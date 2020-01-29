Rising Music Star Kyle Nicolaides: “Why we need a movement to raise the consciousness of humanity”

I think the goal is raising the consciousness of humanity. What does this mean? You have more people, awake, aware, and in tune to the love that it inside of every person, every animal, and every plant. You’ll have more people seeing how we are all united, all divine and sacred, and together as a species instead of separate. You have less people reacting, more kindness, more people making mindful decisions, which creates more space inside everything to start cultivating the things that really matter. I think it create more people who will usher in mindful movements to heal the world. This is what will stop wars. This is what ends violence. Laws to prevent violence solve the symptoms of violence, but raising consciousness will solve the root of the problem of violence, do you see? Because here’s the thing, climate change, corporate greed, privatized prison systems, systems, will all take care of themselves if we change the way people think, by raising their consciousness. So how do you wake people up? Meditation, yoga, plants. I think everyone should meditate. Bring meditation to schools. Teach kids. I’ve been doing Transcendental Meditation for 5 years. It saved my life, and it is something that continues to nourish and aid me daily. Teach people that real freedom comes in the space between stimulus and response. I’d legalize all plant medicines, mushrooms, ayahuasca, etc. These plants are thousands of years old and have been used as medicine to heal, bring people closer to god, closer to life, and help people solve problems like depression, anxiety and more. A majority of modern humans are relying on pills that are maybe 30 years old and who knows what they do to our body? (I’m not at all condemning western medicine at all, just raising a point). Humans are so weird because nature gives us so many tools, and we think we need to outsmart it, and life hack the sunrise. We don’t need any of that. I think if as a species, we make a conscious return to nature, a coming back to the divine feminine energy in the universe, and shed this civilized masculine, brutish energy we will be ok. It not, we will just continue destroying ourselves. Also, please, if we can just get the world into a down dog or child’s pose, that’d be a start.

I had the pleasure to interview Kyle Nicolaides of Beware Of Darkness. After a three-year hiatus, alternative rock band BEWARE OF DARKNESS and Kyle Nicolaides is back with the exciting new single “Bloodlines” out on October 11th via Bright Antenna Records. The powerfully infectious song ushers in the rebirth of a sound that is rock and roll dipped in mindfulness, and is as refreshing as it is addictive.

“Bloodlines” was recorded in Los Angeles at Kingsize Sound Labs with producer Braden Merrick and mixed by David Sardy (LCD Soundsystem, Nine Inch Nails, Rage Against The Machine). In addition to multi-instrumentalist Kyle Nicolaides, the track boasts special guests guitarist Jeff Schroeder (Smashing Pumpkins), bassist Mark Stoermer (The Killers) and drummer Jon Safley (CRX, Bleached). “Bloodlines” gives an electrifying taste of what’s to come in 2020 from Beware Of Darkness. Check out a teaser HERE. The song illustrates how Kyle fought uncertainty and disillusionment to avoid flaming out, and how he has come through the other side revitalized and focused. To pre-save “Bloodlines” to your song library: https://ffm.to/bloodlines.

Beware Of Darkness’ irresistible sound and explosive energy has been compared to other high-octane modern rock luminaries like Muse, Arctic Monkeys, Royal Blood, Cage The Elephant and The Struts. Clash Magazine praises, “Imagine the crunch of The White Stripes and the sheer raunch of Prince and you’d be somewhere close to Beware Of Darkness.” Classic Rock Magazine effuses the band “Offers that elusive blend of cool colours and rocky hooks you just want to eat up,” while PopMatters declares them “Immaculately pop-savvy with a grungry backbone” and CrypticRock gushes the band is “Nothing short of unique.”

Beware Of Darkness has toured with artists like Smashing Pumpkins, AWOLNATION, The Wombats, Tegan and Sara, Deftones, KORN, Eagles Of Death Metal, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Social Distortion and more. They’ve played Reading and Leeds Festival, performed on Late Night with Conan O’Brien and were nominated for Classic Rock Magazine’s “Best New Band” award. The band’s song “Howl” was a Top 5 track at Rock Radio, and they have had multiple songs featured in video games, TV and film.

Thank you so much for joining us Kyle! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to your career in music?

My senior year of high school, my Dad had catered a hypnotism show that the old manager of Guns ’N Roses was putting on. I came and gave him a 12-song record I’d written, produced, performed and mixed entirely in my parent’s house. He loved it and he began helping me by giving me free studio time, which I cut around 10 songs. A lot of madness ensued, and then he sort of disappeared as quickly as he appeared, and I didn’t know what to do, so, I rang the engineer, Claudio Cueni, at the studio to see if he had my sessions and if he would help me finish them. Those songs and those sessions would up being the catalyst that would help me find a manager and lead to everything else. It was all chance.

Can you share the most interesting story that has happened to you in the course of your music career thus far?

So here we have the heart-affirming stories, the outright dumb stories, and the I-can’t-believe-we-survived, and then the bonkers I-can’t-believe-I- just-had-to-deal-with-this stories. Here is the highlight reel:

We independently recorded two songs for $300 in a friend’s garage in a single afternoon that got us around the world multiple times.

I was accused of getting two separate girls pregnant in separate countries without meeting them or having sex (I will let the reader decide if it’s case immaculate conception or very strong sperm).

Being in London and having someone tell me a song I wrote that saved their life, and then realizing how magnificent it was that I wrote songs in my bedroom that were helping people around the world.

Being accused of a 6-year murder plot by a former bandmate who was lost on god only knows what substances. He called to tell me he and his family were afraid I was going to murder him, and then recalled conversations and other occasions he “had with me” which were complete hallucinations, and then I spent an hour on the phone consoling him and telling him, you don’t have to worry, I’m not going to murder you. I had just gotten out of a morning yoga class at the point, so thank god those down dogs gave me grace.

Beware Of Darkness has a new song called “Bloodlines.” What can you tell us about working on it and about new music coming up?

The studio session was a dream. The new music I started writing this week. It’s everything you want out of a Beware of Darkness song.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with in music? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

I mean, I’ve worked with so many people in this industry ranging from angels to abusive, and all I have are stories. I want to name check Tiffanie DeBartolo because she’s not only allowed me a music career, but has been such a selfless angel in my life, and I can safely say, anything in the future I do that has any positive value on this planet, is directly because of her.

Which artists throughout history inspire you the most? Why?

Led Zeppelin

Paul McCartney / Wings

The Beatles,

The White Stripes

Kanye West

Paul Simon

Salvador Dali

They created what they wanted, carved their own path, didn’t settle their visions, and ran.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I could do more. I hope that the records I’ve put out have helped people. I hope that the heart work I’ve done the past 2–3 years will help me help more people as I get back out into the world. My purpose in life is to heal others with songs. I’m just beginning. I’d love to incorporate a way of giving back with every show, and use the platform I have, even though it’s small to be a channel for kindness and good.

You have spoken out about your struggles with depression and anxiety. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I think the goal is raising the consciousness of humanity. What does this mean? You have more people, awake, aware, and in tune to the love that it inside of every person, every animal, and every plant. You’ll have more people seeing how we are all united, all divine and sacred, and together as a species instead of separate. You have less people reacting, more kindness, more people making mindful decisions, which creates more space inside everything to start cultivating the things that really matter. I think it create more people who will usher in mindful movements to heal the world. This is what will stop wars. This is what ends violence. Laws to prevent violence solve the symptoms of violence, but raising consciousness will solve the root of the problem of violence, do you see? Because here’s the thing, climate change, corporate greed, privatized prison systems, systems, will all take care of themselves if we change the way people think, by raising their consciousness. So how do you wake people up? Meditation, yoga, plants. I think everyone should meditate. Bring meditation to schools. Teach kids. I’ve been doing Transcendental Meditation for 5 years. It saved my life, and it is something that continues to nourish and aid me daily. Teach people that real freedom comes in the space between stimulus and response. I’d legalize all plant medicines, mushrooms, ayahuasca, etc. These plants are thousands of years old and have been used as medicine to heal, bring people closer to god, closer to life, and help people solve problems like depression, anxiety and more. A majority of modern humans are relying on pills that are maybe 30 years old and who knows what they do to our body? (I’m not at all condemning western medicine at all, just raising a point). Humans are so weird because nature gives us so many tools, and we think we need to outsmart it, and life hack the sunrise. We don’t need any of that. I think if as a species, we make a conscious return to nature, a coming back to the divine feminine energy in the universe, and shed this civilized masculine, brutish energy we will be ok. It not, we will just continue destroying ourselves. Also, please, if we can just get the world into a down dog or child’s pose, that’d be a start.

Which tips would you recommend to fellow musicians to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I’d tell them that any amount of fame or success is stunningly meaningless without mental wellbeing or physical health in place. It’s not worth it. It doesn’t matter what you do in this life as long as you are content. Being a happy veterinarian is better than being a miserable famous musician. I’d say learn how to be a person you like and love, without your identity of “music” (a guy in a band, or a songwriter, guitarist) present. Learn to find fulfillment in yourself. Do what you need to do to find and nourish those qualities in yourself you adore that no one can take away from you, that are outside of “success” and follower count. If you don’t have that, you have nothing. Go to therapy. Practice mindfulness meditation. Do yoga. Be sober. Go to a drag show. Eat healthy and exercise. Practice gratitude lists every morning and night. Eat plants. If it doesn’t serve you, say no.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first became a recording artist” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Momentum is a sacred thing, and when you have it, you need to run with it and keep building, because once you lose it, it’s hard to get it back.

I didn’t know this, so when I self-destructed 4 years of building my band overnight due to depression and anxiety after finally creating momentum, I didn’t realize how much of an impact that’d have. At the time I was just trying to stay alive and reduce the pain I was in and protect myself.

2. Learn how to be a person without music.

The best financial investors know that diversity is the way to win in the long run. Do you this in your life. Be a person outside of music. Go knit or something

3. Appreciate the journey and not the destination.

After touring the world, playing on TV, and having a radio hit, I still thought I was a loser and I’d failed because I wasn’t at the level I thought I should be. It destroyed me, and also killed any chance I had to enjoy or be proud of any of the success we had. I didn’t enjoy the journey, because I was too focused on some self-defeating imaginary destination. Instead of seeing the glass half full (or the fact I built my own fucking glass), I saw it as, “the glass is broken, it’s shattered, I just stepped on it, and there’s blood everything I’m doomed.

4. Invest in yourself.

The best thing I ever did was buy recording gear with the publishing money I earned. It’s given me the tools to cut records for life. I’ve had other friend’s blow the money they earn on booze or drugs and have nothing to show for it. In the music industry, if and when the money comes, be smart with it.

5. Trust your gut, baby.

You know what’s right for you, and you know what the best thing for you is at any given time. Other people will give you advice, sell you their way forward, but at the end of the day, you know what’s best for you and your career. Don’t be afraid to stand up for that and butt heads, and never settle.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the U.S. whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she just might see this, especially if we tag them.

Tom Robbins the author. A friend turned me on to Still Life with Woodpecker, and I’ve been reading all his work nonstop since February. I think for decades, he’s had such clarity and a bird’s eye view on where humanity is going, and what we really need to fix our problems, I’d just like to thank him for writing these wonderful books that are so close to my heart.

And I’d love to sit with investor Ray Dalio because he’s a visionary.

Also, Patti Smith or Rick Rubin.