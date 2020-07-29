Rising Star Amelie Anstett: “A movement I would love to focus on is making people happy; Here is why”

Wow, this is an excellent question. Thank you so much. I feel so incredibly grateful to every day be able to wake up and use my platform to make people happy and try to help brighten people’s day. I feel there are so many movements I would love to start. I believe that our generation can do so much. With social media being so instant and helping people be more transparent, we have the opportunities to express a tremendous amount of things. I think its extremely important to be happy in life and focus on positivity. Being happy, positive usually brings happy, positive things back. A movement I would love to focus on is making people happy. To have fans express how they feel, and what they are going through so that I and others can find ways to help them be happy, and to see that sometimes there needs to be bad to make good; that good things are always right around the corner if you focus on what makes you smile and happy..

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Amelie Anstett. Amelie is an American actress, dancer, model, and creative force. Living in Florida, she started dancing at seven years old, and by ten years old was competing in national dance competitions, receiving several acclaimed dance accolades and scholarships. At the young age of 12, she was blessed with the incredible opportunity to be a Justin Bieber Purpose Tour Child, which launched her career. Since then she recently landed the lead recurring role of “Sadie,” on season 6 of Brat TV’s coveted “Chicken Girls” Series, where she stars alongside teen sensations Hayden Summerall and Annie LeBlanc.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you so much for having me! I was born in Winter Park, FL, in 2004, where my mother, who is originally from Buenos Aires, mostly grew up in the area. A couple of years after I was born, my father decided it would be best to move back to his hometown, so we did, and it has been amazing. I live on a 9-acre farm, and we own a beautiful plant nursery. I have the best little brother, five dogs, and a pet pig named Pickles that lives in his barn, not inside the house. Haha! I feel very fortunate to have my family and spent a lot of quality time with my father in my younger years. Before having my little brother, my mom was the head of marketing for a large company and had long hours and a lot of events. My dad would pick me up from daycare, and we would hang outdoors and do a lot of fun things. That helped to shape me a lot. He has a huge appreciation for nature, and he made sure we also grew up with an appreciation for nature and all the beauty it has to offer.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Growing up, I have always been interested in entertaining people and making them smile and feel connected. Even at two years old, I would perform in my grandma’s living room to make everyone smile and laugh. It always has brought me so much joy.

When I was three years old, I started taking ballet at my daycare after school, I wasn’t too into it, but did it anyway. My mom thought it was good for me to get to do different things and see what I liked. She kept me in that class, and then once the school year got out, she put me in little performance camps, dance camps, surf camp, horseback riding, Environmental Studies Center camp, and so much more! My parents have always felt it is important to stay busy with good, enriching, healthy activities. And to find what you enjoy and love, and pursue it, so they always kept me busy throughout summer. Doing all of these activities helped me realize I wanted to be a performer. In the end, I quit all of the other activities and eventually only stuck with dance, acrobatics, and theatre/acting.

Eventually, my coaches and teachers started to approach my parents, asking if they could work with me more. They pulled me into other classes, older classes, etc. By the time I was ten years old, I was dancing at the senior level of my dance studio in my hometown. The head of our competition team contacted my mother and told her that I needed to be taken to a studio that could offer me more, that they had reached their level of ability to help me. We then searched and searched and eventually found the studio in West Palm Beach that helped me continue to grow my ability in dance, and it was extremely welcoming. That summer, before I left the other studio was when I danced for Bieber. My parents saw my passion and talent and started to take me around the country to different conventions and intensives (dance, acting, theatre). That continued to help foster my passion and career path in an amazing direction. All the while, my parents have always encouraged me to continue with my schooling and its importance.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

My whole career started out with dance, and being able to dance, is a feeling I cherish every day. In this industry, so much can happen, and I have been lucky enough to have a few interesting stories to share. I often talk about my big break, which occurred when I was chosen to dance for Justin Bieber on his Purpose Tour. That changed my life and helped pave my path to continue my career; he is a fantastic influence and continues to inspire me and help guide me.

But, there are a lot more stories. One of my first auditions was for the show Dance Moms with Abby Lee Miller. It was a very intense audition because we didn’t know what to expect. Was she going to be mean like she is on the show? To top it off, my mom had to “audition” with me, and honestly didn’t want to, lol. My mom is a very chill and private person, so for her, being on this show was not something she was looking for. There were over 450 dancers there. She gave out a very challenging jazz routine, and Abby had a few choice words for some of the dancers and their parents. We left there, and within a half-hour, the production called my mom to let me know that we had made it to the next round of auditions where they choose only ten dancers out of the 450! The next step was an over the phone interview that happened that same day about two hours after the original audition. I was ecstatic; my mother was mortified. We made it through all the cuts, but then Miller had some legal issues, and production was canceled. The path had been chosen for me, and although it was a bummer not to be able to do the show, everything happens for a reason, and here I am now.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Being in this industry, I feel that I have matured so much faster than an average kid/teen, which has been so cool and very interesting. The number of life lessons I have learned has been plenty, and I am so thankful for every one of them. Right, when I first started acting, I remember I went to an audition for a musical, and I had to sing, and I was so nervous. Before I went to the audition, I decided to drink really hot tea because I thought it would help my throat. Little did I know that was not a very smart choice, hahaha. My voice cracked so much during my song, and I was very embarrassed. But the judges at the end talked to me, said how much they loved my overall personality and confidence. They could tell I was nervous but still had the courage to keep going, which was very encouraging. I still left that audition in tears, though, lol, but it was a great lesson and experience. My family and I still laugh about it.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I have several projects in the works and was actually in the middle of working on one back in March before the production had to halt because of the virus. I would love to say more about the projects, but as you know, we usually aren’t allowed to say too much about them until closer to their release. But I am so excited for everyone to see everything that is coming up. I am also working hard to release new IGTV content of my daily stretch routines, dance technique, monologue prepping, and more. My fans have been asking to see some of this content from me, and I am excited to start sharing. I’ve also had several brands approach me to start working on some possible merch, so you might want to keep your eyes out for that!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I believe that we are a melting pot of cultures and backgrounds, and it is important for all of it to be represented throughout the industry, for everyone to be able to share their beliefs, passions, hopes, fears.

This year especially, this industry has faced a lot of challenges, and there has been a lot of inequality, unfairness, but at the same time, there has been progress made slowly, but it has happened. My generation is seeing a lot of turmoil and changes, and we need to continue to educate ourselves, and future generations about humanity, human rights, love, compassion for all, and the entertainment industry is a perfect platform to help support and show this. I know I am excited to help lead and help my generation understand the importance of integrity and embracing our diverse, complex, and beautiful world.

As society continues to grow, and more people of different backgrounds are empowered, they must be represented on the main stage; representation on-screen equivalent to that of the population, so minorities have role models, and the characters break stereotypes about minorities on screen.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Of course, I look back on all my years and say man I wish I would have known that or I wish I didn’t do that, etc.. But I am so thankful to use what I have learned to help others.

My first tip is to read all of the contracts repeatedly, even though you may be excited about a project, make sure you know what you are signing up for. Those key details they slide into the contracts are so important that you don’t want to sign up for something that may wrongly affect you in the long run.

My second tip would be to focus on yourself, not on what others are doing. This tip is a hard one, but always support your friends and what they are doing. But don’t get stuck on what your peers are doing, focus on what is going to benefit you and help you succeed, and support everyone along the way.

In this business, the amount of no’s received can be tiring and discouraging, but I promise you they end up being beneficial in the long run because they make that YES feel amazing and well deserved. You can’t give up when things get hard; instead, keep pushing.

Fully commit to every little thing, this is something that I follow every day and say to myself 24/7. If you don’t fully commit to something, it’s not going to go exactly how it needs to go. So really make sure you give that 110% it will be worth it in the end.

This last tip is huge! You don’t have to go to every single audition or event. Of course, you need to commit fully, but sometimes you need to sit down with your team and discuss if this role is worth you’re going for, etc. If you have that gut feeling that it doesn’t feel right, follow your gut, not what everyone else tells you to do.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

One of the biggest things that helps me not burn out is balancing life and different steps in my career. Try the new projects, go to the events, meet new people. When you audition, you will get a world of no’s, but you can’t let that discourage you; trust me, those yes’s you get will bring you over the moon with happiness. Keep pushing and committing to your goals. Every no I have received, I left that audition or looked back on it and left there with something, a lesson, a new contact, a new friend I made while waiting, knowledge, and I carry that with me to the next audition. Pick your passion and follow it, study it, live it, and then take a breather. Always seek the time to connect to yourself. My parents often make me take breaks, like a day to chill and go on a hike, or out on the water, connecting to nature and my heart for clarity and just a break. My dance schedule can get pretty grueling, and when in production mode, sometimes I get exhausted mentally and physically. I am fortunate enough to have my parents and an incredible management team that encourages work-life balance.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Wow, this is an excellent question. Thank you so much. I feel so incredibly grateful to every day be able to wake up and use my platform to make people happy and try to help brighten people’s day. I feel there are so many movements I would love to start. I believe that our generation can do so much. With social media being so instant and helping people be more transparent, we have the opportunities to express a tremendous amount of things. I think its extremely important to be happy in life and focus on positivity. Being happy, positive usually brings happy, positive things back. A movement I would love to focus on is making people happy. To have fans express how they feel, and what they are going through so that I and others can find ways to help them be happy, and to see that sometimes there needs to be bad to make good; that good things are always right around the corner if you focus on what makes you smile and happy.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have been lucky enough to have had several incredible mentors, educators, and supporters throughout my career. Bieber has been a significant influence. When we first met him, he gave us some incredible advice and made us feel like we were just like him. He is very down to earth person. My old manager was a significant influence as well, and although she is no longer a talent manager, she is still in the industry, and we are very close. Of course, my parents are HUGE role models for me, and I am so grateful for their continued support, and they continue to inspire me every day.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Oooo, what a fantastic question. I have so many quotes that I live by, but the biggest ones that I live by would be, “everything happens for a reason,” and “be original.” I’ve always tried to practice originality and uniqueness because, as an artist, it is important to find the particular unique trait that makes you stand out. Everyone has something unique and wonderful about them; they just need to find it. Don’t be another little fish in the big pond, find a way to stand out and be/show who you really are.

My other favorite quote, “everything happens for a reason,” has always helped me remain humble and keep perspective. During dance auditions, if I didn’t make the final cut, I always would say that to myself. It helps keep me positive and keep a good perspective. In September of 2019, I auditioned for an upcoming show that has already aired; it was to be a background dancer on the game show. There were over 2000 kids that auditioned that day, and I made it to the final cut of only 20 dancers! It was a very long audition. We left and waited to hear. Eventually, I found out I wasn’t picked for the show. I was a little bummed but kept perspective and said to myself, “everything happens for a reason,” and moved on to the next audition. Fast forward to November when I received the audition for Sadie for Chicken Girls Season 7 and eventually landed that. It turns out filming for Chicken Girls Season 7 was during the same time as the other shows that I had auditioned for, had I landed that other background dancer role, I would not have been able to do Chicken Girls. So there you go, everything happens for a reason always keep that in perspective:)

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

This question is so fun. I have so many people that I dream of having lunch or breakfast with. However, my number one would probably be Reese Witherspoon. She is such an inspiration to me and my career. I would love to get insight and advice from her. She has always kept her integrity. I admire her tremendously and everything she has achieved. I love that she thrived as an actress, and she also made sure to get her education and degree, and continue to grow her career into production and writing, all while balancing motherhood and staying beautiful and fit. She is a very intelligent woman, and I enjoy her joyous and direct leadership style.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow me online on almost all social media platforms. I love social media because it is such an amazing way to connect with others, and share your passion and thoughts to the world!!

Instagram: @Amelie.anstett

Tiktok: Amelie Anstett

Youtube: Amelie Anstett

Snapchat: Amelie.Anstettt

Twitter: Anstettamelie

Facebook: Amelieanstettofficial

Website: Ameoriginal.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!