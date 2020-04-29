Rising Music Star Lucille: “This is part of the greatest movement of all time.”

If we all learn who we truly are, not what the ego tells us we are, then we are all headed for enlightenment and awesomeness. Everybody. This is part of the greatest movement of all time.

As a part of my series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Lucille.

Blessed with parents and siblings who wanted to see and experience the world, Lucille was born in Berlin, and raised in Germany, the UK, New Zealand, and Australia. In a fateful contrast, however, her otherwise intrepid parents weren’t so open to “that awful modern music” at the time and raised the family on folk, gospel and classical music they could learn themselves.

Lucille explains, “Instead of consuming music by radio or records, we created and learned our own. My exposure to modern music was via the school bus radio in rural NZ — I still love some of those late 80s hit songs to this day”, she says laughing. Together with her three siblings, Lucille would sing, play instruments and perform songs in four-part harmonies to whoever would listen, and it is here that she discovered an enduring love for creating music.

Having misread this smoldering love as just a mere flirtation for a long time, Lucille has only recently emerged from a full-time white collar professional background that left her successful, but uninspired and unfulfilled.

While she may be a late bloomer to a career in music, Lucille is no ingénue — the delay beneficial to both her sense of self and inner confidence that permeates through into her music. Lucille has emerged from a slow metamorphosis into an inspirator; fierce, strong and determined.

Whilst the spirituals, gospel, and folk elements that formed her formative years make her feel most at home, like her heritage, Lucille as a musician is genre fluid; the songs themselves informing the direction they take.

For Lucille, it is about the music and the story, sharing experiences, emotions, and beliefs. A classic introvert, it is Lucille’s songs that do the talking, her music the medium for connection.

Lucille calls Australia home. By the way, her parents are “totally cool” with it all now.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Igrew up in a number of countries including Germany, New Zealand, England, and Australia. At one stage in my life I had lived in Germany, NZ, and Australia for equal periods of time so knowing where ‘home’ was, was a little more complex than most people. But I’m so thankful for the broad experiences this upbringing gave me — and I’d like to think some extent of broadness is reflected in my music. I like to keep my options and genres open for my songs. My approach is looking at what the songs need, rather than squeezing it into a genre box. And people find it hard to place what I do. I’ve heard all types of descriptions of my work including alt-country, country, folk, pop — but at the end of the day, I actually don’t really care. I just want to make the music!

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’m a late bloomer. I was concentrating on a corporate career for a long time. Music was always there but pushed to the side. As time when on I became totally disillusioned with the corporate world and realized it was destroying my soul. I began searching inside and over a series of epiphanies, the music, the songs just started coming. The flow began.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

There are many interesting stories, but here’s a funny one. I’d had to buy a brand new guitar strap and I didn’t get a chance to try it before I went on stage. I strapped the guitar on and went to walk on stage but realized that the strap was going to slip against the leather vest I was wearing. I knew the guitar would fall off my shoulder during a song — so I quickly took my vest off, laid it to one side, and went on stage.

After the gig, I couldn’t find my vest. I look everywhere, I asked venue management, I even called them the following day to ask if anybody had handed it in. No luck. I was upset because it was my favorite vest.

The venue asked me to come back to play the next week. So I went back and I was playing the gig with a mate. Halfway during the set, I noticed this guy right up near the stage digging the set. He was vibing and all was good. I noticed he was wearing this really cool black leather vest, and I love that look — I thought he looked mighty fine. After a few more glances I realized he was wearing MY vest. I was halfway through a song at this point and I just started laughing, I could hardly sing. My mate had no idea what was going on and was giving me a side-eye. When I told my mate afterward, he went straight up to ‘vest guy’ and told him he was wearing my vest. It turned out the guy was the cook and had picked the vest up last week. He was really apologetic and handed it right back, we stood around and had a laugh…and I’ve still got my favorite vest 😉.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Rookie mistakes — my specialty. One I feel bad about was getting up on stage, and for some reason, my guitar had no sound. The sound engineer got so flustered running around from front to back of the house, checking cables, inputs, trying to work out what/where the problem was. People were waiting. I then realized my volume wheel was on “off”. With the slightest move of my hand, without looking at my guitar and still talking with a bandmate, I adjusted it and voila — sound!. I never admitted it was my error. To this day the sound engineer still doesn’t know what went wrong and everybody put it down to the legendary ‘gremlins’ that live in sound systems. I know different, and I’ve learned to always check my own settings!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am really excited about releasing my debut album, “Come On, Fly” on March 27, 2020. I am really happy with how it has turned out and can’t wait to get it out there.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity is enriching. If we ever think we can’t learn and benefit from others because of their culture, sexual identity, belief system or whatever “box” we put them in, we are arrogant and are robbing ourselves. Until we realize we are all equals, — the beggar in the street and the rich person, the woman, man, and ‘non-binary’, the religions, the different cultural backgrounds, — then love cannot reach fulfillment. Diverse representation in music and film helps to break down barriers and moves us towards understanding equality, and ultimately moving towards love and respect of all humans.

It makes things way more interesting!!!!!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Well, I feel like I am still starting, so I cannot claim to be a fountain of wisdom by any stretch on imagination. I am still learning like a sponge, seeking out mentors, getting advice wherever I can. Maybe ask me this question again in a decade or two!! What I can say is the advice that has helped me most so far:

Don’t prostitute yourself. Learn to say no to gigs and opportunities that aren’t in line with your brand or values. Keep true to your identity as an artist.

Be patient. Make good music, and be patient.

A relationship is more important than expertise when it comes to finding a manager. You need a manager who believes in you and will go in to bat for you, far more than a manager who knows the industry inside out. That stuff anybody can be leaned with time, but you can’t “learn” relationship if it is not there.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

As above 😉. Don’t prostitute yourself. Learn to say no to gigs and opportunities that aren’t in line with your brand or values. Keep true to your identity as an artist, AND don’t forget that it’s about the music.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If we all learn who we truly are, not what the ego tells us we are, then we are all headed for enlightenment and awesomeness. Everybody. This is part of the greatest movement of all time.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am really grateful to my bro Jono. He has been working in the music industry for a long time. He knows the blood sweat and tears of it, yet when I called him up and told him “I gotta do something with my music” all he did was encourage me. He has been by my side, encouraging me, believing in me, ever since.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You are the light of the world. That is why you are here. That is your function.” Realizing that this applies to me, to everybody, is incredibly liberating and inspiring. We start tapping into our best selves when we start to understand what this means.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have breakfast with Kanye West. I have no idea what I’d say but I would love to be able to sit there and look into his mind. And Prince. RIP.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Facebook @musicbylucille

Insta @musicbylucille

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!

Thank you!