Marc E Bassy: “Focus on your craft first”

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Marc E. Bassy.

Marc E. Bassy is a San Francisco native, currently based in Los Angeles. Marc has spent the past few years building cache as one of Pop and R&Bs most promising and unique voices, while collaborating with top A-list talent including Kehlani, YG, G-Eazy (their track ‘You & Me’ has has racked up over 300 mil Spotify plays), Ty Dollars, blackberar, Tory Lanes, 070 Shake, and more. His music has been streamed over 1 billion times across DSPs, and received over 5 million YouTube views.

‘Free Like Me’, Marc’s most recent release, is a track focused on live instruments and vocal performance. It is Marc’s first new releases since the pandemic took hold and the tour for his album Post Modern Depression was cut short. The track features one of modern music’s most innovative minds, Cory Henry, on organ. Cory is known for his work with Frank Ocean, J. Cole, Quincy Jones, and more.

‘Free Like Me’ will be a part of his next full length project due out in 2021 via his label New Gold Metal / PIVTL Projects.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up like a normal boy in the Bay Area, moved around a lot but I loved it. Grew up around lots of family, with my mom and two aunts. Always had a lot of women around. In my family there are no sustained marriages but everyone got along and it was a very progressive and liberal environment.

Can you share a story with us about what brought to this specific career path?

When I was 17 I had a traumatic brain injury that sidelined me from my HS life for several months. I was forced to explore myself in solitude and in a deeper way then I had previously. When I recovered I had a new sense of fearlessness and realized that if I was passionate about something there was nothing else that I needed to do.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The story of my career is a slow climb and it’s been interesting the entire way. The friends I’ve made, the traveling we’ve done. The experiences that come with this life, there’s too many stories to tell and somehow we’re still just getting started.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made from when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One time my voice was completely gone and I was in a meeting with some suits and they asked me to sing. I wasn’t mature enough to explain that my voice is gone so instead I proceeded to sing the song and when it got to the high notes nothing came out except for a squeak. Moral of the story those who can’t shouldn’t.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

It’s a very exciting time in my life right now. I am working on my forthcoming album as well as building our fledgling music label company New Gold Medal. I’m also very excited to start our podcast at the top of 2021, so look out for all of that.

We are very interested in diversity in the industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television?

-I take diversity very seriously. I think diversity within people and perspective is what makes us strong collectively. Then there’s also this systemic racism that has muted the voices of so many people for the last few centuries that needs to be accounted for. The scales have been tipped in the other direction for too long, I’m always going to be pro for any rules or guidelines that promote diversity.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Focus on your craft first — I think people get caught up in trying to jump through hoops to be successful and they forget, especially in this modern climate that you have to be great in your craft to succeed. Dragging people along with you doesn’t help you or them even if they’re your best friends- Sometimes I try to force collaborations with people I love for too long thinking I’m helping them out and I’m simply just hurting myself and them Learn the technical side of your art- there’s something so empowering when you learn not only the creative side of what you do but also the technical side that brings more creative learning out of you Never stop learning

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I would recommend my colleagues to be in it for the right reason. You have to have a true passion to be in the arts and music. There’s always going to be ups and downs, the only way you can get through the downs is by truly loving what you do

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your ideas could trigger

I would inspire a movement where people reassess their idea of what success means to them other than just financial profit.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Too many to name but I would like to thank all the musicians that I started working with from my first band

Can you please give us your favorite “life lesson quote”?

You are not your feelings

Is there a person in the world or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them?

Barack obama- I’d love to know what happened behind the scenes while he was president

How can our readers follow you online?

Follow me on all my socials @marcebassy

