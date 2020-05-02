Rising Star Charles Lott Jr.: “Actors shouldn’t be afraid to stand up! If you see something wrong with our industry say something; cause awareness”

There are so many things that need to be done but it’s hard to just narrow it down to three. But, I would say the community and society need to be more open-minded. Don’t judge a book by its cover, there have been a lot of people cast for roles that society didn’t like and they absolutely killed their roles. Heath Ledger for example, when he got cast for The Dark Knight people were screaming, “they cast the 10 Things I Hate About You guy!?” And look, he’s easy, at least in my eyes, the greatest Joker ever. They’re getting a lot better but, Hollywood needs to be more open-minded. The last one for me is the actors shouldn’t be afraid to stand up! If you see something wrong with our industry say something, cause awareness. Don’t feel scared to be the first, actors and actresses to take responsibility too. It’s our industry, we can’t sit around and hope someone creates diversity for us.

I had the pleasure to interview Charles Lott Jr. Charles is best known for his upcoming role in the feature film THE WAY BACK alongside Hollywood-veteran Ben Affleck. THE WAY BACK is set to premiere March 6, 2020. From early on, Charles Lott Jr. has been successful from his scene work, monologue performances, and modeling on the runway. In addition to national commercials and campaigns with Vitamin Water, Charles has booked roles in “Modern Family,” “68 Whiskey,” FORGIVENESS, and EXTRA CREDIT (2020).

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

For the most part pretty good. I was raised in a two-parent household with all of my siblings. Of course, I’ve had some tough times in my life, but overall I eat every day, I have clothes on my back, and I have people around me that love me. If I have those things I feel as if I have nothing to complain about because there are so many people on this earth that will kill to have a life that I have.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

It’s so crazy because I never tried to be an actor. My whole life I tried to make it in professional sports. I wanted to be a football player, I wanted to go to the NFL and be a first-round draft pick like most other boys that play the sport. I got signed to an agent and manager for a talent competition I won on accident and I still didn’t want to act. People have always told me that I should get into acting and that I was always a character. I always had a big personality and I should display that to the world but I wasn’t thinking big enough when my senior year started. I got a lot of injuries so college coaches stopped calling, and I didn’t know what to do. I called my dad and asked him what does he think if I got into acting again and he supported the whole way through. I never hated acting, I was just so caught up into the “football is life” thing and once my run was over I got more realistic, and I just wanted to be a kid. The acting was the better choice and the best choice I’ve ever made because I fell in love with it. I’m still mad to this day that I didn’t get into it earlier.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

It was a few weeks before Christmas. While we were shooting the movie, and Al Madrigal who is in the movie with me invited me to a Christmas party at his house. He told me out of all the kids in the group that he only invited me and don’t tell any of the other kids, so I didn’t. He also invited some of the older guys from the set. I got a ride with my co-star Jeremy Radin and we went into the house together. Madrigal’s house was extremely huge and elegant. I noticed very quickly I was the only black person in the party. Jeremy and I walked out into Al’s big and ginormous backyard, and I told him, “Man I’m the only black dude in an all-white party this feels like I’m in the movie Get Out” and literally three seconds later there was a knock on the door. Al walked and opened it and guess who it is, Jordan Peele! I completely freaked out! I still can’t believe I called it, Bill Burr was there I freaked, Dave Holstein was there and I almost had a seizure, he created one of my favorite shows “Kidding” with Jim Carrey. That might’ve easily been the best party I’ve been to.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This will be my answer till the day I die, getting Ben Affleck to “adopt me.” It was our first scene together with him and the other guys on the team. The scene where they introduce him to the team, and the first time we ran it through I got ready to say my line and he cut mine and started his right away. I didn’t know if he did it on purpose or not (probably not) so I didn’t say anything. After a few tapes of me not being able to get my line out, I got angry. The first words that came out of my mouth were “Oh hell Nah” so I walked over where he was sitting while he was on his phone. I tapped his shoulder and told him don’t step on my lines again. He looked up at me like “who is this kid” he frowned a bit. And once I realized how big and statuesque he was. I had got very frightened and put the script in his face and tried to show him what his lines were. And I forget I was mic’d up, so the guys in the back heard me, everyone gave me hell for days and said, “you don’t talk to Ben Affleck like that!” And when our next scene came around again days later, he told me how he respected me for telling him not to step on his lines. We became best friends I would ask him 100–200 questions a day from that point on. Al Madrigal told him “Since you love him so much you might as well adopt him” and he did. Now he calls me his “son” and I call him “dad.” The best story ever am I right!? Batman is my father.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I have two screenplays that I am working on. I am finished with one and currently editing the other. The second one I am 60 pages in and they’re both comedies!

I’m very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

1. It will help the younger generations. Two years ago I saw a movie called Black Panther and I was mesmerized seeing a black superhero. He looked like me, he sounded like me, he acted like me. He was so relatable to the black community. He was strong and fierce, it was an exhilarating experience. Growing up most superheros I saw were white. Seeing white men as powerful and strong did not have the same effect as Black Panther. I was 17 when I saw the film and imagined the hope and inspiration for young black boys and girls felt. Superheroes aren’t real and they do the impossible, but seeing a person like you doing the impossible makes you feel like you can do anything. A lot of white people might not understand it because everyone they watch on TV, for the most part, looks like them. They don’t know what it feels like to have a lack of representation. But growing up seeing that could potentially move mountains, and I commend Hollywood for making a push for more diverse characters.

2. They can start helping minorities and people of color be exposed to more roles. If you look 30–40 years ago people of color would only be cast for stereotypical roles. But now we see minorities being able to play anything and it gives the audience and the industry a chance to see more talent come in from all races. Let me tell you it’s been a pleasure to watch. So many new talented black, white, Mexican, Asian, etc. actors and actresses come out.

3. Having diversity would be normalized years from now if we continue to push for more diverse roles and representation. We won’t be mad or shocked if we see Idris Elba playing “007.” The people won’t be mad if Halle Bailey is cast to play Ariel in The Little Mermaid. We will only be going by the actor’s talent, not what color their skin is. Period pieces would have to be accurate, but having diversity in films is so important to me. I’m so happy to see Hollywood making an effort for change. Things don’t happen overnight, it takes time.

From your personal experience, can you recommend three things the community/society/the industry can do help address some of the diversity issues in the entertainment business?

There are so many things that need to be done but it’s hard to just narrow it down to three. But, I would say the community and society need to be more open-minded. Don’t judge a book by its cover, there have been a lot of people cast for roles that society didn’t like and they absolutely killed their roles.

Heath Ledger for example, when he got cast for The Dark Knight people were screaming, “they cast the 10 Things I Hate About You guy!?” And look, he’s easy, at least in my eyes, the greatest Joker ever. They’re getting a lot better but, Hollywood needs to be more open-minded.

The last one for me is the actors shouldn’t be afraid to stand up! If you see something wrong with our industry say something, cause awareness. Don’t feel scared to be the first, actors and actresses to take responsibility too. It’s our industry, we can’t sit around and hope someone creates diversity for us.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I don’t have any I wish someone told me moments. I’m fairly new at this. I do not regret any decision I have made. It made me who I am today sometimes it doesn’t seem good to make decisions that don’t pan out but it’s actually a good thing, it builds character!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

This is a heartbreak profession when you sign up to be an actor or actress. You have to know that most times when you get an audition. Statistically, you are most likely to not get the part than to book it. But acting is like baseball your swing and a strikeout, and strikeout, and strikeout, then BOOM! you hit a home run. You have to be ready to grind and be persistent and resilient. If not you will quit immediately. You have to be used to being told no more than yes.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Oh my gosh, where do I start? Black Lives Matter, Slow Food Movement, Children, and Nature movement, One Million Women movement, Keep the Oil In The Ground movement, Idle No More movement, Save the Turtles, Save the Rhinoceros, I can keep going on!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Right now, my dad. He has been there 100% through my mission of becoming an actor. He has supported me. A few weeks ago I told him I needed a laptop for my screenplay the next day he bought me one. It’s great to see him do everything he can to help me accomplish my dreams and will do whatever it takes for me to succeed.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

It’s not really a quote but a story. You have two gold miners under the ground digging for gold. You have one guy that kept digging, kept digging, and kept digging and one day he just had enough of it. He decided to quit because he’s put all his effort into one thing and has gotten zero results, and he was ONE more big hit away from finding the gold. The other guy stayed persistent, kept digging, kept grinding, and next thing you know all of the gold he was looking for was found AND some. The moral of the story is never quit what you’re doing because you never know how close you really are to achieving your dream!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them 🙂

This is so hard to narrow it down to one person but if I had to pick one it would be Will Smith. I’ve loved that man since I was a kid. If I could have anyone’s career it would be his. Another would be Jordan Peele. He’s an amazing director I would love to work with him in the near future.

