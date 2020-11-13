Rish Sharma Mallama: “Life is about choices”

I am a believer in proven and minimalism, so for me it would be a skincare routine that you can stick to consistently. A healthy Diet makes you feel and operate your very best, Hydration both inside and out and Sweating at least 20 to 30 min daily. Finally, It’s important to take time for our interpretation of self-care. For me it is meditation on the beach, a happy and healthy mind will do wonders to feeling beautiful and confident.

As a part of our series about how technology will be changing the beauty industry over the next five years, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rish Sharma Mallama.

Rish’s passion is for building impact DTC businesses which can be traced back to his young days. Whether it was starting his entertainment company in High School or co-founder at Q-See. He has been on an entrepreneurial path from the start. The reason? He likes getting people excited about the things he is passionate about. Right now, that’s Mallama Skincare

Outside of the office, He committed to charitable causes through 1% Percent for planet and MADE SAFE . He is looking to challenge myself with new activities and hobbies, he recently picked up Guitar, Surfing, and Improv . He is currently trying my hand at podcasting with Mallama Presents Take Care Podcast. Connect with him over Instagram for networking, career opportunities, and more!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Sometimes the best things in life come from falling into the rabbit hole of our curiosity. There’s no way I could have predicted that I would be in the beauty industry graduating college. From that time, a series of experiences working on political campaigns, Establishing my own Dj business, and eventually finding myself in joining the family business in consumer electronics. But none of these endeavours ever felt like the right fit for fulfillment and dreams I had. Then, One day in the midst of the stress of operating the family business and long hours, I start to see my health and in particular skin start to break out and puffiness around my eyes. I needed to find a solution, but every time I went I found that Brands would be overwhelming you with products and the whole process of applying the products was its known riddle that needed to be solved. So I decided from that point on, I decided to tackle this problem so that anyone looking to feel and look the best can do it seamlessly . Meet Mallama.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The leap from consumer electronics into the Beauty Industry is the most interesting turn of events in my entire career. Beauty is not the most obvious place one would expect to find a Technology Geek with Degree in Political Science . The beauty and personal care industries are about to be transformed by innovation, technology and the clean ingredients movement. So one should expect to see more new players in the beauty space such as AR Makeup Artists .

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

It’s hard to identify an exact tipping point in the success of Mallama, but it’s a series of things, from the content we produce, engagement with our customers, to our products and mission, the sum is of it all consistently that has led us to be wear we are to date. The Biggest takeaway I can say is it’s a bit cliche by showing up is 80% of success is showing up consistently and authentically to your customers.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

This might sound like a Hallmark Card, but I honestly have to say my father. The time I had working side by side with him in our family business. He really challenged my thinking of business problems ,forced me to raise expectations of myself and connect all the dots. This gave me an understanding of business and living life that is truly invaluable.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The beauty industry today has access to technology that was inconceivable only a short time ago. Can you tell us about the “cutting edge” (pardon the pun) technologies that you are working with or introducing? How do you think that will help people?

We are tackling Skincare on several dimensions focusing on 3 main technology trends, Voice Assistants, Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence. We recently launched our Alexa Skill, Mallama Routines, which pairs with our Skin care line to allow customers to be guided step by step thru the routine and track various events like exfoliation. This is key because it helps to break down skincare to the basics and help to develop customers’ habits. Skincare like many things is all about consistency.

On the AR and AI front, We are working on developing a series of Tools that will personalize skincare products to each individual person and also analyze the health of their skin from a simple selfie.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

Technology is a Tool that we as a people choose to leverage it, but the concerns I would have are around privacy especially with Voice Assistants , the rise of deepfake technology and the Bias built into our AI algorithms.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the “beauty-tech” industry?

The things I am most excited for are the development of new sustainable materials and production methods that will help to produce cleaner products. Using AI to develop more advanced Tele-dermtology and the leverage the power of predictive Genetics to develop anti-aging products to your specific genome and hormones.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

The Things that concern me most about the Beauty industry are the waste and pollution from the products and packaging. As of 2018, the Beauty and Personal Care industry contributed 142 Billion units of packaging, much of it single used and non recycled.

Another Major concern I have is the lack of representation of diversity in the campaigns and management of much of the industry.

Finally would be lack of transparency of ingredients in our product and affects some of the toxic ingredients that are in many of the mainstream products today.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share 5 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

I am a believer in proven and minimalism, so for me it would be a skincare routine that you can stick to consistently. A healthy Diet makes you feel and operate your very best, Hydration both inside and out and Sweating at least 20 to 30 min daily. Finally, It’s important to take time for our interpretation of self-care. For me it is meditation on the beach, a happy and healthy mind will do wonders to feeling beautiful and confident.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to see a movement around Treating people and situations with Empathy, I think too often in this world tells narratives that divide us or put us in labels, when at the end of the day we all have the same basic needs and desires. So it would spark movement around putting humanity first.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The hardest thing when you think about focusing. You think focusing is about saying “Yes.” No. Focusing is about saying “No.” And when you say “No,” you piss off people.” — Steve Jobs

Life is about choices, I want to make sure things I say yes to are people, experiences and impact that bring me joy and fulfillment. No Waste moment or regrets of time better used.

How can our readers follow you online?

@Rish__Sharma on All Social Platforms

@Mallamaskincare on All Social platforms

Mallama Presents Take Care Podcast :Apple | Spotify

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.