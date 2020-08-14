Riley Bennett: “Create A Unique Product”

Create A Unique Product: Take 2 awesome complementary products and combine them. Not as a bundle, combine them into one thing.

As a part of my interview series about “Five non-intuitive things you need to know to run a very successful Amazon business, I had the pleasure of interviewing Riley Bennett.

Riley has been a full-time Amazon seller since 2015 and lives most of the year as a digital nomad and expat in South East Asia, most recently Bali & Bangkok. He is the founder of the FBA Lifestyle Podcast, the 90 Day FBA Challenge, author of the Amazon FBA Secrets ebook, and co-founder of Amazing Marketing Co. an Amazon marketing agency.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share with us the “backstory” about what brought you to this specific career path?

Igot my start by attending an e-commerce conference in Thailand in 2015 with the dream of being a full-time digital nomad. I got into Amazon selling at that time as it started to take off so the rest is history! I’ve been spending most of the year in South East Asia ever since, specifically Chaing Mai, Bangkok, Saigon, and Bali.

Can you explain to our readers why you are an authority about selling on Amazon.com?

My Amazon-based physical product brands have done multiple seven figures on Amazon. I have also helped many students and clients get started and grow their Amazon businesses — including my younger brother who I helped become a full-time Amazon seller. Even my mother makes a part-time income from a couple of products that I helped her create and launch on Amazon!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

I actually started as a travel vlogger, documenting my adventures around South East Asia. After 1-year of weekly vlogs, the most common question I got was about how I earn a living remotely and was able to travel non-stop. That led me to write a big blog post about “The Amazon Method” which became the name of my first course, which blew up and led to the next step which was making a full video course in 2016. From there, by popular demand, I started my Amazon marketing agency in 2018, offering done-for-you services for Amazon sellers from A to Z. We offer services from product research to launch to copy writing and also Amazon Ads management.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One time I created an Amazon coupon for 50% for one of my products to give to friends and family by mistake but that coupon appeared on the actual listing so someone bought 100 units, and probably flipped them on eBay or something. The big lesson for me is to always triple-check everything when creating Amazon coupons!

Are you working on any exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

In Q1 2020 I was in the middle of completely updating my course called The Amazon Method. Then when COVID-19hit, we decided to re-package the course into a 90-day format to help people contacting me who now had more time on their hands and wanted to get into Amazon as soon as possible. We rebranded the course into an ‘accelerator program’ called the “90 Day FBA Challenge”. In addition to the updated course, it’s now a weekly Zoom group coaching call where we hold newbies hands and help them go from absolutely zero, to deciding what to sell, to finding and creating a unique product and launching it on Amazon, all within 90 days.

Ok. Let’s jump to the core of our discussion. You are a seasoned Amazon expert. Can you share with our readers five, non intuitive, insider tips, in order to be as successful as possible on Amazon? Please share a story or example for each.

Create A Unique Product: Take 2 awesome complementary products and combine them. Not as a bundle, combine them into one thing. Create A Video On Your Listing Before Being Brand Registered: Above the Reviews section, in the ‘Videos’ section (formerly ‘Related Video Shorts’), just click ‘Upload’! You can upload your own videos there. Video reviews will also appear here, so encourage your customers to make high-quality unboxing and review videos. Get Started As A Newbie On Amazon In 1 Day: Go to sell.amazon.com and apply for your seller account even before you know what you will sell! This sets your intention clearly and lights a fire under you to get the ball rolling. Get Your Brand Registered Without Having To Wait 6 Months For Your Brand Name Trademark: Use Amazon’s new IP Accelerator program: they’ve partnered with some law firms who help you get brand registered approval in as little as 2 weeks. It costs more, but it’s worth it to get a brand registered as soon as possible because your premium content will boost your conversion rate by at least a couple points. Do Product Research For Private Label Opportunities: For the first few days, get your eyeballs on as many weird niches as possible without diving deep into any one idea. I’ve found that people get too excited about ideas too early. My product research cheat sheet has a 12-step process that I recommend, which can be found in my free Amazon FBA ebook.

Amazon sellers have a reputation for being great guerilla marketers. Do you use any clever and innovative marketing strategies that you think large legacy companies should consider adopting?

No guerrilla marketing things are coming to mind right now. I tend to stick to traditional but innovative marketing like Amazon Ads.

Because of the position that you are in, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Spreading entrepreneurship and the philosophy of independence. The more people that are self-reliant, are able to live life on their own terms, and pursue their passions, the better the world will be. For many solopreneurs, Amazon marketing just happened to be a vehicle that allowed them to quit the job and become full-time independent, which is a huge first step towards living life to the fullest.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“YOLO.” someone said this because it’s true! We are all going to die some day. Live it up to the fullest before you do! This world is amazing and we live in the most amazing time in history. We are able to travel around the planet in 24 hours and communicate basically telepathically instantly with anyone in the world. There is more opportunity in today’s world than there ever has been because of technology such as smartphones, laptops and the internet.

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

My life as a digital nomad is basically based on the book The 4-Hour Work Week by Tim Ferriss. I followed the principles in that book, starting with putting a big poster-note on my wall with the target monthly passive income chart in 2013. From there I found my muse, took advantage of automation tools and the rest is history. I’ve been able to visit 30 countries in the past 5 years because my business is based on this. So I’d definitely like to buy him lunch someday, at the very least.

Thank you so much for these great insights. This was very enlightening!