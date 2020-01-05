Rising Star Majolie Marie Seib: Why I learned to replace “judging” with “discerning”

I learned to replace “judging” with “discerning” as a kinder way of observing how I engage with the world. Discernment focuses my energy on developing positive relationships, on opening rather than closing doors. It’s a funny conundrum, because when I started practicing discernment I was judging myself for every thought that I felt was separate from how I wished to be. I have discovered a depth of compassion since I allowed myself to be accepting of my thoughts and experiences rather than rushing in with judgment. Playing soccer I experienced a lot of judgment from my coaches. I internalized the judgment and that really broke me down on and off the field.

As a part of my interview series with popular culture stars, I had the pleasure of interviewing Majolie Marie Seib. Majolie is an American actress and former professional soccer player in the United States and Canada. While playing soccer in Canada she was LondonTV’s regular color commentator for live broadcast coverage of the FC London men’s professional soccer team. She’s appeared in seven independent films, most notable of which are: “1 Versus 100,” LGBTQ feature film that premiered at LA IFS Film Festival and LA Fanatic Film Festival; and “The Downside of Bliss” opposite Billy Zane. Majolie has been a long time volunteer and foster parent for animal shelters in Indiana and Utah.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was a professional soccer player, and I loved it. Yet I had to end my career after extending myself to the point of exhaustion. It took over a year of healing my body for me to approach physical activity again. This time of physical healing is when I changed my mental and spiritual beliefs and experienced an accelerated period of growth. This is when the idea of acting hit me like a lighting bolt. Connecting with my (dormant) love of storytelling electrified my whole self.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

I began acting in Salt Lake City, Utah. I had a fantastic bout of beginner’s luck, as my first audition led to my first job, and what I naively imagined was a path of unending success. And then I didn’t book anything for a year! So much for easy! What initially felt like failure, I reframed to a belief of learning, and tested my resolve in approaching acting from a position of consummate craftsmanship.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was in a scene study class with Glenn Morshower where I was performing a scene from Steven Soderbergh’s “Erin Brockovich.”I was rocking a baby — a purple ladybug stuffed animal with a five pound weight wrapped in a white blanket — to sleep. At the end of the scene, Glenn opened up the discussion to the class. The first student spoke for the whole class when she asked whether I had “ever held a real baby before?” I answered, “No, I’ve never had one before.” Everyone started laughing hysterically, as my inexperience was so obvious from my terrible handling of the baby that it had disconnected them from the scene. Lesson learned? Always do research on everything! Even things that are supposed to be second nature like holding a baby.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am currently working on a feature film “The Downside of Bliss” opposite Billy Zane. And I am too embarrassed to tell him that I watched the film Titanic 21 times with my best friend, Lauren, when I was a kid.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Be present enough to enjoy being in the moment. Try to enjoy the moments you experience along the path to achieving your dreams. Because all of your experiences along the path are there for you, to serve you. If you’re present enough to listen then you will see all of these beautiful synchronicities happening around you, guiding you in a way that is in alignment with who you truly are. I have learned that when I am open to receiving and allow messages to guide me, as opposed to having a specific way or rigid path to accomplishing my goals, I am in harmony with my true self and my life just flows in ways I could never have imagined. It’s magnificent and gratifying and a very peaceful place to live in.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I want to partner with IHEP, the Institute for Higher Education Policy, to formalize a different concept into their preexisting successful strategies for educating today’s students. To integrate an accelerated learning platform for kids, and adults, to understand that they deserve to create a life of joy and excitement. A state of being in power is inherent and it is a choice. We have the power to choose it all because we contain it all. Learn to choose beliefs and thoughts with integrity that are in alignment with ones highest self. It is a way of being that is so simple, but if not available to choose from, then how could students know that it is an option? For me personally, this growth has been more instrumental in shaping my life and my success than my algebra class (though I recognize the value in algebra).

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

You are deserving, simply because you exist. And, you deserve to exist. What I mean by this is that you deserve to create a life of joy and excitement and you don’t have to earn this. You were born with it. When I started to believe that I did not have to go through hard times to deserve good times, I was able to create a life of joy and excitement all the time. I chose to follow my joy and do what excited me from what was available to me without attachment to the outcome. I jumped into my first scene study class with Glenn Morshower and enjoyed every minute it! I learned to replace “judging” with “discerning” as a kinder way of observing how I engage with the world. Discernment focuses my energy on developing positive relationships, on opening rather than closing doors. It’s a funny conundrum, because when I started practicing discernment I was judging myself for every thought that I felt was separate from how I wished to be. I have discovered a depth of compassion since I allowed myself to be accepting of my thoughts and experiences rather than rushing in with judgment. Playing soccer I experienced a lot of judgment from my coaches. I internalized the judgment and that really broke me down on and off the field. Love yourself unconditionally, especially the parts that you would hide. Love all of you because you’re perfect, even perfectly imperfect. When I gave myself this gift, then I learned to see others with the same generosity, and it inspired a kind of collective flourishing. The truth is comprised of all truths. Everyone is right. This helps me navigate conversations respectfully amongst people who’s opinions differ from mine. If I disagree, I try not to judge, but accept their truth as true because it has to be if they believe it. I don’t condone their behavior or beliefs by agreeing with them. I simply state my truth, not to convince them of it, but to give an example of another option for them to choose if they so wish. Instead of arguing with someone over politics, I remember that there is truth to what they’re saying if they believe it. I listen and I respond with my truth. I don’t try to convince them that I’m right (because that would only be trying to convince myself), but rather state what is true for me allowing the other person that option. This transforms the conversation into an experience of growth and expansion. Trust in your timing. Everything is happening at the perfect time for you. Such a significant part of acting, at every stage of our careers, involves rejection. When I’m not chosen for a role, I trust in the wisdom of that decision. I return to craft, and to my faith in the incredible breadth of experiences that still remain open to me. And this just happened! I had planned to take a class at Second City in Hollywood, and was bummed when it was cancelled. I was in Salt Lake City at the time so I decided to extend my stay. Two days after I should have been back in Los Angeles, the Saddleridge Fire broke out in the middle of the night, reaching my neighborhood, and displacing thousands. The fire burned up to the backyard fence, but thanks to the amazing firefighters and police officers, it did not destroy my home. I trust in the timing of it all!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Consider that things “happen for you, not to you.” When I learned to see even the worst of things, like my sickness, as the best of things, then nothing could ever happen “to” me again. It all happened “for” me. So my sickness was transformed into a tremendous gift of education. I am grateful for the lesson that it continues to teach me.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My partner is my rock. He inspires me to be a better human being.

He has been by my side since we met through a mutual friend. We were at a party and the moment he walked through the door I raised my hand to catch his attention, and the connection was immediate. I do believe in love at first sight. He encourages me to pursue my dreams and grow as a human being. I do the same for him. Right now, I travel so much between Los Angeles and Salt Lake City. He loves that I’m expanding and growing as a human being and he encourages me to keep pursuing my dreams in whatever form that may take.

He is a person you cannot put into words because there are not words that exist to fully appreciate the beautiful spirit that he is. He radiates love and light. I am so appreciative and grateful that he wants to share all of his specialness with me.

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Steven Spielberg. His works are saturated with such an extraordinary sense of wonder and degrees of unconditional love. I have been particularly moved by his direction in the film, “Always,” in that there is such beauty and truth in his depiction of our longing for romantic and filial love not only in this world but also in the afterlife. He captures the paradox in our natures that strengthen rather than weaken our ability to love, this combination of how delicate yet strong we are, how complex yet simple, and how we carry guilt yet give unconditional love. If I were to meet him I would want to understand how he has remained so attuned to the vitality of his roots, despite his success, so that he continues to astonish us with a creativity that is as true as it has ever been.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

I am most active on Instagram @MajolieMarieSeib. I’m also on Facebook as Majolie Marie Seib and Twitter @MajolieMSeib. See ya there!