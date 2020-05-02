Rising Star Myles Hass: “I’d love to inspire people to feel less judgment about themselves”

I’d love to inspire people to feel less judgment about themselves and from others. I meet a lot of people who get held up in life because they judge themselves too harshly or they allow the opinions of others to affect their self-esteem and the decisions they make.

Myles Hass, founder and young entrepreneur of Magic Men Live!, is no stranger to putting on a show. The live show is a concert and cabaret experience meant to empower the women in its audience. Besides putting on a well-produced show, Hass’s main goal in his work is to empower and liven those in attendance. Hass grew up in Detroit to immigrant parents and was introduced to the party entertainment industry while working for his uncle’s entertainment company.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Ofcourse! I was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan and was raised by two amazing parents that moved to the US in their early 20s. They are both very hardworking and loving individuals who were able to support and raise 4 children. We did not have a lot of money growing up but we always found ways to make it work. They weren’t able to give me an allowance so I had an entrepreneurial mentality instilled in me at a very young age. I had to figure out ways to make my own money if I wanted to have anything and was able to figure out ways to do that since I was about 7 years old.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

This is somewhat of a funny story actually. I have an uncle that has been in the party entertainment industry since 1989. He hired out male and female entertainers for private party events throughout southeast Michigan. After high school, I told my parents I wanted to find a part-time job bartending to make extra cash. My dad hated that idea because he didn’t want me around alcohol or bar scenes. So he recommended working an office job for my uncle’s agency instead. Good call dad. Haha. I eventually started my own agency in 2010 and began the roots of this show.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

As you can imagine, we have COUNTLESS stories from the early days in the industry up until all the road trips and tour stories we have. But one of the things that I still find the most interesting is our fan stories. I never thought of starting in this industry that we would have die-hard fans the way that we do. To the extent that some of them have tattoos dedicated to us. I personally was approached by a fan telling me how meaningful our show was to her and that she wanted my name tattooed on her. I thought it was bizarre at first but realized that we were doing something more than what it seemed to be on the surface.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh, man. Where do I start? Beginning a show like this from nothing, we had to learn a lot as we went and made a TON of mistakes. We’ve had pants fall off prematurely, guys falling off the stage, ripped pants, underwear, etc. I’ve tripped and fallen plenty of times.

I’m very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I definitely agree! I intently try my best to have as diversified of a cast as I can. I am always looking for performers who fit the role of our show but have different backgrounds, ethnicities, looks, and personalities. I think our audience really appreciates this, especially for a show like ours.

From your personal experience, can you recommend three things the community/society/the industry can do help address some of the diversity issues in the entertainment business?

Don’t be afraid to break from the mold and try something new. You’d be surprised at the end result and so will your audience.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

There’s not much I can think of that I wish I was told getting started. I feel like having to learn and figure it out on my own has been so beneficial to my success and ability to handle any and all obstacles that come my way. But if I had to pick one thing I wish I knew more about when I got started, I’d say TAXES… Jeeeeez. If only I had known a little bit more about finance and money management beforehand. What an expensive lesson to learn on your own. Haha.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

This is very cliche but you have to find passion and enjoyment in whatever you’re doing. It’s the only way to be able to handle the workload without it having to be grueling. Also, TAKE VACATIONS. Go out with friends. Go to events to get inspired. I’ve found this to be very helpful and has made me more productive in a lot of ways.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d love to inspire people to feel less judgment about themselves and from others. I meet a lot of people who get held up in life because they judge themselves too harshly or they allow the opinions of others to affect their self-esteem and the decisions they make.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful to who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My parents, without a doubt. I learned work ethic by watching my father tirelessly grind and do what he had to do to support our family and I learned compassion and sympathy from my mother which allowed me to work well with others and become a great leader. They gave me unconditional support and love since the beginning and it always drove me to make them proud. If there’s one reason to call me “lucky” it’s because of the parents I was born to.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“How can you say that the sky’s the limit when there are footprints on the moon?” I love this quote because I feel like a lot of people create a ceiling for themselves mentally and don’t realize how much more capable they are. Sit back and think about where you are in life and what your goal is. Now think of a goal far greater than that goal. When you break down the steps of what you need to do additionally to achieve that greater goal, you’ll realize that it’s much more feasible than you initially thought. It’ll take time and work of course, but at least now you know it’s achievable. Now let that be your new goal. 🙂

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Jimmy Iovine, Scooter Braun or Oprah. These are all people who’ve achieved massive success in the entertainment industry and have helped bring inspiration and happiness to others. Since these are things I also aim to accomplish in a massive way, I’m sure they’d have quite a few great pieces of advice to give me.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

My personal social media is @myleshass on all platforms. (I’m most active on Instagram currently.) And the show’s social media is @magicmenlive on all platforms.