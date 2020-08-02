Rising Star Matthew Postlethwaite: “Why the best piece of advice is to be kind to yourself”

I have been burnt out before. In fact, I went to the hospital because of burn out. I would say the best piece of advice would be to be kind to yourself. Take time for yourself. Remember why you entered the industry that can be extremely harsh and cruel at times. For the right ones, it’s because we love to act. Once you remember that. You will be fine. And meditation, I meditate every morning and night time. Why not devote time to yourself to be the best version of you, you can be.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Matthew Postlethwaite, a British actor living in Los Angeles, USA. He is known for his breakthrough role in Peaky Blinders, The White King and Shooting Clerks.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in the north of England, in the Lake District, surrounded by mountains and lakes. It’s one of the most beautiful places in the world

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve always been creative. As beautiful as the Lake District is, it’s very detached from the world. I use to imagine myself in Los Angeles. I use to imagine I was different characters from an early age as an escape. Even before I understood it could be a profession.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Filming in Budapest leading in March with over 300 extras was definitely a highlight.

The White King and everything that has happened in LA. This crazy wonderful city.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

The one I am focusing a lot of my attention on now is “The Great Artist”, it pushes the boundaries of mental health, which I can tell you first had we as a population does not talk enough about. Sexuality, racism, genders… these are very important aspects of my life. The dehumanizing and putting down of another human because they are not like you has to stop. I feel a strong need to use the voice I have been given to eradicate the senseless brutality for minorities.

It stems from people’s ignorance, socialism, exposure. Film and art have the power to change believes for the better.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I want to watch films where I see my friends. It’s crazy and upsetting to me that we need to even have these conversations still. Our ancestors did not do enough.

Diversity is a wonderful thing, it breaths so much life and excitement into the world. And one who doesn’t understand that is either uneducated, ignorant or quite frankly both.

Film has the ability to bring about change, and change we must.

The first love of my life was black. Some of my BEST, more dearest friends are Black. When the BLM protests started. I hadn’t left my house for almost two months because of COVID. And as scared as I was to leave. (I wrapped myself up and protected myself as best as I could.) I knew that The systematic suppression of black people was a bigger issue that myself. The suppression of any minority is unjustified. But at this moment, It’s the black life’s matter movement. For two weeks, I was out marching every single day. For hours. Calling out my friends. Changing people’s ideas of what these protests represented. I came face to face with the national guard. Had guns pointed at us almost as if we were living in a third world country. We still have a long way to go. I will not stop calling out ignorance when I see it. I am hopeful for the future.

We have a diverse cast for “The Great Artist”. I am so proud of the team we are creating.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

-Be patient — it is a long journey

-Be kind to yourself — this was the biggest lesson I had to learn

-It’s out of your control — sometimes you don’t get a role, because of 1000 other things other than your performance

– Relax — it makes you a better actor if you are truly present

– Find a good group — in Los Angeles, it took a while, I always tell people it takes around three years. Find a group that supports you, with no jealousy. Jealousy has no place in my life, cut it out from your life immediately.

Lift your friends up when they are winning. It makes you a better person & friend.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I have been burnt out before. In fact, I went to the hospital because of burn out. I would say the best piece of advice would be to be kind to yourself. Take time for yourself. Remember why you entered the industry that can be extremely harsh and cruel at times. For the right ones, it’s because we love to act. Once you remember that. You will be fine.

And meditation, I meditate every morning and night time. Why not devote time to yourself to be the best version of you, you can be.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It would be to be kind. Kinder to one another. We are all going through ups and downs in life.

And that includes expectance. Just because you may not believe in something does not make it less valuable or meaningful to someone.

I hope one day we can all live in a world where we accept people for who they are. Minorities and all.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mother, Susan Postlethwaite. Although not in the industry Her self, she is the most inspirational person in the world to me. I would never be anywhere without her.

Also, I want to make the point, that when it comes to the industry, people can not help you with things that they do not know, but they can believe in you. And that’s what my mom did.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I created the quote, “For Great Art There Must Be Suffering”, it’s the tag line in ‘The Great Artist’. And while I do think it’s true and profound. It doesn’t mean that we have to suffer through our life. We do that already as artists.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

It would be two.

Quentin Tarantino — I love every film he has ever created. A very gifted talented man.

Ryan Murphy — The work he does for the LQBT community is a gift.

How can our readers follow you online?

@matthewpostlethwaite on IG

@mattposs in twitter

