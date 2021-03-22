Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Rise Like a Phoenix After Every Surge

How mental Health is affecting people's Life

Mental health is the most neglected part of  life. People don’t pay attention to how it affects their feelings, thoughts, actions and interactions. It affects their emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It also determines how they handle daily life stress or deal with it. It affects how they relate to others, how they present themselves and then what choices they make. Talking about mental health is such a tabau that people intentionally ignore talking about it. They don’t realize that even though if they will not talk about it, it is still going to affect them.

 Family history of mental health problems, trauma or abuse contribute to a person’s actions and reactions over the course of their life. I observed during my career as a mental health expert, people are overwhelmed due to pressure of fulfilling unlimited demands of today’s lifestyle. They have no idea how to prioritize chores and tasks, when they miss doing something, it frustrates them and then they feel overwhelmed. That frustration leads to depression, anxiety and other mental disorders. In the beginning symptoms are monir but with time, if not addressed, treated or ignored, they become prominently noticeable. Person might not know what’s going on with them but others notice it very well. The person facing mental challenges needs help and that is the main problem. Acknowledging and then seeking help is mostly avoided by them. If they are successful in getting guidance, counselling or doctors help, they can reduce the symptoms and eventually get better. I strongly encourage everyone who feels any type of symptoms to seek professional help. Sometimes just even venting to a counselor or someone trustworthy makes a person feel so much better. There are other ways to cope with these problems, and symptoms about which we will talk later. 

Aneeqa K., LNHA and Mental Health Expert at Puresome

