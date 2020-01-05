Rising Star Lisa Bien: “I would love to have a day when everyone walks around wearing a racing bib and it reads…Today I am struggling with X”

Adversity Awareness Day! We all struggle with something. I would love to have a day when everyone walks around wearing a racing bib and it reads…Today I am struggling with X. In a perfect world, we would all feel safe to share are struggles and go from behind the mask we show to the world. We would be kinder and gentler to each other. People would realize that we are all struggling with some issue and no one is alone.

I had the pleasure to interview Lisa Bien. Author, speaker, and TV host Lisa Bien combines her trademark high energy and passion for storytelling to guide people on a journey of self-love, compassion and kindness. As a keynote speaker, leader of personal development workshops, and one-on-one coach for business professionals, Lisa inspires people to embrace their true selves and live their best life. In her books Life Happens: Bounce Back! and Divorce Happens: Bounce Back!, Lisa lays out the Bouncing Back philosophy she developed as she overcame her own personal hardships. Her latest book, 111 Ways to Bounce Back, continues her inspiring message, guiding others to bounce back from life’s challenges using her tips and focused journaling. Lisa’s success is backed by her sterling academic and professional experience. Degreed in education, Lisa teaches in the communication schools of both Rowan University and Temple University. At Temple she also hosts her own TV program, Your Best Life, formerly known as BOUNCING BACK with Lisa Bien!, on Temple TV where, with humor and raw honesty, Lisa helps her guests confront and bounce back from serious personal and professional struggles. Her professional background in public relations and marketing has been of great advantage in helping her connect with diverse audiences. Her presentation style infuses small groups and large crowds with motivation and resilience to overcome adversity in their own lives. Her audiences have raved that her core message — you can overcome any challenge by first learning to love yourself — is universal and motivating. Lisa’s proudest accomplishments are her sons, Jacob and Ari.

Thank you so much for joining us Lisa! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a blue-collar neighborhood in Northeast Philadelphia. My dad left when I was two and did not come back. My father leaving has impacted me, as I’ve struggled with feeling of abandonment most of my life. I was lucky to have a kind stepfather who had to work two jobs along with my mom working fulltime so they could provide for my two brothers and me. After high school I worked three jobs to put myself through college. I never knew what it meant to “live with a silver spoon” but these lessons of survival have taken me far. My roots in the Northeast are very important to me and I am still close with the small group of friends I grew up with.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I always wanted to be in television, but I never thought I was pretty enough to be on TV. It’s interesting that seeing the good in others has been my key message. It is very rewarding to me to make a difference in others by helping them find what is special about themselves.

As an adjunct professor at Temple University, I emotionally supported many students throughout my 14 years there. I noticed a trend that students needed to learn more than just their required academic courses — they needed to learn about life and most importantly how to believe in themselves.

With the support of Betsy Leebron, Senior Vice Provost for Strategic Communications and Paul Gluck, General Manager of TUTV, I gave birth to my show — Bouncing Back!

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

There are so many stories about people reaching out to me and expressing themselves. For example, I was on Twitter one night and my show was fairly new, and I had a topic about second chances. The guests were two former prisoners. Someone sent me a Tweet and thanked me for that particular show because they were recently released and need a reminder that there is truly life after prison.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I made many mistakes when I first started my show. Now, remember, I did not take any classes on how to write a script or read from the prompter. I am self-taught. I quickly learned that every facial expression and hand movement is magnified on television.

I remember one time reading from the prompter and going so fast that I could not keep up. I literally took a deep breath, turned to the guest and said, wow you have a long introduction, I meant to say impressive.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am the TV Host of my own show now called “Your Best Life”, formerly known as Bouncing Back,on Temple TV, TUTV, now in its 7th season and a contributor on the subject of Morning Motivation for PHL17’s Morning News.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Positive Impact: It has a positive impact on younger generations of minority children, as well as young girls who are told that they aren’t good enough to fulfill their dreams. Confidence: Diversity is important because it can increase the confidence in adults and the older generation who never had the true representation in the film industry that was deserved as children. Acceptance: Increasing the diversity in the film industry, by supplying more independent women, LGBTQ roles, and people of color in primary roles along with the proper representation of mental illnesses in the film industry can help increase acceptance and reduce the stigma surrounding many tough topics.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Value Money — I wish someone would have told me how important it is to learn how to manage money. Having money in the bank for emergencies is really important and it helps you sleep better at night. Don’t jump on anything, jump on the right thing. — I was the girl who would chase the shining star, the bright light. I had to learn to stop and think through decisions and so much more. I was always on overdrive, ready to jump in the pool and never really thought about how deep the water was. I just always took the leap. Life does not have to be hard. I remember a friend telling me that life does not have to be hard. I was in my late 40s. I wish someone would have told me that early on. I never knew that because my life up until that point was hard so that is what I thought life was supposed to be. Be You! There is only one you. — I think I worked really hard to fit in when I was younger. I wish someone would have emphasized the importance of finding out who you are and to be true to yourself. Love is all you need — Love really is all you need. When you have self-love and people in your life who love you and appreciate you, you can truly accomplish anything.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Always remember your why Give, give, give Take care of you and always listen to your body. Learn how to mediate

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Adversity Awareness Day! We all struggle with something. I would love to have a day when everyone walks around wearing a racing bib and it reads…Today I am struggling with X.

In a perfect world, we would all feel safe to share are struggles and go from behind the mask we show to the world. We would be kinder and gentler to each other. People would realize that we are all struggling with some issue and no one is alone.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My children are my greatest source of strength and I am most grateful for their love, encouragement and ongoing support. There was a time that I was struggling with my schedule and I was thinking about giving up my TV show at Temple. My older son Jacob, asked me why? He said, “Are you thinking about giving it up because you are not great at it yet?” It was like someone threw a bucket of water in my face. He was right. I was letting my insecurity get in my way and fearful that I was not good enough.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Love yourself first and everything else falls into line. You really have to love yourself to get anything done in this world. — Lucille Ball

Believe in yourself, and the rest will fall into place. Have faith in your own abilities, work hard, and there is nothing you cannot accomplish. — Brad Henry

Both of these quotes are meaningful. Once I learned how to love myself and believe in myself, I started to think and feel different and was able to create the life I wanted.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would like to have lunch (I am not a big breakfast fan) with Dr. Edith Eva Eger, author of The Choice: Embrace the Possible. Her story is powerful. What she lived through and how she took her life and made it her mission to help others is extraordinary to me. She is a gift and a hero.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Facebook @LisaBien

Twitter @LisaBien

Instagram @LisaBien