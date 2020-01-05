Rising Music Stars Chad, Dennijo, and Andy Sitze of The Flat River Band: “Always find the best in people; despite what some people say, try to find the positive in it; If you look hard enough you will find it”

Always find the best in people. The music industry can sometimes be like a roller coaster and is full of critics. Despite what some people say try to find the positive in it. If you look hard enough you will find it .

I had the pleasure to interview The Flat River Band Flat River Band and brothers Chad Sitze, Dennijo Sitze, and Andy Sitze. The Flat River Band is an Americana Country Music Band that was formed in 2006. They moved to Nashville, TN in 2004. Prior to moving to Nashville, they toured as a Bluegrass Gospel family band called The Sitze Family. Their choice to become singers/songwriters was never truly their own. They were brought up in a musical family and given a choice at an early age as to what instrument they would learn to play in their family band. They have charted several #1 songs on the Bluegrass Gospel Charts. In 2018, they had 3 songs on the Christmas film “The Least of These- A Christmas Story” which starred Duane Allen, Deborah Allen, and Tayla Lynn- Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Chad Dennijo and Andy! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

We grew up in a small town in southeast Missouri. Our Grandparents and parents formed a family band touring as The Sitze Family.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

As a child I remember playing for the public-school system in Jamaica seeing all of those little kids’ eyes light up when we played and seeing the smiles on their faces really made me stop and think about what an impact, we have on other people’s lives. Even if it just meant making someone forget about their personal struggles and enjoy the moment they are in now.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Several years ago, we were playing at a venue in Oklahoma, and without any planning, we met two videographers who we are now friends with. During this tour stop, and with no intentions, the following day, we cut a high quality music video. It turned out awesome, and it just came together.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Wow, where to begin… As three brothers, we have a plethora of interesting stories and funny mistakes. However, some stick out more than others. We rented a U-Haul trailer one time and the back door wasn’t latching properly. Needless to say, it came open and several of the instruments fell out on the road. Thankfully the area was rural, so no cars hit the instruments, and we went on to play the festival. Sometimes it takes more than once to learn your lesson. We had a bass fly out of the truck near St. Louis, Mo and we were not so lucky this time, it was hit by a Semi and it was left in splinters. Lesson: Always bring some bungee chords or ratchet straps when you’re on tour.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

We are currently promoting our Christmas project. This project features a few originals penned by Chad Sitze of the Flat River Band along with a few classics. Three of the songs are featured in the 2018 motion picture” The Least Of These”.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I believe that diversity is important. It shows that we may look different or act different, but we are all human beings called by God to love one another.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Your perception is not always someone else reality.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Your music career is not a sprint it’s a marathon. Take time out for people and build relationships . They will be your foundation .

You are people of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Share the importance of loving one another.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Our grandparent and parents. Our grandparents use to drive us to Ironton Missouri to get lessons when we were kids. On the weekends they would take bluegrass festivals. I wouldn’t trade any of these experiences for anything. All night jam sessions were a huge learning experience.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Always think the best in people . The music industry can sometimes be like a roller coaster and is full of critics. Despite what some people say try to find the positive in it. If you look hard enough you will find it.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Van Morrison, we are big fans of his songs and arrangements. He is original. We love that!

How can our readers follow you on social media?

facebook.com/flatrivermusic

instagram.com/flatrivermusic

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!