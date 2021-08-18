Rikku Ó’Donnchü of Amorette: “Location!”

Location! The most important thing you could ever need to know before opening a restaurant. Location location location. There’s a reason they say it three times … Where on earth are you going to do it? Where is the best place for the TYPE OF CLIENTELE you’re trying to attract and finally position yourself where you can get EVERYTHING you want as locally as possible to put on the menu. If you’re relying on locals, of course, it’s a different formula.

As part of our series about the lessons from influential ‘TasteMakers’, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Rikku O’Donnchu, Executive Chef at Amorette.

Born in Leicestershire, England, Chef Rikku Ó’Donnchü grew up in the small town of Chilwell in Nottinghamshire. Like many hospitality veterans, Ó’Donnchü found his way into the industry during college while studying chemistry, music and psychology. However, he got his start working at Nottingham’s exemplary Hart’s Hotel and Kitchen under Michelin-awarded chefs Aaron Patterson and Gareth Ward, who introduced Ó’Donnchü to high-end, contemporary cuisine.

While working his way through the Michelin-awarded kitchens of Europe, Ó’Donnchü found himself working for the “Godfather of Modern Cookery,” Marco Pierre White, in 2007. Shortly thereafter, stage stints at The French Laundry and The Fat Duck truly locked in the destiny of Ó’Donnchü’s career as we know it today. It was during that period that he discovered cooking wasn’t just about making a beautiful plate — rather, food can be whimsical and full of hidden messages. After traveling from Europe to New Zealand, Asia, the U.S. and Scandinavia, Ó’Donnchü returned to the U.K. in 2012 to found Merchants, where he was able to showcase some of the science and creativity he’d learned along the way. This work was later recognized by Michelin, AA and other coveted local accolades within one year, and featured on the cover of the inaugural Great British Cook Book.

In 2016, MasterChef: The Professionals (BBC’s take on the Top Chef model, which later landed on Netflix U.K.) aired featuring Ó’Donnchü. Judge Greg Wallace described Ó’Donnchü’s food as “challenging, dynamic, intricate and borderline genius.” His dishes were named two of the best of the competition and saw him through to the final five contestants. Following the competition, Ó’Donnchü moved to Cape Town, South Africa with the goal of opening a world-class dining experience on a world-class wine farm. After a year of developing, training and inextricable hard work, Ó’Donnchü opened GÅTE on the Quoin Rock wine estate. Within the first three months of opening, he changed the face of molecular and theatrical dining in South Africa, winning Global Best Chef, Global Best Restaurant, Best Molecular, Best Avant-Garde, Best Architecture and Best Location at The World Luxury Restaurant Awards in June 2019.

Next came the opening of EXHIBIT A in 2019 with one of South Africa’s best modern fine dining chefs, Chef Warwick King. The flashy, new concept became an overnight sensation and was featured in The Wall Street Journal’s Best Restaurants of South Africa for 2019. Shortly thereafter, the pandemic hit and EXHIBIT A was ultimately forced to close.

Seeking to bring his whimsical and worldly cuisine back to the U.S., Ó’Donnchü landed in Pennslyvania’s Lancaster County in June 2021. Ó’Donnchü served as the re-opening Executive Chef at the AAA Four Diamond, Two Glass “Best of Excellence” from Wine Spectator award-winning Amorette on North Prince Street. With Ó’Donnchü at the helm, Amorette brings world-class, whimsical and immersive epicurean experiences to Lancaster — a centrally located destination to watch in the Mid Atlantic.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know’ you a bit. Can you share with our readers a story about what inspired you to become a restauranteur or chef?

I hated meal times at home growing up, it just wasn’t something that was a pleasurable experience for me. My mom was a single mother and an assistant florist so we grew up quite poor, and it stayed that way until my late teens. My mom was at school studying psychology, so as soon as she got her master’s, life changed significantly, including what was on the menu!

However, I had a love affair with pastry from a very early age because of my grandmother … She was an incredible cook and teacher. In fact, some of my fondest memories growing up are being in the kitchen with her making egg custard tarts, eclairs, shortbread, and rice pudding. She was quite adventurous with her flavor profiling, so my early relationship with food is a tale of two extremities I guess.

Do you have a specific type of food that you focus on? What was it that first drew you to cooking that type of food? Can you share a story about that with us?

I focus on ingredient-led food, not wasting anything, and using science to achieve that.

For example, the humble capresé on my current menu at Amorette. We make the cheese and use the whey to make a frozen dome that hides the dish. The offcuts of the local heirloom tomatoes — that may traditionally go to waste — get made into a smoked tomato consommé that we turn into a jelly layer encasing the tomatoes, bocconcini, fresh basil, and popping pearls of olive oil and balsamic vinegar. The pulp that’s left over gets dried, turned into salt, and then into a wafer that sits on top of the dome. We pour over some warm basil juice tableside, then as the dome breaks, we tell the guest to mix the ‘soup’ as it creates a dressing. It’s fun, it’s clever and like most of my dishes, there is a reveal.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you became a chef or restaurateur? What was the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

Wow, what a question! I have a lot of stories, some funny, some not, ALL interesting!

During a service at a very famous restaurant that I shall not name, we decided to fight with leeks. We were being watched by a certain infamously hard-ass chef, and as I was the catalyst for the chaos, I walked into the walk-in fridge to grab a lemon tart and got a sharp knock on top of my little skull. By the time I came around to knowing what just happened, he was looking at me while biting an apple, all he said was, ‘Are you ready for service ’… I was terrified, but after service, I couldn’t stop laughing and neither could anyone else.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? How did you overcome this obstacle?

This industry isn’t for the faint-hearted, but it’s getting better and better all the time, especially at the top end.

In the early days, I saw physical and mental abuse and even sexual harassment and absolutely nothing getting done about it, because it was ‘normal’. You just had to put your head down, ignore those things and learn to make it. People used substances as a blocker for all the shit they were going through.

If you were ill, you still go to work, if one of your family dies, you go to work. You were made to feel like you were less than nothing if you needed to be off.

In the end, I stopped taking it but then struggled not to be the same asshole when dealing with issues in the kitchen as a senior member of the team. You have to reevaluate yourself and how you want your staff to feel. These days, my kitchen is calm, clean, and not stressed. The clearer the mind, the clearer the vision, the better the lifestyle, the better the atmosphere, the better the moral, the better the food.

In your experience, what is the key to creating a dish that customers are crazy about?

Something nostalgic, whimsical, breathtaking in delivery and presentation. There are so many great chefs, so many great dishes made with great ingredients and great flavors … The only way to top that is to bring in a level of theatre, an injection of intellect, and a prestige (the reveal) to the dining experience. Immerse the dinners, don’t just feed them.

Personally, what is the ‘perfect meal for you’?

Curry! Japanese, Indian, South African (especially my wife Megan’s) — any curry! I love it. I can eat that kind of cuisine every day and not get enough of it.

Where does your inspiration for creating come from? Is there something that you turn to for a daily creativity boost?

Surrealist art, music, the baroque period, and modern bands like Tool. However, most of all, nature inspires me.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? What impact do you think this will have?

I’m always looking to do new projects/ dishes. I think a book is in order, and getting a few collaborations together with some of the country’s best chefs is definitely something I want to push in the near future.

What advice would you give to other chefs or restaurateurs to thrive and avoid burnout?

REST! You have to find that balance, man. Meditate instead of medicate.

Find a restaurant/ boss that knows the power of a well-rested team. They have longevity.

Also, find something you want to specialize in … There is a place for restaurants that do a bit of everything, but they’re generally open 7 days and have a high staff turnover, so that’s not the best environment to grow in.

Thank you for all that. Now we are ready for the main question of the interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started as a Restauranteur or Chef” and why? Please share a story or an example for each.

I wish I’d of really known how much of me I’d have to sacrifice to get where I wanted to be today. I think I would have focused harder and really immersed myself in the industry to begin with. I was also very focused on school and music at the beginning.

The pay! The pay sucks until much later on in your career. But saying that, it wouldn’t have changed a thing for me!

What kind of restaurant to get into at the very beginning would have been very welcome advice. It can set you on the right path straight away if you’re lucky enough to get in the right place at the right time.

As a restaurateur… ALL the costs! Haha, you won’t know until you’ve tried it. Unfortunately, I closed a restaurant in South Africa before heading to the states because of COVID. I guess that was unpredictable.

Location! The most important thing you could ever need to know before opening a restaurant. Location location location. There’s a reason they say it three times … Where on earth are you going to do it? Where is the best place for the TYPE OF CLIENTELE you’re trying to attract and finally position yourself where you can get EVERYTHING you want as locally as possible to put on the menu. If you’re relying on locals, of course, it’s a different formula.

What’s the one dish people have to try if they visit your establishment?

We run tasting menus, so you’re gonna get it regardless 😉 But, it’s the bread and butter course. It certainly doesn’t look like bread and butter put it that way, but it’s deep, intense, and visually provoking.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Waste nothing, guys! Or as little as possible. We have to be conscious of the planet and give back some love.

The ‘waste’ products are making some amazing things to complete our dishes. You just have to be creative and put in the extra effort to make sure you’re not throwing so much stuff. We’ve become obsessed with ‘using the best bit’. Who decides what the best bit is? It’s time to change our outlook on food and how we consume, what we consume, once and for all.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!