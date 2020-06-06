Rising Entrepreneur Rudhrah Gourav : “ If you understand the value of time, you will convert it into products ”

This is a simple one, but I truly value time. So when people ask me why I carry around a laptop even when I don’t intend on using them, I tell them that “If you understand the value of time, you will convert it into products.”

Being an entrepreneur is hard enough. In the greatest of times, it can feel like jumping from the sky without a parachute. So just assume what it’s like during continued lock downs, economic risk, and the news about the COVID-19 Pandemic changing every day.

Rudhrah Gourav is an Indian Entrepreneur and I.T graduate of the Punjab University, Chandigarh. His most recent book, inspired by their brother Rudhrah Keshav . He is a unique personality born to make a change in the world.

You have to be sure what you are doing in life when it comes to business, and Rudhrah knows how to grow in the market with innovative concepts. He has created a company which is a combo of technology and fresh Ideas.

This 23 year old Indian sensation, has been an inspiration to young minds nationwide. Rudhrah Gourav is currently a serial entrepreneur, meaning he owns more than one functional and successful business’ and is always increasing his fleet of business’.

Once he was asked behind his motive to do all this, to which he gave the logical response that humankind is race and you must excel in more than one thing to ace this race.

If you have company or service providers that are reaching out to connect with you at this time, aren’t you far more likely to return to them once this thing is done? Put out the good feels and see your customers’ positive energy return to you when the time is right.