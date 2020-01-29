Rising Star Matt Fraser: “Leave happiness, kindness and positivity wherever you go; It takes nothing, but helps to make the world a better place”

Leave happiness, kindness and positivity wherever you go. It takes nothing, but helps to make the world a better place with just positive thoughts and love in your heart.

As a part of my series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Matt Fraser, the renowned psychic medium and star of the hit television series Meet The Frasers on E! Entertainment. During his LIVE audience readings, Matt gets up close and personal, taking guests on a spiritual journey by reconnecting them with their loved ones in spirit and validating proof of the afterlife in real time. From heartfelt emotional readings to stunning revelations, Matt Fraser has audiences on the edge of their seats with his outrageous personality and unique approach. His readings lead guests through a rollercoaster of emotions from laughing to crying, turning skeptics into believers with stunning details. His dynamic readings frequently include names, dates, and locations he couldn’t possibly know, only adding to his long-established reputation as one of the most credible evidential mediums working today.

With over a two-year waitlist for private readings, Matt’s uncanny abilities and extreme accuracy have allowed him to build a worldwide clientele of millions from A-list celebrities and influencers, to everyday people looking to get in touch with those they have lost. The bestselling author of When Heaven Calls and a psychic phenomenon, Matt has caught the attention of major media outlets across the nation including the New York Times, People magazine, and CBS Radio. He has also been a sought-after guest on popular TV shows such as The Real Housewives, Botched, The Doctors, and more.

Seeing Matt LIVE is so much more than a show — it is the most powerful family reunion with Heaven ever to be experienced. For more event and ticket information, or to meet Matt Fraser, visit www.MeetMattFraser.com

Thank you so much for doing this with us Matt! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Cranston, Rhode Island. My Dad was in the Military most of my life, so I spent most of my time with my Mom. My childhood years were very different than most. I grew up seeing and hearing dead people just like that boy in the movie “The Sixth Sense”. It was so scary! I remember the more I tried to escape the voices and visions the louder and stronger they became. I spent much of my life running from my ability to connect with the departed. In the beginning I had no idea it was a gift.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

It’s funny because I actually spent most of my life running from my psychic ability. I was so obsessed with just wanting to be normal that I almost missed my calling. I always felt the need to help others, but I didn’t know what that meant. I started my career in the medical field and as an EMT. It wasn’t until one day I visited a medium myself that my whole world changed. I realized that what I was running away from was a beautiful and amazing gift that I could use to help people. I didn’t have to run, I could use it. From that moment on, my career took a turn and I was more motivated than ever to look into my gift and understand it and more importantly use it.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

When you speak to the dead, there are a million and one interesting stories that happen day to day. But career wise the most interesting was how my TV show came about. I was in the mall one day shopping with my girlfriend Alexa, I received a call from MGM saying that their production team had heard about me and my work. They wanted to know more about my life and my family. I was skeptical at first, but the next thing you know camera crews arrived at my door and we started filming season one of Meet The Frasers airing on E! Entertainment.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Yes! I realize that the biggest mistake I made was in my younger years. I was so focused in not wanting to be psychic that I missed out on learning and developing my psychic ability earlier. I realize now that if only I listened to the spirits instead of ruining from them, my experience would have been so different. My ability is part of me, it’s what makes me unique and I wish I saw it that way earlier on.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

This year has so many amazing things happening. My TV show Meet The Frasers is coming E! Entertainment, I have started a nationwide live tour where I will be meeting fans and giving readings across the country and I have a new book being published with Gallery a division of Simon and Schuster. It’s called “When Heaven Calls” Life Lesson From America’s Top Psychic Medium and its available March 10, 2020.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity is so important not just in culture, but in all areas of life. For me, growing up being psychic I had no one to relate to in the entertainment industry. Back in those days, the entertainment industry never covered topics like psychics and mediums. They were looked down upon. Because of that, my grandmother and Mom suppressed their own psychic gifts because they were afraid of what people would think and they were afraid to be themselves. Now that the entertainment industry has expanded the world has changed. People are more open minded and accepting of different cultures, religions and beliefs because they are better understood and explained. That is one of the reasons why I am excited about my TV show. I want to demystify the word psychic medium and teach people that being different is a good thing.

What are your 5 things I wish someone told me when I first started & quote; and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Enjoy The Journey. When you are stressed or overwhelmed take a moment to enjoy the path you are on and the milestones you are achieving. Don’t rush through life, take your time and enjoy every moment. Don’t Be Afraid To Be Different. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter who you are it matters that you are true to yourself and who you are as a person. Have Fun. Life is challenging as it is don’t be afraid to laugh and have fun. Heaven sees tomorrow better than we see yesterday. Trust in God’s plan for you. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes. Mistakes are a way for us to grow, develop and learn. It is all part of the process of life.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Take your time with things. If something is meant to be, it will be. It doesn’t matter if you take baby steps or big steps, you will stay moving in the same direction as long as you stay motivated and determined.

Just because something doesn’t happen in the time frame you want, it doesn’t mean it won’t happen.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Leave happiness, kindness and positivity wherever you go. It takes nothing, but helps to make the world a better place with just positive thoughts and love in your heart.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Without doubt my publicist Imal Wagner. As I started to get bigger in my career, I had a lot more than dead people to worry about. I had TV shows contacting me, booking agents and press. She helped me to share me story with the world and has believed in me from the very beginning.

Can you please give us your favorite & Life Lesson? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Believe and you will Receive. Doubt and you go without.

When I started believing in my gift and seeing it as a blessing, my world began to change. I started to believe and listen to messages I was hearing and my intuition has led me ever since.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Definitely Cher. My girlfriend and I just brought out Moms to her concert It was incredible! We learned so much about her life and achievements. It wasn’t always easy. I could relate because she talked about her early years and how many people didn’t understand her. She was different and people didn’t understand her or get her voice. She used differences to inspire and captivate the world and is a true legend.

Although she started out doing small dinner shows, she is now known around the world as a singer, entertainer and actress. Most of all, she did it in her own way.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

If the dead can find me, so can my fans!

