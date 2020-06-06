Rising Music Star Lucy LeNoir: “If you aren’t enjoying this anymore, it’s because you aren’t expressing yourself honestly”

Don’t forget this is also to have fun and enjoy yourself. It’s a job, it’s a career, but it’s also a form of expression. If you aren’t enjoying it anymore, it’s because you aren’t expressing yourself honestly. Be sure to never lose yourself in the business side of things.

As a part of our interview series with the rising stars in pop culture, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lucy LeNoir.

Lucy is an up and coming vocalist from Houston, Texas. After touring the country several times in a metal band, she is looking forward to spreading her wings and finding a career in alternative pop music with her new group, “Haunter”.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Ihave always known from a very young age I was put on the face of this planet to sing and perform. My family always told me I had a great voice from about five or six years old, and I just never gave up that dream!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

I went to perform in Corpus Christi for the first time, and there were people in the crowd singing my lyrics back to me. It was crazy to think someone knew my words in a place I had never been to, it was amazing!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The first time I performed at House Of Blues in Houston, I got so nervous I forgot the opening lyrics to our very first song!! I played it off very well but I will never forget freezing seeing a huge crowd of people!!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Haunter is my new alternative pop project and I know it was created to make and do great things. I already know this is going to be successful before we even put out a full album.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Don’t forget this is also to have fun and enjoy yourself. It’s a job, it’s a career, but it’s also a form of expression. If you aren’t enjoying it anymore, it’s because you aren’t expressing yourself honestly. Be sure to never lose yourself in the business side of things.

Can you share with our readers any self care routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Kindly share a story or an example for each.

I stretch daily to keep my body loose, and my mind relaxed. I practice intentional breathing, which is basically a way to meditate, when I get overwhelmed. I give myself time every morning to relax and prepare for the rest of the day. I remind myself to be grateful for every moment throughout the day if I feel it is boring or mundane. You have to remind yourself life is a gift, not a privilege.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Quiet women rarely make history.” so I’m loud as hell. I don’t plan on being forgettable, ever.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My dad. He passed away when I was 15, but I always remember him telling me “you’re so damn headstrong, if you apply that energy to whatever it is to what you want to do, you’re going to be successful. If you want to be a rockstar, you go for it. You can do whatever the f*** you want girl.” This quote has kept me going for 11 years now.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would cut the meat industry way down and make all meats more expensive, as a product of making them higher quality. I would put strict regulations on how much pollution and product these factories can process weekly. The pollution and sickness that comes from over-production and consumption of meat products is insane. I would make vegetables and meat alternatives the star of the show. Save the earth. We only get one.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

I would love to talk with Halsey. She is intelligent, talented, and such a wonderful person. I feel like we would get along so well, and we could make amazing things happen in the world.

How can our readers follow you online?

I have Instagram @ApothicaLucy, I’m on Facebook under Lucy LeNoir, and email at [email protected]!