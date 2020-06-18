Rising Music Star Montana Tucker: “Why I Aim To Inspire People To Believe In Their Dreams”

I LOVE helping out the less fortunate. I love all types of charity work and commit to many throughout the year. I am actually involved with the National Alzheimer’s Association. My grandmother whom I have always been very very close to, has been a victim of Alzheimer’s for 12 years now. I hope to play a part in the finding of a cure, one day, for this horrible disease, that robs one of their dignity and identity. I also go out and feed the homeless once month through #hashtaglunchbag in Los Angeles. I try to involve myself with charity work as much as my free time permits.

Asa part of our interview series with the rising stars in pop culture, I had the pleasure of interviewing Montana Tucker.

Mr. 305 Records’ very own Montana Tucker is an award-winning singer/songwriter, dancer, actress and social media sensation best known for her work alongside music’s biggest names such as Pitbull, Flo Rida, Ciara and Ashanti. Montana’s mega-star, multi-million-follower social media presence, and most recently, her first single off of Mr.305 Records, “Hola”, which released April 24 and has performed extremely well to date.

Fun Fact: Montana is the only female signed on Pitbull’s “Mr. 305” record label.

With engagement in the millions across platforms, the iHeartRadio Music Social Star Award nominee has been highly praised as a frontrunner in aligning traditional talent and digital talent, delivering daily to a diversified and devoted fan base on every playing ground. Her success on the digital screen is apparent daily, and now her big break into the music scene, led by “Hola” has proven no different — with tens of thousands of views within just days of its premiere.

Furthermore, Montana doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon. Up next, fans can expect an extensive roll out of singles, a potential musical project coming before end of year, and the possibility of a nation-wide tour to follow.

When Montana isn’t busy entertaining her millions of followers, putting out hits or working on new music, she’s been known to dabble in acting (with plans to further pursue this more heavily in 2020) — and part takes in causes near and dear to her heart as an active philanthropist.

Montana has always been a huge advocate for inclusion and acceptance across all walks of life. Her world-renown musical project “I’m Not Alone” has received high praise from the community for “saving the lives” of those who are lost, confused or feeling down. She also plays a role in foundations such as: EmpathiCare for Miami Jewish Health, Alzheimer’s Association, The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and she participates monthly in feeding the homeless in downtown LA thru #hashtaglunchbag.

Montana ignited her career at just eight-years-old by modeling in commercials for the likes of BMW before going on to dance for Ashanti and Ashlee Simpson. She made her debut as an artist by contributing “Ain’t No Stressin” to the Original Soundtrack album for the blockbuster Step Up 2: The Streets. Additionally, her track “Candy Swirl” popped up in a key sequence of and on the soundtrack for Bring It On 5. She teamed up with Flo Rida on the hit “Turn It Up” and went on to open for everyone from Ciara to Lil Wayne. She starred in a short film entitled Connie + Consuelo and the Multiple Daytime Emmy Award-winning digital drama series The Bay, as well as hosted the Streamy Purpose Awards.

Thank you so much for joining us Montana! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve always loved to perform. I began dancing before I can even remember. I loved Britney Spears and would always try to learn her dances by standing in front of a mirror and mimicking her moves. At 9, I was approached by a talent agent at dinner with my mom. Eventually, I ended up booking commercials and modeling jobs and even worked alongside Ashanti, Remy Ma, and Ashley Simpson. One day I decided I was tired of being the backup dancer — I wanted to be the artist! Besides dancing, I worked on singing, and overall performing — which I loved too!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

I think its so interesting that no matter what I do, JLo remains a part of my career. She has always been my idol in the industry, but time and time again I find her popping up and giving me opportunities from the start. It’s funny, ever since I was young everyone would always say I reminded them of a little JLo. I actually booked several jobs because of it! First, I played a young JLo in a Lil Romeo music video. Then there then there was a casting for the daughter of the character JLo portrayed in the movie, Unfinished Life which I almost landed… Then I got booked for a social media promotion for JLO’s Vegas show, and finally, I booked a social media promotion for World of Dance and did a JLo tribute with Darren Henson! So JLo has been kinda a “part of my life” and still is as I continue to book stuff! I think she is my lucky star.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

My official music video to HOLA … its a secret who plays my LEAD… but…he is a hottie!!!

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

Jlo Jlo Jlo !!! Being in the video with my IDOL and talking with her and hanging backstage with her is the BEST. I admire her talent, hard work, and her dedication as an artist but also her philanthropy and the great mother she is to her children as well. I guess you can say I LOVE EVERYTHING ABOUT JLO!!!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not burn out?

BELIEVE IN YOUR DREAMS… don’t ever ever give up … just GRIND IT OUT

Can you share with our readers any self-care routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Kindly share a story or an example for each.

I love my alone time and that is my self-care therapy.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My Mom she never stopped believing in me, she was and still is my BIGGEST CHEERLEADER

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Actually a project is in the works, just can’t disclose yet, where thru this “project” I feel I will be able to inspire people nationally and internationally to BELIEVE IN THEIR DREAMS

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. :-)

I’ve met her already but would LOVE to have lunch with Jlo, ARod and their children!!

How can our readers follow you online?

https://vm.tiktok.com/w1x8yj/

https://www.instagram.com/montanatucker/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiItNMmV0Yg4TiH1hPg0QLQ

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational! Thank you so much for having me