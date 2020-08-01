Rising Music Star Anna Dellaria: “Find your “why” and hold it tight; But of course, allow for it to grow”

Find your “why” and hold it tight (of course, allow for it to grow but you know what I mean). Remind yourself why you first started making art, not chasing success. I’m still trying to figure out the whole anti-burnout thing, and maybe the reality is we all are going to burn out and need some breaks occasionally and that’s okay. Sometimes the best reinvigoration comes from accepting that you need time to chill out.

As a part of our interview series with the rising stars in pop culture, I had the pleasure of interviewing Anna Dellaria. Anna is a singer/songwriter from The Bay Area combining her soaring pop melodies with honest and raw lyrics to create an authentic Pop/R&B sound. You may have heard her music recently in your favorite TV show with her music featured on networks like Paramount, Nickelodeon, and TVLand. Dellaria recently released her single, “Cut You Loose”, which debuted on New Music Friday and Dr. Dre’s Beats of the Week. Keep an eye out for the music video on July 15th!

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Thank you for having me! Honestly music, and especially singing, has always been this cathartic passion from a young age. When I started writing my own songs around 12 years old and started understanding that you could actually do this as a career is when I decided to not just make music, but pursue it professionally. Of course, I was still super shy and had very little idea about what that meant haha, but I was firmly sure that one way or another I’d go after it.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

Oof there are so many! I would narrow down a brief moment of a previous experience that I think exemplifies how crazy and roller coaster like this path can be. When I was first getting into the LA session singing/writing world I started working with this really great rapper. He was very chill, low key and rather unassuming and had me meet him at a studio to record. I pulled up and went inside and found one of my idols, Raphael Saadiq (D’Angelo, Whitney Houston, TLC, etc.) making a sandwich in the kitchen. He offered me a sandwich and let me know which room the rapper I was meeting was working in for the day. I later found out Snoop Dogg had been recording in the room next to us.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I once had a band (with some incredible musicians and friends) and every song I made had a 2 min piano intro and one of the songs changed time signatures 4 times. I don’t think it was a mistake cause I definitely grew from it, but I look at when I first started in LA and finally got the opportunity to collaborate and kinda went overboard as a huge learning experience haha.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m really excited about the next couple of songs I’ll be sharing! They definitely feel more like “home” to me. More influenced by music I listen to on a regular basis and a little quirky, a little more organic and a lot more me. It’s been really fun to explore sounds and I spent a good amount of time trying to narrow down what “sound” felt most authentic, and it’s exciting to finally feel closer to that (although it will always change I’ve just had to accept that!).

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

There are probably too many to list! Honestly, I’ve found that you can discover interesting people and stories by talking to people from all walks of life. Talk to the guy running a food stand on Sunset Blvd. Chat with an acquaintance about something random. Ask people how they got to where they are. What their favorite color is. I’m a big fan of asking unorthodox questions, which sometimes gets me in trouble, but I’ve found that those end up being the most interesting conversations.

Credit: Matt Allen

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Find your “why” and hold it tight (of course, allow for it to grow but you know what I mean). Remind yourself why you first started making art, not chasing success. I’m still trying to figure out the whole anti-burnout thing, and maybe the reality is we all are going to burn out and need some breaks occasionally and that’s okay. Sometimes the best reinvigoration comes from accepting that you need time to chill out.

Can you share with our readers any self care routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Kindly share a story or an example for each.

Exercise is really helpful for me. Not like “burn those calories b*tch!” Soul Cycle vibe, but like moving my body to release the anxiety that I find builds up really easily. Spinning, in particular, is huge for me. I love a good drive (although in LA find somewhere w/o traffic so it doesn’t ruin the moment), and of course, animals. Dogs for me are like walking meditations haha. There have been a lot of studies about the effects of an animal’s ability to keep humans “present”. Like it provides a respite from your brain spinning in circles. Big theme here: anything that allows my mind to stop spiraling is key.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

– Trust your gut (your intuition is always right. It just is. Don’t let voices, opinions, relationships etc. start to drown out gut feelings. “Gut feelings are guardian angels”)

– Just do it (There will never be a “right time”. Even if you suck at it just try. If it’s an instrument to learn, try one chord a week. Whatever it is just do it and stop thinking about it.)

– Don’t take things too seriously (Not everything is the end of the world and use that to feel liberated, not useless.)

– Parent yourself. (One of the biggest lessons I learned in 2019 was it’s 1) really important and yes, 2) really f*cking hard to truly take care of yourself. Put yourself to bed. If you need to stay in for a night to rest, then do it. If you can’t have that conversation today than draw the boundaries because otherwise, you’ll ultimately fail not only yourself but those relationships you burnt yourself out trying to maintain).

– Make time for experiences (Kinda just do it tbh. Work isn’t everything and you’ll regret not taking that trip, night out, etc.)

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Society is afraid of alonedom, like lonely hearts are wasting away in basements, like people must have problems if, after a while, nobody is dating them. But lonely is a freedom that breathes easy and weightless and lonely is healing if you make it.”

– How To Be Alone, Andrea Dorfman

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I owe my mom everything. My mom is a super mom. I know everyone says that but, for real I think she’s the best. She’s taught me how to be resilient and determined and maintain my passion.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Honestly, right now there are so many important movements already happening. Black Lives Matter. What’s happening in Yemen. Womxn of Color Running for Political Office. I want to use my platform to encourage followers to please at the very least educate oneself. Not in a shameful way, but just to expand and continue to broaden perspective. Once you’ve educated yourself then we’re all able to have honest and informed conversations, but so much of the time the full story and history of issues around the world is never showcased on mainstream media, etc. I am also very much trying to get better at staying educated and informed, so I’m simply passing along my own attempt to do so. We all just gotta do our best haha.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter. Yes, she is an incredible vocalist, songwriter, producer, dancer, executive, business owner, fashion icon and SO much more. Definitely the best there is, but I am in awe of her ability to sustain her passion and innovation. To push not just the music industry’s boundaries but her own as an artist. Add to the fact that she’s built a damn empire that SHE owns as a black womxn is quite literally unprecedented in so many ways.

How can our readers follow you online?

They can follow me on these channels: My Official Site, on Instagram @AnnaDellariaMusic, Twitter @annadellaria, and Youtube (Anna Dellaria).

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational!

Thank you so much for having me!