Rising Music Star Cameron Boyer of Weathers: “Why art is far more interesting when it’s diverse”

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Cameron Boyer. Having gone through some challenging events over the past two years, Boyer wanted to process his struggles through songwriting. He felt compelled to make feel-good songs about self-value, self-discovery, and about being betrayed, and moving on. When Boyer and Olsen began writing new songs in January 2017, what emerged was “this messy, glitchy sound,” Boyer says, adding that a 1958 Silvertone guitar bought from a garage sale is played on nearly every song, and gave the music what the album’s producer Tim Pagnotta (WALK THE MOON, Neon Trees) called a “ratty, acoustic” feel. Empowered by their Top 20 alternative song “Happy Pills,” Weathers is embracing their reinvented sound and embarking on national tours with their new album Kids in The Night.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Born and raised in the south bay of Los Angeles, normal for the most part, nothing terribly exciting.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I just wanted an outlet of creativity, where no one could tell me what to do. Music was always a passion of mine, so starting a band just came naturally to me.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Emma Watson was at one of our shows and commented on my Doc Martens, I’ll never forget that one.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Myself and Cameron Olsen once missed our van call in Phoenix, we overslept because we partied a little too much the night before. Definitely learned to pace ourselves so we don’t interrupt the overall operation.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Currently, we’re working on a Cest La Vie lyric video and on July 18th we’re doing a live stream. New music this fall along with an entirely new adventure, which we can’t wait to share with everyone.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Reason #1. Everyone has a talent and that talent should be shared without hindrance or prejudice.

Reason #2. All industries should treat everyone with equal respect and have a desire to cultivate art from all aspects and viewpoints.

Reason #3. Diversity makes the world a far more interesting and loving place.

Culturally, I look at Reason #3. Art is far more interesting when it’s diverse if it’s the same ol’ shit over and over, it gets boring. I want to read, watch and listen to stories from all over the world, from all walks of life.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Touring is not all it’s cracked up to be. Not a lot of sleep, and you eat crappy food all the time and privacy is a luxury. The industry is unforgiving and brutal at times. One moment you have support, the next moment, you’re on your own. You’ll lose money and lots of it. You’ll spend more money then you earn, we still spend more money than we earn, always investing we say. Be careful of fake people. Lots of people will say they’re on your team, but once they realize they won’t make a quick buck off of you, they don’t answer your phone calls anymore. Have a plan B.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Give yourself time to take a break. Step away from the whole process, have a desire to want to come back to it.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement would be, “It’s okay not to be okay, but never okay not to get help”.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Tim Pagnotta who produced the Kids In the Night record was crucial in helping us find our sound. We spent countless hours with him sometimes just talking, talking about anything and everything.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Honestly, I go back to the “It’s okay not to be okay”. That’s always resonated with me, with all of the mental health issues my family has gone through and myself.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Emma Mackey because she’s amazing, I dig her persona in interviews, especially what it was like for her in High School. I think we could really relate.

How can our readers follow you online?

@Weathersband

