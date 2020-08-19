Rising Music Star Chino Marley: “I’m a strong believer in destiny; everything has its own process in life’s cycle”

I’m a strong believer in destiny and everything has its own process in life’s cycle. The things you go through are for reasons and it’s up to you to figure out. I’m self-made and in order to understand something you have to look into yourself, so I’m glad things played out the way they have.

I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing CEO Chino Marley. He grew up between Birmingham, AL, and New Orleans, LA. From a young age, he loved music and would rap for his teachers. He also had a fascination with computer technology, often taking things apart and eventually teaching himself how to read wires and put them back together, using this same inquisitive, observational approach to write his insightful and penetrating lyrics.

Growing up without a father figure, Chino ended up turning to the streets, until a prison cell prevented him from witnessing his child’s birth. Since then, he’s focused on his music and entrepreneurship, while putting fatherhood at the forefront of his life. Chino has toured around artists like Lil Jon, Mike Epps, and Pretty Ricky. Now based in Atlanta, he has recently been named Southeast Independent Awards’ 2020 Male Hip Hop Artist of the Year.

Thank you so much for doing with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

You’re welcome!!! Well, my life coming up was really adventurous. Mom was a single mom of 4, we moved every 6 months just about. She worked 2 jobs just to make sure we had it, she did all she could do. As life proceeded its course, I turned to the streets, the typical story of a young black man who is coming out of poverty and violence.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Watching my brother and cousin (Neno and Uno) on TV in New Orleans and watching them rap and beatbox as we were kids. I knew that was what I wanted to do in life because the way music makes you feel is crazy. There is real power in music depending on the kind of message you are delivering.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Winning the 2020 SouthEast Independent MALE HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR!!!!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Sending someone some money and didn’t know the details or if it was legit . . . Do your research on people cause nowadays a lot of scamming is going on in the industry.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I have to say my most exciting project is the album me and Sspike are currently finalizing and hopefully will have released in the next few months. I have been working with Sspike for about two years now making our upcoming first full-length album, and through that time, we explored many different styles and feels developing our sound. Dripology, Vol 1 came from that experience, a bit of a preview of the sounds we’ve been developing. This is a culmination of years of hard work and a lifetime of drive.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I don’t have an answer for that YET to be honest LOL . . .

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Well to be honest, nothing, because everything that was told to me was meant to be told, and if I wasn’t told, I wasn’t meant to be told. I’m a strong believer in destiny and everything has its own process in life’s cycle. The things you go through are for reasons and it’s up to you to figure out. I’m self-made and in order to understand something you have to look into yourself, so I’m glad things played out the way they have.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Pray and trust your process and keep faith in the most high and never give up and TRUST IN YOURSELF FIRST!!!!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Love one another and treat each other equally!!! Trust yourself and love family, which don’t have to be blood, because we are all related somehow . . .

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Alex Bottero (My Producer), Mario Bottero (My Music Father/Mentor), I feel like God put people in your path and the Botteros are like my 2nd FAMILY AND REALLY BELIEVED IN ME AND HAVE HELPED ME A LOT. I THANK THEM SO MUCH AND GOD FOR PUTTING THEM IN MY LIFE AND BLESSING ME TO ACCOMPLISH THE THINGS I HAVE AND STILL TO COME 1k

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My life lesson quote is “PRAY”. My mom used to tell me and still does, “baby, go to God and pray”, so that sticks with me through life and really has brought me a long way.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Jay Z, I would want to talk to him about life and the things he knows. I also know and just wanna touch basics on it because I need more enlightenment.

How can our readers follow you online?

IG: ChinoMarley1k

YouTube: CeoChinoMarley

Twitter: CeoChinoMarley

Facebook: CeoChinoMarley

Snapchat: SelfmadeChino

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

You’re welcome and bless up. Keep it 1k!!!