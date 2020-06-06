Rising Star Elizabeth Stanton of World’s Funniest Animals: “Right now has been such a difficult time for everyone; it’s so important for anyone who has any sort of influence try to use that influence for good”

I think it’s so important that anyone who has any sort of influence try to use that influence for good. Right now has been such a difficult time for everyone. Everyone is so stressed and many people are going through the hardest times of their lives. I really want to help in any way I can and I knew by donating meals and campaigning my friends and fans to do the same that we could help out so many people and make a difference in someone’s day.

Ihad the pleasure to interview Elizabeth Stanton.

Elizabeth has been a world traveler her entire life. From an early age, she has experienced the culture of Europe, the wonders of the Far East, and the natural beauty of remote destinations. In her own syndicated television series, Elizabeth Stanton’s Great Big World, Elizabeth travels the globe with her celebrity friends exploring other cultures, learning about history, and finding opportunities to help out those in need, shedding some light on the challenges faced by those who are less fortunate. Great Big World is a top-rated show on FOX affiliates nationwide and can be seen in 90% of the US.

Elizabeth is very passionate about giving back and not only supports, but also serves as a celebrity spokesperson for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, donating thousands of toys to the organization over the last few years. For 5 seasons on the CW, Elizabeth has been the worldwide Special Guest Host for the Hollywood Christmas Parade which also features the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

Elizabeth is the lead actress in Emmy-nominated series, This Just In, that she also created and produced.

POPSTAR MAGAZINE not only named Elizabeth as one of their Top 10 Actresses of 2017, but they also named her show, This Just In, as one of their Top 10 shows of the year. As of June 2017, she became their official spokesperson for print, commercials and radio worldwide.

She is also the Host of Popstar This Week, a daily syndicated TV show premiering this fall.

Elizabeth is also the Host of the CW Network Prime Time One Hour program, “POPSTAR’S Best Of”, which airs as a New Year’s Special each year on the CW Network. She is the host of the syndicated TV Show, Street Magic.

She is also the host of The Big Stage with James Maslow and she will also have a lead role in the new syndicated drama, “The Agency”.

The new TV show, “World’s Funniest Animals” that is hosted by Elizabeth will air this summer on the CW Network.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Elizabeth! It is a great honor. Our readers would love to learn more about your personal background. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Iwas born and raised in LA. Growing up, all I ever wanted to do was travel (my mother has had her own travel show since before I was born). When I got into acting and hosting, it was second nature to start my own travel show. I was given that opportunity, it opened my eyes in so many ways and turned me into who I am today!

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? Can you share the story with us?

My mother has had a very prominent travel career and I grew up watching the work she did and ended up following in her foot steps. She’s so talented and smart I’ve truly learned everything I know under her wing.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I think in the entertainment industry we are made out to be so perfect, what most people don’t see is how much we mess up on a daily basis. I am a normal person, I make mistakes every single day, on set and off. And as long as we continue to learn from those mistakes, we will continue to better ourselves!

In our work, we often focus on how one can thrive in three areas, body, mind, and heart. I’d like to flesh this out with you. You are a very busy leader with a demanding schedule. Can you share with our readers any self care routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Kindly share a story or an example for each.

I was diagnosed with an auto immune disease a couple years ago and ever since then I’ve made health by number one priority. With a demanding schedule and constant travel it can be very difficult to find balance with your body. I make sure that I always eat as healthy as I can and keep my body active. I try to work out almost every day of the week and eat a low inflammatory diet.I really enjoy cooking, it’s fun and meditative for me. And it’s also so important to make time for my friends and family because they keep me happy and sane.

Ok super. Let’s now move to the main part of our discussion. How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting causes you are working on right now?⁃

I think it’s so important that anyone who has any sort of influence try to use that influence for good. Right now has been such a difficult time for everyone. Everyone is so stressed and many people are going through the hardest times of their lives. I really want to help in any way I can and I knew by donating meals and campaigning my friends and fans to do the same that we could help out so many people and make a difference in someone’s day.

Can you share with us the story behind why you chose to take up this particular cause?

For five years, I went back and forth to Kenya to feed children in Kibera. Everywhere I have gone, we try to make a positive impact on each person and community we work with. Helping families all over the world who are going hungry has always been a huge priority of mine. When I started seeing families and seniors in my own town not be able to get food and meals for their family, I knew I had to do something. I think it’s my social responsibility to I stay home so that people can get back to their jobs sooner and be able to support their families. By me donating all these meals I just hope this makes some people’s lives a little bit easier to not have to worry if they will go hungry.

Can you share with us a story about a person who was impacted by your cause?

We gave away over 5,000 meals to the the Los Angeles mission and the Salvation Army. I’m very proud of what we did because it not only helped out so many families it also helped out a friends business as well. I think buying food from local restaurants and giving them away to people is a great way to support the economy and your community.

What are your 5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Not everyone is going to agree what at you do and that’s OK! Mental heath is real- being in this industry can be very hard on one mentally and emotionally. it’s important to take time to work on yourself. Always be kind. It’s ok to fail. Don’t let anyone pressure you into doing something you feel uncomfortable with.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. :-)⁃

I would love to start a kindness movement. I truly believe that we as people need to start being kinder and more compassionate to one another.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“I shall pass through this world but once. Any good, therefore, that I can do or any kindness I can show to any human being, let me do it now. Let me not defer it or neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again.” -Stephen Grellet 7

I try to use this quote as a reminder for every day and every place I go that every interaction I have with other people is permanent. Each moment you get to make a choice of how you will act, react, and leave an impact. So I like the reminder to spread kindness and help when and where I can, in every moment.

What are the best ways our readers can follow you online?

Instagram : @lizmstanton is my main account and for my health and fitness I just recently started an account called @not_MarthaStewart where I share some of my low inflammatory recipes and other health things I’m learning.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!