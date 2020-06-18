Rising Star Michael DeVorzon: “Diversity in film is important because it helps break the color lines and when the dust settles, we are all human beings; all interconnected, all in this thing called life together”

Diversity is real life, I grew up with people from all walks of life. Diversity in film and television is important because I think it helps break the color lines and when the dust settles, we are all human beings doing the best we can, all interconnected, all in this thing called life together.

Ihad the pleasure of interviewing Michael DeVorzon.

Michael began his career in production and then made the move to acting. He has since appeared in a wide range of roles in television, films and commercials. His film credits include “Fast And Fierce: Death Race, “Producer Sam”, “Any Day”, as well as the NBC movie of the week “Submerged” which was filmed at the famed Cinecittà studios in Rome. TV credits include “Charmed”, “Beverly Hills 90210”, “Passions”, “Son Of A Beach” and “Melrose Place”.

He’s also well know as the actor in the long running “ZipRecruiter” commercial. DeVorzon is currently developing several projects he co-wrote and will produce. He was born in Los Angeles, California and is the son of Grammy winner and Academy Award nominated songwriter, composer Barry DeVorzon.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you for having me. I grew up in Santa Barbara, Ca. My Dad was in the music business and decided to move us out of Los Angeles when I was a year old. At that time, he had transitioned into doing music for television and movies so there was a lot of music in our house which was great. I’ve always loved music. Sometimes we would all gather in his office/studio to listen to what songs or score he was working on. There were people in the entertainment business around, I will never forget when I was eight years old and Sylvester Stallone walked into our house. I was speechless, I couldn’t believe Rocky was standing in our living room! Santa Barbara was a small town then, very peaceful and quiet and we lived a couple minutes from the beach so I grew up surfing, skateboarding as well as playing sports including competitive tennis age eight through college.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

It all started with the old “Pink Panther” movies starring Peter Sellers. I was obsessed with those films and started doing imitations of him as Inspector Clouseau at a very young age. I was also a massive fan of the “Smokey and the Bandit” movies and would run around imitating Jackie Gleason. It was then, that I had this dream of being an actor and went on to do some plays as a young kid and then later on as a young adult started working in production for television. Several years later I started working in front of the camera.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I was doing an NBC movie of the week called “Submerged”, we were filming at Cinecitta Studios in Rome, Italy inside a submarine. It was a scene where the sub was supposed to be getting flooded but we hadn’t seen any water yet during the shoot. James Keach, the director yelled action and to our surprise, water started shooting in every direction. I fulfilled my first task in the scene and then moved across the sub staying in character water hitting me in the face and went to turn a crank. it was an improvised behavior while all hell was breaking loose on the sub. Well I couldn’t see very well with all the water so I turned that crank and almost cut my middle finger off. Cut to real life, I’m in a car with the medic and driver headed to the hospital and let me tell you, the Italians are a different breed of drivers, I thought I was going to die on that car ride! I’ve never seen anyone drive that crazy and we skidded into the hospital going the wrong way. I remember saying, the hell with my finger, I’m not ready to die!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My first acting job was on the television show “Melrose Place” playing a flower delivery guy. I had the flowers, a clipboard and a pen. I walked in and delivered my line to Courtney Thorne-Smith and Andrew Shue. I was supposed to have her sign the clipboard but instead I dropped the pen on the floor. So I bent down and picked up the pen to carry on and everyone started laughing. They were great, I knew them all well so we went again and I didn’t drop anything this time. The scene still ended up getting cut! Haha

Lesson? If it was a sitcom, I probably could have played off the dropping of the pen but in a one-hour drama, it’s best to hold onto your props!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I have lead roles in two movies coming out so far this year and I’m also developing three feature films I co-wrote as well as a dark comedy for television.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity is real life, I grew up with people from all walks of life. Diversity in film and television is important because I think it helps break the color lines and when the dust settles, we are all human beings doing the best we can, all interconnected, all in this thing called life together.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Study the masters, stay curious, have faith and never give up. And to balance the stress and pressure of the business, find a practice that will allow you to unwind and destress. For me, it’s Iyengar Yoga, Breathwork and Meditation.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I don’t know about enormous influence but whatever influence I may have, I have a great passion to help people who are suffering or going through challenges.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There have been many people who helped and inspired me along the way including directors, producers, my fellow actors, acting teachers and my immediate family. Acting is said to be the study of human behavior so let me not forget all the random characters I’ve crossed paths with — I’ve learned from them as well.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Today is the first day of the rest of your life.” We always have the chance to start our day over right now, this moment.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Kelsey Grammar, I just think “Frasier” is the greatest, funniest show ever and his work in that was insanely brilliant. That show helped me get through some dark times.

How can our readers follow you online?

IG and Twitter @michaeldvz

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Thank you for having me, it was a pleasure!