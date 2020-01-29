Rising Music Star Kaylee Robin of Laced in Blue: “Music is mantra; It’s like prayer… or like a spell… if you repeat it over and over it becomes your reality”

Personally, I truly believe music is one of the most powerful influencers on the planet… I feel if people become more consciously aware of what they are feeding into their mind, what they are programming their subconscious with then people may in turn may be able to manifest better things into their life. Music is mantra. It’s like prayer.. or like a spell.. if you repeat it over and over it becomes your reality.. I feel it would create an immense amount of good if the majority of people became keen to the reality of subconscious programming and how the music we listen to affects our daily emotions and lives. Could you imagine a world of people able to master their own emotions. Lol wow, I’d love to see that someday.

As part of my series featuring the rising stars in the music industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kaylee Robin, of Laced in Blue. Laced in Blue is composed of Kaylee Robin (lead singer), Jerry Valle (guitarist), Will Smith (guitarist), Ian LeBlanc (drummer). Formed in Long Beach, CA, Laced in Blue brings a heavy presence of rock, while staying true to music’s deepest root; the blues. By blending a balance of progressive experimentation, high energy guitar riffs, with a bluesy finish, Laced in Blue has begun tapping into the vast world of expression. No matter what type of music you listen to, the fabric of such has stitchings of blues music which holds it all together.

We are all laced in blue. ((( ♥ )))

Thank you so much for joining us Kaylee! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Honestly, it seems as though, I have just stumbled upon it.. most of the guys in the band have been playing music their entire lives. I on the other hand just got started about 5 years ago.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your music career?

I feel like the whole thing is interesting.. from chasing dreams, (Literally.. following advice from my dreams lol to randomly stumbling upon the right people at the right time.. its pretty magical really..) to good ol’ fashion hard work and dedication.

Weird story, right before I moved back to LA in 2013, I was in Michigan. I had just started discovering that I could sing. I could never sing.. not even alone.. then one day I could sing. It took series of events to occur to lead to this discovery, but anyway thats a different weird story.

This weird story is about a dream I had. Had a dream I was brought onto a spaceship, on it were all these deities and holy people and gods. So I saw Jesus, a Buddha, Krishna, Ganesha, shiva, Kali.. etc so I was astounded in this dream, like WOW!! I wanna be on your team. N’ they were like ok we want you on our team too.. I was like Doooope! How?! And they told me to be like this girl that I know. I thought Naw I don’t want to be like her.. I thought she was very self absorbed and conceited. So they said ok suit yourself.. I told them I’d find my own way. They wished me luck n’ dropped me off.. now I’m in the middle of a dessert like..Really?! The dessert I couldn’t get dropped off somewhere closer.. but of course it’s a dream so I start running, then leaping, next thing you know im jumping over a gorge. I barely make it to the other side.. My old acting agent was there. He yells, “Kaylee, give me your hand I got you..” I climb out with his help.. he says to me ok we’re ready for you. I was confused. He hands me a mic and shoves me on stage. All of a sudden I look and im on stage with a band.. I panicked like oh god, o don’t sing what is happening. It was crazy but I knew every word and I hit every note. It was amazing. I woke up the next day and decided to move back to LA. I was gone in a week.. I got back, music immediately burst into my life. I was rooming with musicians. I ran into the girl from the dream.. she had changed.. she was practicing reiki and yoga often. Her conceit turned to self care.. She introduced me to reiki. It became a very important part of my life. I moved to Long Beach shortly after. There I met my band.. I was performing within a year. ❤ Dreams really do come true.. 😉

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Laced in Blue has been working with 4th street Recording in Santa Monica. We have some new songs we just finished.. We’re working on a music video.. Everyone is looking for to the release in the new year.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

This is an interesting question.. lol define interesting. I’ve been around many different types of people.. there are a lot of curious people out there.. that’s for sure. My favorites amongst them, are many of the people you meet who are involved in the healing community and light workers… definitely bring the magic back into reality.. it’s almost hard to explain.. but it’s a very positive community. Lots of love..

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

The ones who survived it.. The ones who weathered the storm.. My ancestors who all fought or fled or were forced from their homes to stay alive. The ones who fell in love in new places with new people in order for me to one day show up. I have to say they are the ones who inspire me the most. Without them, there would be no me.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

With the music we create as a band, we really try to aim to inspire others. The more people that listen, the more goodness we can bring. Then comes the success.. the more goodness, the more success.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Personally, I truly believe music is one of the most powerful influencers on the planet.. I feel if people become more consciously aware of what they are feeding into their mind, what they are programming their subconscious with. I feel people may in turn may be able to manifest better things into their life. Music is mantra. It’s like prayer.. or like a spell.. if you repeat it over and over it becomes your reality.. I feel it would create an immense amount of good if the majority of people became keen to the reality of subconscious programming and how the music we listen to affects our daily emotions and lives. Could you imagine a world of people able to master their own emotions. Lol wow, I’d love to see that someday.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Always remember why you’re doing it.. if that reason alone isn’t good enough you’re in the wrong industry.. everyone has their own reason why they strive for success, like a life purpose..

Keep your eye on the prize.

Trust yourself and your feelings, it’s your life.. you’re going to have to live it.. be smart about the decisions you make.

Most importantly Believe in yourself. If you don’t believe in yourself nobody will believe in you..

Have fun! Always have fun if its not fun anymore.. whats the point.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I feel I’ ve been asked this question before and I’ll say the same thing.. there’s a good chance everything I can think of that I wish someone would’ve told me, someone did tell me.. lol.. I just wish I would’ve listened.. haha

So, with that being said:

1. Listen ..why? Well, read the above statement. Haha

2. Do it because you love it, if you truly are passionate about what you do, the rest comes naturally.

3. Have fun. It’s important to have fun. Energy is everything, people can tell if the energy isn’t there.

4. Time Management! Time won’t wait for you. It’s up to you to do what you love.. Your time is the only thing wasted when you spend it doing things that serve you no purpose.

5. Acceptance. No matter how good or bad things may go you have to learn to accept the situation for what it is and move yourself forward from there.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she just might see this, especially if we tag them 🙂

Well if Elon Musk can get with Joe Rogan again and I can bring my band mates, I do feel that could lead to an amazing brunch and some amazing conversation.. I have so many questions!! Lol Also I just want to sit n’ listen to what they have to say from a first person perspective. Sooo. Yea.. is this gonna happen or what.. don’t tease me.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

www.instagram.com/lacedinblueband

www.instagram.com/kayleerobin

www.facebook.com/lacedinblueband

www.twitter.com/lacedinblueband

Thank you for these great insights. This was very inspiring!