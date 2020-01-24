Rising Star Rebecca Tarabocchia: “Diversity in entertainment is so important because that’s what society looks like; why make media different than society!”

I think that diversity in film, TV, commercials and everywhere is very important because that’s how the society looks like. There’s men and women from all over the world everywhere in the country, so why make the Television and media different. It’s 2020, I mean Come on.

I had the pleasure to interview Rebecca Tarabocchia. Rebecca is a Swedish up and coming actress. She grew up in a small town in Southern Sweden. She had horses as a kid and spent most of her time in the stable. The best feeling she knows is to be out on the field in full canter with closed eyes and arms out, just breathing and feeling the wind. Rebecca has tried many different jobs, cities and countries but somehow, she never felt home. Rebecca came to America about a year and a half ago for acting school. She had never been acting before. She always wanted to but never saw it happening because ‘’ life ‘’ got in the way. Two years ago she made a choice. To start a new life and actually go for what she always had dreamed of. Acting. But she says that she couldn’t have done it without her best friend. She thought her friend was gonna slap her in the face when she saw Rebecca hesitating. She believes we all need a friend like that sometimes, who sees you and understands you. Rebecca misses her best friend her very much but if it wasn’t for her, Rebecca is not sure she would’ve been where she is today. Today she feels at home.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was around six years old, I got my first Harry Potter movie on VHS. The Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. I watched it every day for two weeks straight. I didn’t just watch the movie, I analysed. I analysed and tried to figure out how they did all the special effects and how it looked like when they filmed it and what the actors had to do to make it believable. I was impressed but I was also very jealous of the kids in the movie for what they were being a part of. I wanted to do what they did! I wanted to be apart of all that cool stuff. They must have had so much fun. That’s their job. I can’t believe they are getting paid for having so much fun. After been trying out a lot of different jobs I have realized that I need to be able to my imagination and creativity. Otherwise I’ll get bored. I thought I was just a weird kid with crazy dream but now I know. This is what I am supposed to do.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

It was very scary to give up my life in Sweden and fly all the way to United States to begin a new life. But it’s the most interesting thing that has happened to me. Just a few days after I landed, I meet people for the first time in my life who shared the same passion as me. I got to know more people, more actors, screen writers, directors and cinematographers. They were just like me. Their mind worked just like mine. I have never met people before with the same passion for film before. Out of nowhere, it was no longer weird to have ‘’ crazy ‘’ dreams. I could finally be myself. I could finally be who I really am. I could finally talk about my passion, ideas, characters, stories and movies. Don’t take me wrong, I have an amazing family and awesome friends back home, but they are into other things. Today I am a whole new person. I am me. And that’s the coolest thing that has ever happened to me.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first came here, I thought I was gonna be superstar actress. But then I realised I just crossed the world, I don’t know anyone and I’m a complete nobody. As many other people, I would like to say most of the people, when they arrive to ‘’ Hollywood’’ they think they are gonna live the American dream. Become Hollywood stars within a year. I did!. But then I fell completely in love with the actual acting work. Break down scripts, break down characters, create the characters, learn lines, work on the scripts and really dig down deep in the work to then perform it together with other actors in front of the camera and the crew. I love to live truthfully in imaginary circumstances! Now, fame is the last thing on my mind. My goal today is to not ever have to do anything else but films. Small or big, it doesn’t matter. As long as I get to do what I love with great people, I’m happy.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I just finished filming a feature film. I had a supporting role and we had a lot of fun. I worked on the script for weeks and rehearsed with my friends in the living room since there wasn’t gonna be any time for rehearsal with the actual cast. Now I just got casted in a new feature film. It took me a little while to decide if I wanted to do it or not because I wasn’t sure if we’re gonna be able to pull it off. The script is kind of brutal. But after a little while, I was thinking to myself, Why I’m I hesitating? I love big challenges and this is my chance to really dive in to it. It’s a very demanding role with a few very intense scenes. It’s a dark comedy and I love comedy. I always wanted to do comedy so this is a big change for me as well so I signed up for it. I’m super excited to start working on this project. I have a few other small projects coming up and I’m excited for all of them but this one is going to be a little extra hard and interesting.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I think that diversity in film, TV, commercial and everywhere is very important because that’s how the society looks like. There’s men and women from all over the world everywhere in the country, so why make the Television and media different. It’s 2020, I mean Come on.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I knew it was going to be tough before I got to Los Angeles. I was lucky to go to a school with brutal honest teachers. Everything they told us is true. No petting! — It’s going to be though — Not many of you will get any acting jobs — Many of you won’t get an agent or manager and if you do, they’re not gonna do anything for you — You have to do everything yourself — Don’t rely on anyone — You have to work hard — Do your homework — fight — If you don’t think you can handle it, there’s the door — If you’re only here to become famous, there’s the door — No one is ever gonna walk up to you randomly and offer you a big role — No one is ever gonna find you, you have to find them. I can’t say that no one ever told me because they did tell me/us. You just have to listen even though you might not want to hear or believe it. I had the best teachers I could ever ask for. Everything they taught me, I use in my work and somehow, I get work. And they are right, it is tough! I’m struggling every day. But once I get a script in my hand and the role is mine, it was all worth it. I do wish that someone had told me how expensive it was going to be to try to become an actress. I spend more money than I make. And everything I spend is for my acting. And I only act. I don’t have another job. I think I’m Ramen Noodles biggest customer.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I wish all good people success in their careers. It can be very stressful and there’s a lot of pressure but you do have the right to listen to your health and your body. It’s not worth it to put yourself on the line because of your career. Then it’s not fun anymore. Life is to short to be depressed and burned out. Live your life. You can still have a good career. Find something that makes you happy and something that gives you energy. Or just say STOP, and go for a little vacation if that’s what you need. Or if you are that burned out, change career. Only you can do something about it.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I can inspire people with only one movement, it would be to only take a step forward. To take one step forward is better that to not take a step at all. Because then you’re stuck. You never want to be stuck because then you won’t move forward. Take a step 😉

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am the luckiest and happiest person on earth ( not trying to brag but I am very happy and thankful ). I have the most amazing friends who always support me. But it hasn’t always been like that. I’ve met people who don’t mean well. I really had to find the golden once and I’m so happy that I did. It is much harder when you don’t have people who believes in you. But most important of all, YOU have to believe in yourself. What your friends can do is to support you, push you, read lines with you, audition tapes, recommend websites and platforms, maybe introduce you to someone, but you will always be the one who has to do the work. But good friends are gold and it is easier if you guys share the same passion because then you can help and inspire each other. I support my friends and I want them to succeed as well as they want me to succeed. But don’t be naive. Make sure it’s good friends that you know you can trust. There’s a lot of jealousy and ego out there so be careful.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My Life Lesson Quote — You can be whatever you want. The only person who is stopping you, is you.

I think I heard that in a movie when I was a kid. I can’t remember what movie it’s from ( probably in several movies ) But it has been stuck with me ever since then. When I was a kid, I wanted to be a lion. My mom told me — You can be whatever you want when you grow up. I still want to be a lion but I don’t really see that happening unless I get a supercool role in a big fantasy movie as a lion. I would kill it! Anyway, ever since I heard that quote, I was trying to figure out who I really was because I never felt like I knew. I was traveling, I meet new people, tried different jobs. It was fun for a little while but I always knew it was only temporary. Today I finally know who and what I am. I’m an artist! And that’s something I would never say out loud two years ago.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to sit down for a coffee with Andy Serkis. He’s my hero. My dream has always been to be in a big fantasy movie where you really get to use your creativity, imagination, voice and body. My absolute favourite movies are The Planet Of The Apes from 2011. Andy’s work blows my mind. A little embarrassing, but a few months ago ( after coming home from a girls night ) I recorded a videos of my self talking into the camera pretending I was talking to Andy. I told him what a genus artist I think he is, how much I love his work and how much he inspires me. But then I started crying and sobbing so much that I couldn’t hear what I said. So I deleted it, thank god. Anyway, Andy is awesome and I can’t wait to see Venom 2 that he is directing.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

I’m not an influencer and I don’t attend to be one either. I post some ego photos and sometimes some backstage photos from film shoots. But you are more than welcome to follow me on my little instagram @rebeccatarabocchia or add me on Linkedin — Rebecca Tarabocchia

Be kind to each other 🙂