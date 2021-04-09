Rise early to raise your standard of living

24 hours in a day.. But many of us complaint ” I don’t have time”. The simple answer for many things..

But the reality is we don’t manage our time, we never use the time wisely. The one secret for doing everything we want to do is” to wake up early”. When you wake up early surely you’ll have 1or 2 hours in hand. You can plan your day, your work in that early hours. Simply saying if you wake up early you’ll gain many !!

Here comes few early morning quotes to start your day with a determination..