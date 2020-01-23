Rising Star Marcus Zane: “Diversity in film and TV is so important because it helps clear up misconceptions or passed on false beliefs”

Diversity is important so everyone is represented from their specific points of view and their unique life experiences. Diversity in film and TV will help people learn about one another and hopefully clear up misconceptions or passed on false beliefs.

I had the pleasure to interview marcus Zane. Keep an eye out for Zane in 2020 for his supporting lead role opposite Adam Brody in the feature film, THE KID DETECTIVE. He plays the role of a gothic teenager named “Jace”. Television fans may recognize Zane from his recurring role as “Louie” on the hit CW series, RIVERDALE. He also played the younger version of Ron Livingston’s character Sam Loudermilk on the series, LOUDERMILK.

Recently, Zane appeared in the TBS pilot of the series CHAD, a comedy about the trials and tribulations of a Persian adolescent boy, played by SNL’s Nasim Pedrad. He also appeared in the Hallmark films, MAGGIE’S CHRISTMAS MIRACLE and CAMPFIRE KISS. This busy guy balances life between his hometown of Vancouver and Los Angeles. When not working on a film or television project or studying his craft, he spends time with family and friends. As a former high school basketball player, he continues shooting hoops with his buddies and enjoys sparing at the boxing gym. Marcus Zane is definitely a young talent to watch as he continues to invade Hollywood in a quest to conquer more and more film and television roles.

Thank you so much for joining us Marcus! Can you tell a story of how you grew up?

I lived in Portugal until I was 5 months old and then I moved to Vancouver and lived with my cousins and aunts until I was around 6. We were all and still are very close. When I was around five I was in the backyard on the trampoline trying to do a flip and knocked my front teeth out. I still remember the pain.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Movies were a big deal in my house. My family has always watched movies together. I would dream of being able to be in a movie from a young age. My mom got me into classes when I was younger and has always been supportive of my dream. I have always imagined being on screen and working with the actors I like and admire.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I would probably have to say it would be that I was allowed to do my own stunts for the first time on The Kid Detective. I was very sore afterwards but it was fun and worth it

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting?

Yes. When I auditioned for Mario Makers, a video game I guess I was a little green, I auditioned with my back to the camera. That is not the way you should audition. I did however end up getting the job. LOL.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share 3 reasons why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and TV?

Yes. Diversity is important so everyone is represented from their specific points of view and their unique life experiences. Diversity in film and TV will help people learn about one another and hopefully clear up misconceptions or passed on false beliefs.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Find an agent you work well with. — I have been very lucky. Sarah Davis has been with me from the beginning. She has always been in my corner and fights for me every day. You will go to 300 auditions before landing one. — When I first started I had no idea what the ratio of success to rejection was. You will go to many auditions without landing anything, never give up. Save all your money, it’s expensive. — From headshots to individual coaches it all adds up. Make sure you save anything you can because you will need it. Work hard and prepare for every audition. — You never know who will be in the room with you. Always prepare and work hard. This will be a lot of hard work don’t give up. — If you keep going and really want to make it nothing will stop you.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I would suggest that you always give it your all and never give up. Keep studying, auditioning and working on your craft. If you feel overwhelmed or not excited about going to the next audition, then it might be time to take a break.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would it be?

I don’t know how much influence I have at this point but there are certainly so many things I feel passionate about. I think we can all get involved at a local level to try and make a small difference in our communities. I care a lot about global warming and could certainly get behind that cause.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful for my agent, manager and publicist of course. I am also grateful for my coaches, my family and my mom. There is no one particular story. It takes a village. I am lucky to have a very well oiled machine supporting me on a daily basis to encourage my efforts to keep moving forward in a very tough and competitive industry.

Can you give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Relevance?

You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. This is so important because if you don’t get out there and jump in and take risks, you will never succeed. You have to try. I do this everyday of my life. It is relevant in my life because it is who I am and how I live.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them.

Yes! Tom Hardy and Earl Sweatshirt. I have admired them since I was young. They are both very committed and driven. I would also invite Camille Mendes and Natalie Portman. I think they are both very intelligent women and have been very successful in their careers.