Rising Star Erica Pitts: “Why my biggest philanthropic dream is to feed everyone globally for a full 24 hours”

As a part of our interview series with the rising stars in pop culture, I had the pleasure of interviewing Erica Pitts.

Erica is a hardworking professional who sees no boundaries and she inspires all those around her in kind. Erica is exemplary in her craft and has a real world approach to the Industry while managing to accomplish each project with an engaging and refreshingly intelligent sense of humor. She has performed in several plays and has been nominated for two NAACP Theatre Awards. Erica has starred and co-starred in several episodic’s, independent films, print ads and commercials. Erica is a talented and versatile actress. She has produced shows on public access through Time Warner Cable such as How I Got Saved! and Listen Up: I’ve got a Testimony! Erica has a Master’s in Psychology and a BA in Theatre and English.

Thank you so much for joining us Erica! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve always known I wanted to be an Actress and that I wanted to move to Hollywood, CA. I grew up on the East Coast and the Winters can be brutal so I knew Los Angeles was the place for me. I wanted to chase my dreams in sunny LA!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

The most interesting thing story is probably the power of Networking and following up with people that I have worked with in the past. This is certainly a town of who you know and being able to get references and referrals is a huge part of climbing the success latter. I booked a non-union commercial with Director Bryan Buckley and when I got into SAG I reached out to him and he began to hire me as background on his SAG commercial jobs. A few other production companies around town heard about my work ethic and professionalism and began to hire me as well. Eventually, I got upgraded to Principal the iPhone 5 — Music Everyday spot and that was my first national commercial. It was so fun to work on that commercial.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My mom was telling about YouTube and how it was a great resource for up and coming actors, producers, directors, content creators, etc. I didn’t really take her advice seriously. Now YouTube has blown up and left many in the dust. I wish I would have known then what I know now! I’m constantly kicking myself trying to figure out how to better use YouTube so late in the game. I still see it as a great resource.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I wanted to become an Actress because I love telling stories. I certainly understand and value how important it is for us to create our own content. Hence, I am working on writing more stories. I’ve shot a few short films and now I feel I’ve gained the confidence to start a feature film. I really want to try something in the Sci-Fi genre. In addition, my acting class, self tapes and casting director workshops keep me very busy.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

Kerry Washington and I completed our undergrad at the George Washington University. She was two classes ahead of me but I had the opportunity to work with her several times back then in DC and when she came to LA we frequented Runyon Canyon together. I’ve also worked on Scandal as stand-in. Kerry is very nice and I’m glad I had the chance to work with her back in DC at GWU and here in LA. She is very down to earth and just a delight to be around. Another one of my favorite women/mentors is Numa Perrier! I’ve worked with Numa on one of her projects and supported them all! I am super proud of her and all of her success. These two women certainly inspire me and I can’t wait to work with them again independently and together. It would be amazing if we could all work together on the same project. That would absolutely blow my mind.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Take time for you. There is no rush. Hollywood is not going any where… Maybe to Atlanta (lol) but that’s it. It will always be here and stories will always need to be told. Please get out of your head about a certain time to make it, women over 40 can’t take space here, etc., it’s all BS. There is room here for everyone at any and every stage of life. Everyone has a story/stories to tell. If you need to take time off take it. Please do not put your life on hold. I’m in my second marriage, pregnant with my second child and still auditioning, booking work, taking class, etc. You can have a fulfilled life and still pursue your dreams. You don’t have to pick one or the other. You can go on that vacation (once the Pandemic is lifted), you can have your dream wedding, make a baby, etc. Trust me, it will make you a better and more well-rounded actor.

Can you share with our readers any self care routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Kindly share a story or an example for each.

You have to workout. Not because you need to be skinny but to remain healthy. Days on set are very long — sometimes up to 16 hours per day. You need stamina for that, if you get tired easily it will be difficult for you to work longs days back to back and sometimes that’s how it can be. Working out is also great for mental clarity and fortitude. If you don’t meditate I would say start as soon as possible. There will be times when you face many no’s — much more than you had initially anticipated. You will need to clear your head when that doubts begins to creep in. On the flip side, when you start receiving the yes’s you want to remain humble and grounded. Mediation will help with that as well. Continue to volunteer and donate to charities. Make sure you have great finance people around you. If you blow all the money that will have devastating effects on your psyche as well.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

There is no rush — when I wasn’t were I thought I would be at a certain time I began to doubt myself and that caused some unnecessary depression and excessive drinking. Spend more time with my family — I would only go home at Christmas and still didn’t have enough time to see everyone. Many people have passed away and now I will never get the time back. Do more student films — it’s a great way to build your reel and make connections. Many of those students have gone along to become major names in the indie film world. Hollywood is next for them! Have a target list of casting directors — You can’t just randomly mail to all of the casting directors around town. There are hundreds! Get a specific list that you know cast projects you like (films you could have seen yourself in, shows you want to work on, etc.,) and solicit them. Be consistent but not annoying. Reach out to them not just to give your marketing materials but also to congratulate them on milestones in their careers. Use imdbpro to research agents — if you are at the co-star role level in your career you need to go after agents that book their clients co-stars. You can’t solicit an agent the has the top A-listers and expect to go out often even if they pick you up. They are busy with their A-lister clients.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff!” — Life is too short. Enjoy every moment. Be grateful for all the you have and all that you can give. When you are worried about small things you are missing the big things. Stay focused on the tasks and goals at hand.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mom has always been my greatness inspiration. She has always taught me to believe in myself no matter what I’m facing. She has given me the courage to go out and tackle any and every obstacle by always encouraging me to know that I am worthy to receive and achieve whatever my heart desires. She has taught me to dream big, work hard and be resilient. With a strong faith in God and myself I can do everything!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

World hungry has always been an issue that I’ve been passionate about. My biggest philanthropic dream is to feed everyone globally for a full 24 hours. Three meals and two snacks. I hope this 24 hours will give us the momentum to keep it going forever. It really bothers me that people are starving in the world and I know there is something that we can do to remedy this issue. I know we can fix this problem along with the host of other problems that we face. There are enough us who care and we can take action to end all of these epidemics.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Let’s Do Lunch!!!! I would love to have a chat with Robert Townsend. He has been someone I’ve looked up to for years. I’ve followed his career for as long as I can remember and I am truly impressed with gifts and talents. His ability to transcend time and genres is impeccable. He has cast some of my most favorite actors in legendary roles that they will never be forgotten for and that have in fact made them famous. I would love for him to bless me with the same grace!

How can our readers follow you online?

IG — pitts erica

Twitter — ericaericapitts

Linkden — Erica Pitts

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational!

Thank you! I had fun!