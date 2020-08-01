Rising Music Stars Holly and Stewart of The Springs: Why We Need A Movement Right Now To “Look On the Bright Side”

…our movement would be “Look on the Bright Side”….there is plenty of negativity that is everywhere, but the positive stuff is “right there” too. The sun is still shining, the Earth is still turning; and if you have someone you love, food to eat, clothes to wear, or a roof over your head, you are a blessed person that has something to be thankful for.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing The Springs. Husband and wife duo, composed of Holly and Stewart, have captivated country music fans with their live shows and compelling music. Their latest single “I’m Gonna Love You” is out now!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you so much for allowing Stewart and I to be a part of this. We are a husband and wife duo both originally from Alabama. We both moved to Nashville in 2010. Shortly after, we met each other at a writer’s night at the Bluebird Café in January of 2011. We both grew up in pretty small towns in Alabama. I am from a town called New Market, Alabama, with a population of about 1600 and Stewart is from Enterprise, Alabama which has a population of about 28,000. We both grew up listening to country music and always loved it more than anything. My dad even sang in a few bands and played a few instruments. One of Stewart’s fondest memories with his grandfather was always watching the Opry on Saturday nights. So, you could say, our families started us pretty young! Haha! -Holly

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

For me, My parents had entered me into a “Star Search” singing competition one summer when we went on a family vacation at Kings Island Amusement Park in Cincinnati, Ohio. I won the competition, and the next week when we went back home, my parents were so proud that my dad actually took the photo (that they took of me singing at the park) and put it in our local newspaper. Shortly after that, I joined my school’s FFA quartet and band. We started performing in competitions, and that’s when I really fell in love with music. On March 1st, 2007(my junior year), my high school was hit by a tornado. I lost eight of my friends that day, and I wrote my very first song the day after. I wrote a song about the tragic events that happened that day, and I saw then how music can be healing to people. -Stewart

For me, my family always had a huge influence on me. My grandmother was musically talented. My dad grew up and played in the family band along with his brother and sister. He played guitar, sang and wrote a few songs. He was really good too…still is. Haha! My mom also grew up playing the piano. So, there were definitely lots of talented people on both sides for me. My grandmother, who I lost in a tragic car accident(she was hit head-on by a drunk driver), also had a big influence on me. I always told her how I wanted to move to Nashville after high school, and she was always so supportive and encouraging. I lost her when I was 15, but I know she is always with me and would be so proud. -Holly

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I always love telling the story, even though Stewart hates it. But, I do a lot of shopping for Stewart and me, and I love him in some tight jeans. I just think they look good on him, and of course, he is always hot (to me) no matter what he is in. But, apparently one shopping trip, I bought pants that were a little too tight. However, Stewart tried them on and they looked great, they were a little snug, but he thought that they would be fine. We were playing a show in North Florida one evening and Stewart loves to jump around on stage, and I believe he jumped around a little too much at one point and ripped those jeans right in the crotch area. He literally had to turn around on stage, face our drummer, and let the audience know, over the microphone, that he had a wardrobe malfunction. It was one of the absolute funniest things ever. Thankfully, we had a couple shows that weekend, so Stewart had extra pants in the car, so he just ran to the car and changed. But, lesson learned, I now buy Stewart pants that have a little bit of wiggle room in them so we do not have a wardrobe malfunction again.-Holly

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

We can’t speak for TV or film (because we are not in that industry), but in so many ways we would assume it is like the music industry. For us, we collaborate with people who are originally from all over the world; and, people from all different walks of life. For us, that diversity is great for three things: 1.) we all pull our ideas from our past life experiences, 2.) we are able to live different lives and pull from our current experiences as well and 3.) in a world full of negativity and division, it’s great for us to show the world that we can all work together to create music.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. “You can’t meet enough people” (For example: We meet most of our co-writers at songwriters nights, where we are just hanging out in the audience.)

2. “Everyone in Nashville is talented, so it’s not a talent competition” (For example: You might hear someone in Nashville that is the BEST singer you’ve ever heard, but you may never hear them on the radio)

3. “It’s not who is the most talented, it’s who sticks at it the longest” (For example: there are a lot of artists in the industry who have been working extremely hard for 10–15 years before they are ever “noticed” by the music industry.)

4. “You can never write too many songs” (For example: We have noticed, the more we write, the better songs we write. We look back at some of our first songs and laugh.

5. “Stick to your brand, and find a team of people that believe in that brand, and that support you” (For example: We have noticed since we have done these things, and found people who believe in us, we have been more “successful”.)

In our work, we often focus on how one can thrive in three areas, body, mind, and heart. I’d like to flesh this out with you. You are a very busy leader with a demanding schedule. Can you share with our readers any self care routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Kindly share a story or an example for each.

Love this question! So, for us, our bodies have to maintain a certain “image”. We don’t have to be the skinniest singers in the world of country music, but we need to look healthy. Working out (both separately and together) has helped us a ton. We are able to keep our energy level up onstage and offstage by working out regularly while eating smaller portions and healthier foods. As for our hearts and minds, we do a couple of things. First, because we are a married couple we try and make time to “date” each other regularly. Just making time for each other is HUGE in a marriage; talking about your day, talking about the future, and just always staying in tune with your spouse. Secondly, we attend church regularly and daily read our Bibles together. This is such a great way for us to realize there is more to life than us, and more to us than our music career. Between focusing on our bodies, hearts, and minds in these ways, it helps us to write better songs, perform better, and have the energy to push through any obstacle that comes our way. -Stewart

You are people of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

“Stop standing up when the plane lands” movement. We would choose this movement because we can never get to our bags when it’s our turn to get off the plane.

But on a serious note, our movement would be “Look on the Bright Side”….there is plenty of negativity that is everywhere, but the positive stuff is “right there” too. The sun is still shining, the Earth is still turning; and if you have someone you love, food to eat, clothes to wear, or a roof over your head, you are a blessed person that has something to be thankful for. -Holly

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

With any ladder, the first few steps are the widest and easiest. However, those first steps are so essential for you to continue climbing. Our first steps in our career (like most artists) started with our parents’ support. Our parents bought karaoke machines, CD’s, cheap guitars and keyboards to start us off. They drove all around the Southeast for us to play shows. Many times, they were even the ones who called venues to book the shows. But most of all, they believed in us enough to move us to Nashville to let us chase our dream. So, we will forever be grateful to our parents, for all the sacrifices that they made and continue to make to get us up the music business “ladder”.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

”Be kind to those on your way up because you’ll want them to be kind to you on your way down.” We heard Craig Morgan say this a while back, and it’s something that has always stuck with Holly and I. This statement couldn’t be more true. It costs nothing to be kind, and kindness can take you very far. -Stewart

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

If we could have a meal with anyone it would be the country power couple, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. I think we would just love to ask them questions like, “how are you still able to be successful in your career and also be successful in your marriage?” and “Is there a certain amount of time that you devote to each other and your family?”. We would just love to know what their balance is with their busy lives. They stay in great shape, stay in love, stay close to their families, and are still rock stars in music/film….and life!

How can our readers follow you online?

The best way for our readers to follow us online is to check out our website at www.thespringsband.com. We have a fantastic new website, sponsored by Rhythmic Rebellion. When you hit the “follow” button on our website, and sign up for our newsletter, Rhythmic Rebellion will make a donation towards our next music project that we are working on. You can also find links to all of our other social sites on our website as well.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!