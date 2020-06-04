Rise Together, a poem to help unify us

I wrote this poem in 2017, a few days before my 16th birthday. I poured my heart into it, but never shared it anywhere.
Because of world events going on right now, I thought it was the right time for me to share this.
We have two choices: to rise together or fall together, either way.
Here on earth, we are all together.
Rise Together
No matter what you have been through
No matter what you have done
We need to learn to rise together
Rise together as one
No matter what it is that goes
No matter what it is that comes
We need to learn to rise together
Rise like the morning sun
No matter our differences
No matter our beliefs
We need to learn to rise together
And help our friends in need
No matter the heartache
No matter the hurt you hold
We need to learn to keep our faith
Say yes, even when the world says no
Yes I am beautiful
And yes I am strong
I am everything I need to be
And I still believe in love
No matter the yesterdays
No matter the struggles you’ve faced
Your life can change at any moment
And a new point of view is all it takes
No matter what you have been through
No matter what you have done
We need to learn to rise together
Rise together as one
They want to see us separated
Hating each other and making divisions
For the way that we live
And where we have been
Different religions
And the color of our skin
They want to see us fight each other
But no one ever wins
We all feel the same grief inside
Living our lives like this
And if they want to see us crying
I’ll wipe the teardrops from my face
What are these lies?
Should I be buying
Into what the people say?
Should I be hiding?
Should I be afraid?
Should I be worried
That I am not truly safe?
Will I just wait for the next leader to come and save the day?
And hope that my vote really counts
When I become of age?
But why must we live like this?
We’re stuck in our own way
No wonder so many are depressed
And just pushing past their days
Why do we surrender
To just following along?
Just wearing the same clothes
Listening to the same songs?
Why do our dinner tables
Hold cruelty in every bite?
We don’t think about how our food use to have heartbeats
And had suffered all their lives
No wonder so many get diseased
And wait for someone to find the cure
Why don’t we ever stop to think
You know there must be something more?
I could feel the sunshine on my skin
But instead I’m trapped inside
Inside a tiny classroom
Just trying to pass the time
Not being judged by what I can do
But from what I can memorize
It’s a test to see who can best
Draw inside the lines
I’m not sure it’s the way it should really be
That intelligence isn’t judged by wisdom
It’s judged by a degree
But maybe we need pain to grow
The same way flowers need rain to grow
And sometimes being lost
Leads us to where we’re meant to go
And we only truly enjoy the highs
When we know the lows
So maybe consciousness has slipped
So that we can gain it back
And feel it vastly deeper
Than any species ever has
So we must stand hand in hand
And help each other break down our walls
‘Cause if we don’t learn to rise together
Then together we will fall
Why can’t we just relax?
Why can’t we learn to smile?
Why can’t we learn to laugh?
And see through the eyes of a child?
Why can’t we be open to change?
Why are we so closed off?
Why can’t we help our neighbors
Not for any reason but just because?
Why can’t we feel the oneness
Within us and the whole earth?
Why can’t we open up our hearts
And learn what we are worth?
Why do we look outside ourselves
For what already lies within?
Why do we treat the environment
As if we have another place to live?
As if it’s indestructible
And it will always give?
We search for intelligent life somewhere else
Yet leave the animals here imprisoned
When will we understand that every choice
Comes with a price to pay?
And we have the chance to use our voice every single day
Let’s stop changing the world
And start changing our brains
Start changing the way we treat the world
Start changing our own ways
When will we fall in love with souls
Seeing much more than eyes can see?
Seeing what is beautiful
The light that’s shining underneath
And we won’t need to search so hard
Just to be able to feel
No longer looking for an easy fix
That can never heal
When will we realize simple acts of kindness
Aren’t so hard to do?
And though it may seem like a little thing
The difference it makes is huge
Why do we wait to get to heaven
When it’s right under our feet?
We’re never at peace in the moment
So we wait to Rest In Peace
Why don’t we look up to the stars
And simply feel amazed?
Why don’t we wonder who we are
And how we became?
Why don’t we ever realize
That we are all the same?
We are all God
Acting out a play
Why must we live with fear
With ego and greed?
But money is just paper
Made out of cut down trees
And I wonder how much more symbolic could that be?
Is there hope for a better world?
I ask and hear replies
Some people say no
And why would we even try?
But I still hear some people
Who have faith in that dream
And their faith is a stronger force
Than the one of disbelief
So we need to learn to rise together
Rise together as one
Rise to create that better world
Full of love
For us all
Because if we don’t learn to rise together
Then together we will fall.