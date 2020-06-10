Rising Star Amol Ghodke : “Failure is another stepping stone to greatness ”

Amol Ghodke is an Indian actor from the Pune Maharashtra . The son of a single mother who worked two jobs so he could get a good education.His mother helped foster that passion and it paid off when Amol was accepted into Zphs School – a specialized math and science school . While math was his primary focus there, he also joined the cricket team and the school band. His first experience with acting was being cast in an online premachi offline gosht when he was 20 years old.



Amol Ghodke post graduated (MBA) from Sinhgad college, Pune . After working for five years as a Producer, he decided to move to Pune in 2011 to pursue his acting career full time.

Actor Amol Ghodke Photoshoot



In 2012, Amol was cast in his first big movie, online premachi offline gosht . He has been on numerous TV shows, including prominent roles in online premachi offline gosht & comedy cocktail .The comedy cocktail is produce by amol Ghodke.



When he’s not acting, Amol Ghodke managing celebrities and their social media accounts.But how did this dedicated social media manager turned out to be a budding actor?



A small Interviews with Amol Ghodke



How did you first get into acting? What drew you to the profession?



Started performing in school plays, and I enjoyed them. That’s what made me decide to audition for Pune for the Movie program, and I got in. At the same time, however, I loved math as well, and I was also a very practical person. So, in addition to pursuing acting, I also pursued mathematics because I loved it, and I knew it would be my backup career since success in acting isn’t guaranteed.



What keeps you motivated?



Having a really strong sense of self. I say that because whereas in most corporate jobs, there is a sort of linear path for your career, starting at one place and moving up the ladder as you go, but with acting career , you can “do well,” yet not actually be working. You can go to an audition where everyone tells you that you did amazing but then never get a callback. A lot of it has nothing to do with you.



So for me, what keeps me motivated is pushing myself, the idea that I want to be better than I was before, and that I want to be able to leave the room being proud of the work I’ve done. That’s why I say it’s a lot of self-motivation. This is not a business where you can lean on external validation because you’re not going to get it. There are roles you’re going to get that you don’t want, and they’re roles that you really want that you’re not going to get. You just have to go with your own gut and be true to yourself.



Who has been a role model to you, and why?



Again, this would be my mother. She’s a big role model for me. Like I mentioned in the previous question, she does a ton of philanthropy work and raised me to leave the world a better place. It’s funny because the older I get, the more I realize I am my mother. It’s all the quirks and all the energy. It’s always go, go, go. You achieve something, and you’re like, “Great. Now, what’s next?” Which has pros and cons to it, of course. You do need to learn to have balance. But, I’m very much similar to her, and she’s very important to me.



Lastly, we wish you all the best for your upcoming Big Marathi Movie Rajmudra .We hope for Amol Ghodke to make a big and successful debut in the movie industry.