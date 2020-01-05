Rising Star Kameron Couch: “I think you have to just get up each day and do you”

I think a good tip is to just go at your own pace and not compare yourself to anyone else. It’s easy to get caught up in what everyone else is doing because people make their lives look so great on social media. I think you have to just get up each day and do you.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Kameron Couch. Kameron is a 12 year old dancer, model and actress. Kameron has appeared on Dancing With The Stars, Juniors — as a junior pro dancer and you may have also seen her dance on the adult version a couple times, in season 27. Kameron has also danced in music videos for Dj Snake and Kesha and has some exciting projects currently in the works!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a small town in Michigan. We were surrounded by dirt roads and big farms where everybody knew everyone.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I ended up in LA because I was out here for the summer going on auditions and dancing with my sisters. We had an apartment here and decided it was easier to just stay than to be flying back and forth all of the time. I thought the options for dance training were better here, but we didn’t even realize we would also be booking jobs and working as well.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I have an identical twin sister and I think the most interesting thing that has happened is when we went on our first ever twin audition, we walked into a giant room filled with blond twins that looked just like us!! It was crazy to me to think how many people are in LA that are just like you and everyone is going for the same jobs.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I just shot two music videos last week. One was for a MAJOR pop artist and I am extremely excited for that to come out. The other one I was honored to play a mini version of the artist and I danced a lot in that one. I also just auditioned for a Disney project so hopefully I can share that soon too.

I’m very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I definitely think diversity is important because it opens our minds to new ways of thinking. Having a diverse perspective allows the audience to relate more with the character. Showing different cultures working together also gives viewers another insight to accepting each other without judging. I think this will greatly affect our culture in the future because my kids won’t even see race or ethnicity. They will just see everyone as being equal.

From your personal experience, can you recommend three things the community/society/the industry can do help address some of the diversity issues in the entertainment business?

Keep an open mind when casting jobs Start working together — teamwork makes the dream work Listen to different perspectives

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

The most qualified person doesn’t always get the job (I’ve been over qualified for jobs and still not gotten them and under qualified for jobs and gotten them) Callbacks don’t mean as much as you may think (I’ve been callbacked to pretty much every single audition I’ve ever gone on and not gotten 80% of them) Every project isn’t right for you (it’s easy to get excited about booking a job but you need to make sure the project is a good fit first because once you are hired you are kind of stuck) Don’t trust everyone (it’s easy to get burned or have projects taken from you if you trust the wrong people Stay positive (sometimes when you go on audition after audition and callback after callback without booking, you get down and start to think maybe this isn’t worth it….stay positive and don’t give up. The right projects come when you least expect it)

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I think a good tip is to just go at your own pace and not compare yourself to anyone else. It’s easy to get caught up in what everyone else is doing because people make their lives look so great on social media. I think you have to just get up each day and do you.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I LOVE the pay it forward idea. I think if every single day we had to post something kind we did for someone else, that would trigger more people to go out of their way to be nice to others. Like one instagram story everyday of a kindness that you did the day before — now that would be a movement!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, Jordan Fisher is that person for me. I was hired for a job that I wasn’t feeling overly confident on. I believed that everyone else was better than me and it was scary. He was there for me every step of the way telling me that I was good and I could do this. Sometimes you just need that one person to believe in you and he did.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Slow is the fastest way to go…..This is relevant to my life because in LA everyone is always doing something and if you try to keep up with everybody, it becomes exhausting and overwhleming. I believe if you slow down and take it all at your own pace, what is meant to be for you will find you.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with Derek Hough because I need to ask him when he’s going to ask Hayley Erbert to marry him!!!!

How can our readers follow you on social media?

On instagram & twitter @princesskami23 and on you tube www.youtube.com/c/couchsisters

Thank you for all of these great insights!