that can happen, it doesn’t work out? If it doesn’t then it doesn’t, at least you can say you tried. I would advise you to do your research and have a clear plan in mind of what you want to do and achieve. Also, set realistic goals for yourself that are obtainable.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity is important in entertainment because inclusion matters. Being able to see someone you can identify with on the television or in books gives us a sense of pride and installs an element of feeling like you’re worthy.

It builds self-esteem and ultimately lets those watching believe that they can do and be whatever they want to be.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Finding your audience takes time and in the beginning, I was pretty naive about how long it would take. With everything we do, we believe what we’re selling is so amazing and it’ll sell out instantly. The harsh reality is you can’t rely on your friends and family to be your audience alone, rather you need to be proactive and promote your book as you can’t solely rely on people to discover your books.

2. You need to advertise. Before you publish anything you need to spend a large amount of time researching and learning how to advertise. Sure, you can hire someone to manage that aspect of things and if you have the budget I’d definitely recommend it. However, before you entrust anyone with your business you need to familiarize yourself with the basics. Have ideas, have a vision for the direction you want as ultimately no one knows your business the way you do.

3. Expect to lose money in the beginning. In an ideal world, you would publish your first book, it would make it onto all the bestseller lists and you would become incredibly wealthy overnight. Whilst for a small minority this dream will be their reality. Unfortunately for the majority, this is far from the case. When publishing a book there is a lot of trial and error that goes along with publishing your first book. With all the errors and mistakes that you face they quickly become teachable moments, which you can apply to your next projects thereafter.

4. Once you finish writing, your work does not end there. So you’ve finished writing, but this does not mean you’ve finished working. Expect for things to go wrong and mistakes to be spotted once proof has finally been sent for example. Whilst these things are at times inevitable, I find ensuring you have a reliable team on your side; can halve these mistakes from happening. If you’re unable to hire staff there are really good inexpensive apps that can help with things such as editing.

5. Start networking as early as possible. Whilst it might be daunting to reach out, I’ve found that people are willing to offer advice and help wherever they can. Don’t be afraid to ask for help and seek out advice from people who may have knowledge that can help you early in the process.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Be prepared to accept help. At times you feel as though you can do everything by yourself but accepting help or having a great team around you can be what helps you elevate your success to the next level. It also prevents you from becoming overly stressed.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would inspire a movement for BAME (Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic) children who are young entrepreneurs; as seen from our youngest author. She has shown it is never too early to start your path towards greatness. The movement would inspire all those children who have been or felt marginalized by today’s social ideologies.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My business partner and Sister Chantel Boateng and I, decided to create Pink Robin Pres; to give a voice to the voiceless. Our aim is to give underrepresented children a place where they can feel included. We knew what a huge responsibility it is and really wanted to create a platform that embodies and celebrates diversity. Along the way, we’ve encountered several obstacles but together we’ve been able to overcome them and create what I believe is something really special.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

We may encounter many defeats but we must not be defeated — May Angelou

This quote is something I live by. It’s important to always remember whilst things may at times be out of your control, you should never give up just because you are faced with obstacles. It’s vital to remember that setbacks are a part of the process to success.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Entrepreneur and author Tina Wells. Her career has spanned over two decades, with her starting her marketing company at the age of 16. Tina is definitely an inspiration to women and embodies all that I hope to achieve as a businesswoman.

How can our readers follow you online?

Website- www.pinkrobinpress.co.uk

Facebook and Instagram- @pinkrobinpress

