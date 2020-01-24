Rising Star Fancy Alexandersson: “Diversity in entertainment reminds us that that not only one kind of look is considered beautiful, and beauty is not only based on how one looks”

It is important for people’s self-worth, to know that not only one kind of look is considered beautiful, and what is beautiful is not only how someone looks.

As a part of my series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Fancy Alexandersson.

Fancy Alexandersson is a multifaceted talent from Sweden. From international model to actress, with a background in dance, she is widely considered as one of the most known personalities in the entertainment industry.

After being offered to take part in the movie Creed, a spin-off and sequel to the Rocky film series, Fancy decided to pursue her life-long dream of acting. She is the creator and female lead in the much anticipated film Fallen Dream, co-starring Laura Whitmore, The Pussycat Doll’s singer Kimberly Wyatt, Swedish actor Linus Wahlgren, Jack McEvoy and Elijah Rowen from the renowned tv-show Vikings. Most recently Fancy is producing her first feature film What’s My Currency?

Among her numerous achievements, Fancy has successfully modeled for a variety of brands. As a young teenager she was discovered by the top model agency Stockholmsgruppen, which encouraged her to get into the fashion industry and move from her small hometown to the capital, Stockholm, before she continued her international career.

Being a recognized personality worldwide, known for her influential network as well her controversial style and conversations about female rights, Fancy think it is important to regularly participate to charity and educational causes. In 2016 Fancy made a speech about networking and entrepreneurship at the Georgetown University in Washington D.C. one of America’s top universities. Currently In Istanbul curating an exclusive art show to raise awareness for female rights in Turkey.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Fancy! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you for having me! I grew up in a small town with about 10.000 population in Sweden, oldest of six siblings, always saving animals and dragged them into our house, my poor parents are allergic and have suffered from bunnies and cats that I managed to keep in the house for years, haha.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I always wanted to be an actress since as long as I can remember, but got discouraged then distracted and then I had a wake up call and just said to myself now or never and went in 100%.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Fallen Dream is my first film and the first person I showed it to, before friends and family, cast and crew, was to Sir Richard Branson on his Carribean island. That was pretty cool.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

First of all, I don’t make mistakes… Haha! Dang, I make so many mistakes but I don’t remember a funny one when it comes to my acting, because when we filmed Fallen Dream I was also producing and things were really intense and I had to be sharp ever second of the minute.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

My feature film “What’s My Currency?” which is in pre-production. It is a black comedy about the success story of a young woman with ADHD, and the laughable but tragic experiences along the way. Were the sacrifices worth it in the end?

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

It is important for people’s self-worth, to know that not only one kind of look is considered beautiful, and what is beautiful is not only how someone looks.

It helps to understand other people’s perspective by telling their stories. The more different kinds of people and cultures we understand the more peaceful and acceptable society can be.

It’s exciting to learn things we have never known or thought about before, because we all tend to look at things from our own perspective. By showing someone else’s, many times it’s an “A-ha” experience, and learning new things are exciting.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

First thing would be that it takes a lot of planning, preparation and PATIENCE. And my absolute challenging personality trait is my patience. It is something I am not so good at, waiting and not getting results quickly. I think that is all, everything else I absolutely love about acting. I am so eager to grow as an actress so not even harsh criticism intimidates me.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Enjoy the ride, trust the process.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Equal respect and acceptance for all individuals and look at differences as the ideal way to make society go round.

When people can feel free they are kinder and more creative, and you need creativity for problem solving — does not matter if you need to clean the subway the most effective way or innovate a surgical technique. We need it all.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have a lot of people who have helped me, I have had many ups and downs because I have dove into many challenges in very challenging industries. I am grateful for people who have helped me when I was low but also those who where helping when things were going well. People can disappear when things are going bad, but some people also don’t want to help if things are going too good, out of jealously or ego control. My biggest shout out is my closest circle of girl friends and my sisters who stand by me through anything and never judge my feelings or mistakes.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Reach for the stars, get halfway. My dad told me this when I was a kid, and he got it from his dad, who I think also got it from his dad. There’s a lot of pride in that family chain, my great grand father was a very respected man, because he was simple but fair (maybe also because he was strong like an oxe) and no one would ever cross him, which makes the saying even more special to me.

Because of this life quote I have always been encouraged to dream and try new things, and do my absolute best and that will get me somewhere, even if not all the way.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Robert De Niro. I love his characters and I think he seem to be a wise man that can give straight up advice. Also Madonna, because of her provocative creativity and unapologetic persona.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Instagram @fancyalexandersson

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!