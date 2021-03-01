Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Rising Star “Trae Gold” making waves in Japan with his new release “Tokyo Nights”

"Trae Gold found his purpose during the pandemic while making passport music for the world." By Alec Miller

Trae Gold found his purpose during the pandemic while making passport music for the world.

Trae Gold recently released a video for his single “Tokyo Nights’. His new music video is making waves in Japan with its catchy hook and chill R&b vibes. The lyrics of the song allude to a yearning for travel and new experiences which people can relate too during the recent lockdowns. 

This song has been turning heads in the fashion community in Tokyo. Since dropping this video Trae Gold has been working with acclaimed street wear brand “Tokyo Dt Cartel” and will be featured in their newest cypher. Trae Gold has been songwriting, producing, and engineering since he dropped out of University for Nuclear Engineering. 


After studying at Recording Arts Canada for audio engineering, he met the other members of Soul Gala and together they founded the collective in order to service artists in Toronto. Since launching Soul Gala, Trae Gold has accumulated over 300 000 views on his YouTube channel and developed a cult following on TikTok with over 100 000 likes on his comedic videos that speak to his life experiences in Toronto.

His unconventional background coupled with his anthemic catchy hooks add to the allure of his music. His sound is inspired by Edm, alternative, R&b, lo-fi beats, and melodic trap hence the versatility in his sound. He goes from rapping in a more old school style to singing in autotune over bright melodies. His sound truly has no borders.

