Rising Star Cooper Friedman: “Always spread kindness and positivity”

Cooper was born in Southern California where he began acting at the age of 5, following in the footsteps of his older brother Quinn. After booking over 20 commercials, Cooper made his acting debut on the HBO series TOGETHERNESS starring Mark Duplass and Melanie Lynskey which he followed with a recurring role on the Nickelodeon series NICKY, RICKY, DICKY AND DAWN. He has also recurred on several other television series, most notably playing the role of “Dewey” on GIRL MEETS WORLD for Disney Channel as well as playing ”Hudson” on the former USA series COLONY and “Lucas” on the long-running Showtime series SHAMELESS. In 2015, he booked the pilot CHEVY opposite Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo and later booked the pilot RAISED BY WOLVES with Craig T. Nelson. Additionally, he has appeared on numerous other shows including CRIMINAL MINDS, SCANDAL, TEACHERS and the AMAZON series FOREVER with Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph.

His resume also includes many feature film credits where he has worked with prominent actors such as playing Toni Colette’s son “Sam” in the comedy FUN MOM DINNER and Steve Carrell’s son “Bobby Riggs Jr” in the Fox Searchlight feature BATTLE OF THE SEXES. In 2019, he wrapped leads in the feature SMALL TOWN WISCONSIN which is currently in post-production as well as the family film SECRET AGENT DINGLEDORF AND HIS TRUSTY DOG SPLAT.

Cooper can next be seen recurring as Matthew Rhys son “Teddy” on the remake of PERRY MASON for HBO and starring opposite J. Lee in the dark comedy feature ATYPICAL WEDNESDAY which was recently picked up by Gravitas Ventures.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Cooper! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I am 12 years old and I have one older brother Quinn who is 15 and younger sister Madison who is 7. I am super close to my siblings and family. We do everything together.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

My brother started acting when he was 4 years old. I followed in my brother’s footsteps. The first acting job I did was a tv show called “Togetherness”. I worked on it with my brother. We played brothers so it was pretty easy.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I worked with Steve Carell on the Battle of the Sexes Movie. We had an hour conversation about how he makes his unique voices for Despicable Me and his other characters. We talked about getting into character and being funny. I will remember that conversation forever.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you first started your career? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This wasn’t really a mistake, but when I was filming the KIA commercials I went off the script a little. I created some characters and everyone loved it. We ended up making a few more commercials because of the additional ideas. I learned that it is good to think outside the box and be creative.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I have two movies coming out soon. One is called Small Town Wisconsin and the other is called Secret Agent Dingeldorf and his Trusty Dog Splat. The movies are so different from each other and both were so much fun to work on. I went to Wisconsin for 7 weeks to film Small Town Wisconsin. It was so much fun, my entire family went and we made so many great memories. The Secret Agent Dingeldorf and his Trusty Dog Splat Movie I filmed with two of my great friends Zackary Arthur and Shiloh Nelson.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity is super important for many reasons.

For one, the world is diverse with many beautiful cultures and it is important for these ethnicities/cultures to be represented in every aspect of the entertainment industry. It is important to hear the different voices and characters brought on by different ethnicities. It is important to see the many unique faces and attributes that different ethnicities bring. We can learn so much by watching diverse characters. Also, we need to show children that their ethnicities are being shown in their favorite movies and tv shows. Kids need to be able to see themselves in these roles. Diverse roles will help spread acceptance and kindness in school and among children. In addition, the entertainment industry has a major influence on the people around the world. Therefore, it is super important to show diversity and include all ethnicities, races, genders, and cultures. The more we are able to learn from different ethnicities the better we will become as a society. I think the only way we will be able to spread kindness and end hate is by making sure the entertainment industry is diverse.

What do you love most about working in television?

I love being a new character and really immersing myself in the character. I also love being around new people and making new friends. I have met so many amazing people on set who have become lifelong friends.

If you could work with another TV actor you never worked with before, who would it be and why?

John Krasinski: He is an extremely great actor and I am a huge fan of the tv show Office.

Zoe Saldana: She is an incredible actress and I would love to talk to her about her role on the Avengers.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Luckily my parents and my brother have given me great advice throughout the years.

1. Always have fun: I always try to have the best time and engage with everyone I meet on set.

2. Make your own path: It is important to be yourself because there is only one of you.

3. Never take anything personally: Not every role is right for you, you will be told “no” more than “yes”, but each “no” gets you closer to a “yes”.

4. Mistakes are welcome: It is okay to make mistakes because from each mistake you can learn and grow.

5. Never give up: It is important to pursue your passions and always follow your dreams.

Which tips would you recommend to aspiring actors in your industry to help them to thrive?

I would recommend being yourself and have fun. Enjoy every day and do not be afraid to go for it.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It would have to be spreading kindness and love and to fight against bullying. Nowadays, with social media, it is so easy for people to cyberbully and tear people down. It breaks my heart when I see this. We need to be uplifting each other and supporting each other. I will do my best to always spread kindness and positivity and help anyone who is feeling sad and bullied.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am super grateful to my dad. He is my coach and mentor. He helps me with all my roles and is always super supportive.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Do unto others as you would have them do unto you: I always treat everyone with kindness and respect because that’s how I want to be treated. Also, I always try to find the best in everything and in everyone.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

Steven Spielberg: I want to talk to him about all the amazing movies he has made and how he came up with so many cool ideas.

