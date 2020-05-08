Rising Star Drew Sidora: “Take one teach one! If each of us could help just one person achieve their dreams imagine the domino effect that could create”

None of us are able to achieve success without help along the way. If each of us could help just one person achieve their dreams imagine the domino effect that could create. Take one teach one! If we all adopt that mindset imagine the impact that we could have on our entire community and entire world.

As a part of my series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Drew Sidora.

Drew is an American actress and singer known for her recurring role as Chantel in the Disney Channel Original Series That’s So Raven, also as Lucy Avila in the 2006 movie Step Up. Drew was born in Chicago, Illinois. She completed numerous industrial films and was the youngest member of the “Hook Players Theater Ensemble” in Hollywood, California, with residence at the Richard Pryor Theater. At age 9, she appeared in the Fox TV movie Divas, acting alongside Khalil Kain, Lisa Nicole Carson, and Nicole Ari Parker.

Besides her roles in That’s So Raven and Step Up, Blessed & Cursed, Drew Sidora has also guest-starred in Girlfriends in 2006, as a High School Girl Group recruiter in which Lynn auditioned for. Without a Trace, The Game, and What I Like About You. She has also appeared in the feature films White Chicks and Never Die Alone. Drew Sidora made a cameo appearance in GLC’s single “Honor Me”.

In 2011, Drew Sidora introduced the character Cynthia Walker in the GMC gospel play She’s Not My Sister. The success of that film led to a limited-run TV Series, She’s Still Not Our Sister, which began airing in June. In 2013, she was cast as Tionne Watkins, the lead singer of the girl group TLC, in the biopic based on the group that aired on VH1. Drew Sidora is currently starring as Genesis Genny Winters in the 2014 BounceTV original, One Love.

Drew Sidora featured on the Step Up (Original Soundtrack) with two songs entitled “For The Love” and “Til The Dawn” in 2006. Sidora is married to Ralph Pittman and together they have two children.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Igrew up in Chicago to my awesome and amazing parents, Dr. Robert Jordan and Rev. Jeanette Jordan, along with my 4 other siblings. One brother, Bryan and my 3 sisters, Allison, Christa and Edilah. I knew that I wanted a career in acting from a young age. I was playing the piano at age 3 years old and I loved dancing and singing. I enjoyed entertaining my family and anyone around by making them laugh! I booked my first job by age 8 years old, which was a movie on FOX entitled Divas, and it was then that I knew acting was my passion and this is what I wanted to do in life.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

My mom and sister saw how much I enjoyed entertaining anyone and everyone I came in contact with, they decided to put my in acting classes and they got me my first agent at age 7 years old. My sister was in television and worked on a lot of television shows and worked as an agent at an extremely reputable Los Angeles Talent Firm. She was able to guide and advise my mom on exactly what to do in order to create a path for me to become successful. I thank God for my mom and family for believing in me and allowing me to follow my dreams at such a young age.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Sleeping in my car was a humbling experience. You’ve got to do what you gotta do tho!!! I was so scared to tell my parents in fear that they’d make me come back home.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I think that one of the mistakes would be thinking I made it after booking my first job. I thought I was gonna be rich after I finally booked my first film. Little did I know and understand how the business really works. I learned quickly that as quickly as you make money, you pay out the majority of it. Having to pay my agent, manager, publicist, glam squad, etc. is apart of what makes an actor successful and I just didn’t know that in the beginning. I also learned that just because you book one job, doesn’t mean you have to stop proving yourself and working hard for your next job. This industry is super competitive and you can never stop learning and growing. I still take acting classes to this day and never take a job for granted because it’s just not guaranteed. I learned to keep pushing even when the odds are against me.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Set It Off Live has been such a great time. It’s so exciting and thrilling! Recreating this iconic film on stage is an honor and I’m enjoying working with my amazing cast. Telling the inspiring story is both relevant and inspiring. We definitely feed off the energy of the crowd and it’s a joyful ride!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

It’s Important to see different stories told by many perspectives represented in order to truly tell the story of our country and those who live in it. It can teach and inspire not only our culture but entire generations.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Write out your goals on paper to make it real.

I say that because life is moving fast and you’ve got all these things that you want to do but it’s important to be organized on paper. You can also refer back to that to keep what’s most important fresh in your mind

2. Manage your weeks, months, years, 5-year plans and 10-year plans: see the long game, because things change so much unexpectedly so you’ve got to be grounded

3. Do not trust any and everyone. You’ll want to please everybody but everybody doesn’t have your best interest and not everyone is around you for the right reasons. Keep some family and long time friends around.

4. Work with people who will hold you accountable, people that will tell you no sometimes haha. People who will say “drew it’s time for rest” because I’ll hang with fans and run from here to here and forget to rest in preparation for a scene or a show sometimes

5. Seek advice on how to balance family, relationship, mommy life, and your career! Things get so crazy haha but it’s truly a journey and it grows you

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Stay true to yourself and know who you are. People are going to push and pull you in so many directions. Keep the main thing the main thing. Choose projects that highlight the direction you are going in as well. Lastly, don’t compromise your values, goals or beliefs for a check…..ever!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

None of us are able to achieve success without help along the way. If each of us could help just one person achieve their dreams imagine the domino effect that could create. Take one teach one! If we all adopt that mindset imagine the impact that we could have on our entire community and entire world.

As you said, none of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful to who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m honestly grateful to an entire village. I’m grateful for my mom and dad for their belief in me to achieve a promising career in a very competitive industry. I also thank my sister for helping me along the way and managing my business for such a long time. I also thank my siblings, friends, and family for their constant support, advice, wisdom, and guidance along the way. Presently, I have to thank my husband for continuing to push me in breaking new boundaries while helping me to grow, build and raise our family as well. He’s allowed me to create new successes in my life that I never dreamed of imaginably. Most importantly, I have to thank my fans for their constant, continued and unwavering support! All the love truly blesses me and keeps me going.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The Wayans brothers shared this with me and I’ll never forget it. You should only have a plan A! If you only have a plan you’ll figure out a way to make that work. If you have a B or C plan you may give up If you only have an eight plan you’ll figure out a way to make that work. If you have a B or C plan you may give up When things get hard, but if your plan A is it, you’ll get even more creative on how to make that successful.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Michelle Obama. She is a wife, mother, amazing beautiful spirit, iconic figure and truly a leader of our generation. She’s been able to break down walls no other woman has been able to And has impacted the world.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Thank you so much!! @drewsidora on Instagram and Twitter! @drewsidora on Facebook!

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!

Thank you for having me!!