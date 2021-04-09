Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Rise early to raise your standard of living

Early to bed, early to rise makes a man healthy & wise - Benjamin Franklin

24 hours in a day.. But many of us complaint ” I don’t have time”. The simple answer for many things..

But the reality is we don’t manage our time, we never use the time wisely. The one secret for doing everything we want to do is” to wake up early”. When you wake up early surely you’ll have 1or 2 hours in hand. You can plan your day, your work in that early hours. Simply saying if you wake up early you’ll gain many !!

Here comes few early morning quotes to start your day with a determination..

Life is getting up an hour early to live an hour more…

The best way to make your dreams come is to wake up – Paul Valery

Success come to the ones who have the will power to win over their snooze buttons…

The early brings the endless hope..

One key to success is to have lunch at the time of the day most people have breakfast – Robert Brault

The first step is to win yourself is to wake up early – Sukant Ratnakar

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer

