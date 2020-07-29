Rising Star Micah Lyons: “Why you must be eternally optimistic in this industry”

You must be eternally optimistic. Look for the good in everything. Give everyone the benefit of the doubt. Forgive often and without strings attached. Don’t hold grudges.

As part of ​our series about pop culture’s rising stars​, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Micah Lyons.

Micah Lyons is a Hollywood actor, producer, director and screenwriter as well as the president and founder of Breath of Life Productions, LLC. Lyons has a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts with an emphasis in Acting from Top Ten Theatre school, Texas State University. Lyons has also produced over a dozen films and has sold multiple screenplays to production companies and various studios. Micah has directed three feature films, with his fifth and sixth slated for summer and winter 2020. Lyons is married to actress and model, Brooke Lyons, and has 3 children. Apart from film and TV, he is an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and loves singing, playing guitar, spending time with his close circle of friends and attending his local church.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Hi! I was born in Longview, Texas just like Matthew McConaughey and Forest Whitaker and graduated from Hallsville High School in 2004 and then got my BFA Acting degree from the top ten theatre program at Texas State University. As a kid, I grew up playing sports and spent most of my time outdoors. Where most kids wanted to be policemen or firemen, I wanted to be a professional fisherman with my own TV show! haha! Shout out to Bill Dance!

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

My life took a turn when, in my senior year of high school, I got a small role in a play and was surprised to be offered a theater scholarship by a college drama director who saw the one of my performances. From that moment, I took my career very seriously and haven’t looked back since. I’ve been acting professionally and now writing, directing and producing for twelve years and it has been quite a wild ride from having to play my guitar in the subway to make ends meet to sitting across from Hollywood royalty at blockbuster movie premieres!

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Oh my goodness! There’s just so many! Ok here we go: A couple years ago, my wife Brooke Lyons and I were at a massive Hollywood red carpet premiere. It was magical. It was fancy. It was really fun! Then we went to the after party and we were sitting behind heavy security at a private bungalow with a couple of the most famous actors on the planet. The type of stars that cause people to stand in line for hours and cry when they walk by… Those sort of stars. And we enjoyed every minute as we all laughed and chatted about what we were up to and how great the premiere went. But when it was all over and Brooke and I got back in our car to leave there was this weird moment of silence. Then, we just looked at each other and we knew that we were on the same page. We said something like, “Is that it? Yeah… I guess so… Well… I miss the kids… How about you? Yeah, me too… Let’s go home.” Later, we talked about it again and we just couldn’t believe how empty it all really is. Don’t get me wrong. Premiere’s are great and parties are a ton of fun. But it’s all pointless without deep meaningful relationships. That’s the goal. That’s the dream now. Nothing; not even Hollywood’s finest moments can compare to that.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

After my first semester in college on an acting scholarship I came back home and was immediately offered a role in a small church play. I took it as an opportunity to show these old friends just how amazing I had become over the last few months. The problem was that I was about a green as spring grass and in school we had been studying movement and pushing our bodies “our instruments” to the max to see what we could accomplish on stage. So, here I am as a disciple of Christ, walking around making MASSIVE hand gestures and googley eyes at every single thing that moved, giving even the walls more attention than they deserve and unknowingly upstaging everything going on in the play the whole time. Then, when it came time to nail Jesus to the cross I had a quick costume change into a centurion and I passionately yelled at him, and I quote, “What’s the matter you big BABY!” If that wasn’t bad enough, I actually hit the dude in the feet with the hammer they gave me (accidentally)! Oh Dear Lord forgive me!!! haha! He screamed bloody murder and thus the play had it’s first fully authentic moment. After the play, I took a series of power bows and then proudly asked my family what they thought of the performance to which they all (in unison) bursted into uncontrollable laughter…. And just think, at the time, I was soo confused!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Since The Runners finished filming I have sold 4 screenplays, produced a few films and a VR Series and this year I have another movie in the can currently with a sci-fi movie coming up in August and a crime/thriller coming up in November.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture? Great question! I think film and tv are responsible for how so many people especially kids view the world. I think it’s vitally important for us to help positively shape tomorrow through powerful and thought provoking film-making and diversity is a big part of that.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Honestly, I am thankful that I didn’t know everything that I know now or I might not have chased my dreams so hard. We always want to see into the future but usually it works out much better if we just live in the moment and buckle down for the adventure of it all.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Number one- You have to keep the faith. I have had so many amazing God encounters on my journey that have impacted me hugely and kept me going. My personal advice: Dive into your Bible and stay connected to a great church Shout out Expression 58 in Glendale. You must be eternally optimistic. Look for the good in everything. Give everyone the benefit of the doubt. Forgive often and without strings attached. Don’t hold grudges. Authentic relationships (both professional and personal) are everything! You must never get caught up on “the problem” but rather be a solution oriented person! You must diversify your professional abilities. (actors, learn to write, produce, etc)

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Hope and Love. That’s what I so sincerely hope that our films and our messages spread throughout the world. Hope for redemption. Hope for forgiveness. Hope for reconciliation. Anything surrounding hope and love. That’s my goal.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that? Oh my gosh!

There are so many! I will start with my wife. She’s my balance. She’s the wind in my sails. She’s the only woman in the world for me! We moved to Hollywood together the day after we got married and have been through every twist and turn together. She’s amazing! I would also have to say that my parents were massive influencers and encouragers from the time I was a little boy, always making me believe that I could do anything that I loved and felt called to.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Sure. I actually made this one up myself a long time ago and it has stuck with me over the years… “Ideas are a dime a dozen. It’s only execution that breeds success.” -Micah Lyons

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Yes! Mel Gibson and/or Matthew McConaughey. Both played such vital roles in my development as an artist and I would LOVE to work with both of them. I already have a script for Mel and Matthew and I grew up in the same town Longview so it basically just has to happen eventually, right???

How can our readers follow you online?

Instagram: @BOLPfilms

instagram: @MicahTheProducer

facebook.com/MicahTheProducer

facebook.com/TheRunnersMovie

Or

BreathOfLifeProductions.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!