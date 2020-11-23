Rise Scorpio Rise

By Ashleigh Jane

Happiness and Soul Embodiment coach & Healer

Scorpio – The sign of sex, death and the cycle of regeneration. A mystical creature with an obsession for all things sex and magic!

There always seems to be that wary exchange of glances amongst a crowd when a female mentions that she is a Scorpio. I know I have witnessed this myself even before I have started talking about the Pluto-ruled objects of sex at the dinner table! A forbidden subject for most, however a Scorpio is not one to shy away from intensity.

So why is it that the queens of the underworld get such a bad rep for being “too much”. I found myself questioning this a lot, and it was something I struggled with growing up feeling lost in between a battle of not feeling enough and being too much if I stepped into more of who I wanted to be.

Is it the magnetic aura of mystery and sensuality, or is the powerfully focused gaze too intimidating? Do people pick up on the sensitivity from the depths of this water ruled sign? Or are they just fearful of the invisible stinger?

For this I can tell you that beneath the cool, calm and collected facial expressions lies the crashing waves of intense emotions building up, only to have no exit and release. Yes us secretive Scorpios do like to bottle things up and only very few will be allowed access to explore the depths of darkness past the barriers of the hidden cave of the heart!

However, we are the sign of transformation. We fall and we rise. Our inner darkness leading us to our power.

The spiritual stages of the Scorpion transformation especially the eagle and phoenix levels were always going to be intense, from embracing the darker emotions in the scorpion phase and learning from betrayal and loss alongside the addictions of sex, drugs and any unhealthy habits. Scorpio falling in Pluto, Awakening us to our own attempt of softening the anxiety and emotional impulses in our brains to cope with our inner pain.

There is a reason why we go through these stages. Lessons to be learned and hearts to be healed. The most complex and misunderstood sign of the zodiac has not one but three stages of evolution . Just as you think you know us we will then shape shift into a a new self of healing first ourselves and then the collective.

The scorpio can destroy, the eagle can soar above the crap and the phoenix is reborn with compassion, cultivating trust, and being guided internally within.

