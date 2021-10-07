Rikard Kjellberg of B-Yond: “Be expert in your domain”

Be expert in your domain. When you develop product and know your domain, you produce better product. Sounds obvious, but it is commonly not the case.

5G infrastructure is being installed around the world. At the same time, most people have not yet seen what 5G can offer. What exactly is 5G? How will it improve our lives? What are the concerns that need to be addressed before it is widely adopted?

In our series, called, How 5G Technology May Improve and Impact Our Lives, we are talking to tech and telecom leaders who can share how 5G can impact and enhance our lives.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rikard Kjellberg, the Chief Operating Officer of B-Yond.

In his capacity as COO at B-Yond, Rikard is responsible for the overall business and product development. He has held various leadership roles within the telco, Internet, cloud and mobile domains over the course of a 25 year career in the software industry. Rikard holds a M.Sc. and B.Sc. in Computer Science and Business Logistics.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I got interested in software at an early age (maybe at 15) and learned the art as a hobby. After finishing my B.Sc degree, I started to work with mobile solutions development in the maritime and aviation industries. I learned a lot about politics and diplomacy during this time since we also engaged in industry standardization efforts. I acted as the Technical Lead for the effort that later became the technology standard for commercial shipping. The mobile focus led to a natural path into consumer mobile with focus on Internet access. This was before the iPhone and Android so very exciting and a lot of innovation. I started a company and was acquired by a Silicon Valley based, publicly traded leader in this space. And, that’s how I ended up where I live today, several startups and exciting adventures later.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

It must be the journey I have enjoyed at B-Yond, starting with our CEO, Ned Taleb, and his vision for the Infinite Network, today resulting in our product, AGILITY, which is an AI-powered solution for network operations. There are two aspects of this journey that were new and novel to me: (1) We are today 100% self-funded, which has provided several degrees of creative freedoms, balanced against the business (and cash) you have. (2) The path from a vision to a concrete product really showed how important it is to detach from your ideas and instead make data driven decisions. Again, this too needs to be balanced against the vision.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I don’t know who said this (I wish I did) but this short statement keeps me grounded: “Why am I making this about me?”. When we are in a debate or have a disagreement with others and, we get upset (emotional), we have suddenly made the whole thing about ourselves instead of the issue being discussed. For me, this quote catches me before I go emotional, allowing me to stay clear in my mind and have a productive discussion that moves the business forward.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My wife, Aud, who has been my team member, wing-woman, shoulder to cry on, basecamp leader.

We had our first child soon after I had started my first company and raised a lot of funding. The responsibilities were weighing heavy. The work and travel schedule was challenging. Had she not been there to help us divide and conquer life, work and family, we would never have succeeded.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Grit — This is about perseverance and excitement over long-term goals. I gravitate towards people who never give up, who fail often, who get back up, dust themselves off, analyzes the situation and try again. I would say that it is grit that has gotten us at B-Yond to an awesome product today.

EQ — Emotional Intelligence. I have always been impatient and passionate, unfortunately translating to a lot of negative emotions, which then turn into destructive behavior. After countless mistakes, I have improved in this area. I have come to appreciate others who can be “the parent” when the rest of us kids are acting up.

Seek to understand and always learn — Related to grit and EQ. As a team, we can accelerate progress when we go into any discussion or debate with an open mind. That starts by trying to understand others, especially when they disagree with you.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects? How do you think that will help people?

We are solving the AI conundrum, which states that “AI will always take time, thus impacting the profit margins of the business.” We have figured out how we can accelerate both proof-of-value (presales) and time-to-value (post-sales) through a relentless focus on our pipelines. A pipeline is any workflow you have in your factory. In our case, the factory is data science, data engineering, software engineering, support, etc. We are applying devops principles to these to eek out repeatable processes, reusability and, ultimately, scale.

This will help us accelerate the path to the Network Cloud for our telco customers, who remain on legacy operational models that cannot scale to handle the dynamics of a software-defined network. Web scalers are there already. However, the telcos are not software companies. We have a great team focused on this, and we’re also working with partners like Oracle for Startups, among others.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Like 4G, 5G has many different facets, and I’m sure many will approach this question differently. But for the benefit of our readers can you explain to us what 5G is? How is 5G different from its predecessor 4G?

5G have two main components that I feel are important: (1) The radio spectrum allocation and the modulation scheme allow for fast transmission rates and (2) The 5G architecture is largely software-defined. If we start with (1), it has a key implication that is a limitation that actually results in some awesome benefits. The limitation is that the frequency band is very susceptible to moisture (e.g., rain) and physical obstructions. This requires a lot more radios to be deployed, especially in densely populated areas, like cities. The benefit of this, is that you can deliver high effective bitrates at extremely low latency. This in turn opens up for new applications, such as augmented reality and interactive transport (cars talking to each other). In regards to (2), being software-defined means you can offer up an API for software to use, making the network more agile. You can move functions around, spin up and shut down, deploy new services at will, etc. This is what a cloud is. There are surely other benefits too.

Can you share three or four ways that 5G might improve our lives? If you can please share an example, for each.

The simplest improvement is in the use of 5G for last mile connectivity (a.k.a., fixed-wireless). This can speed up the rollout of quality Internet to a broader segment of the population Worldwide.

Given the low latency of 5G, combined with higher speeds, we can move towards the next phase of self-driving and connected transport. This has potential to reduce traffic accidents and improve the environment.

Finally, with the software-defined model, we can open up the network for third-party developers and drive innovation. While unclear what this will yield, it is certainly exciting!

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this 5G technology that people should think more deeply about?

One cannot but ask if more connectivity is helpful? Take social media as an example. More engagement is not necessarily a positive thing. People get all riled up and head down the rabbit hole. Similarly, younger people have negative self-images from looking at content on social media.

Some have raised the question that 5G might widen the digital divide and leave poor people or marginalized people behind. From your perspective, what can be done to address and correct this concern?

This is quite possible. However, I am arguing that it might be the opposite. First, a 5G radio is a lot cheaper that 4G and 3G. The physical installation is simple. The fixed-wireless application is there because it is more affordable than pulling fiber. There is a plausible future where less developed countries will again leapfrog (as they did with fixed telephony, jumping straight to mobile) and go straight to 5G at home.

Excellent. We are nearly done. Let’s zoom out a bit and ask a more general question. Based on your experience and success, what are the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career in the telecommunication industry?

Be expert in your domain. When you develop product and know your domain, you produce better product. Sounds obvious, but it is commonly not the case. Become a trusted expert with your customer. Stop asking “what do you need help with today” and start with “here is what I see and here are things I feel we can help with. Let’s discuss.” Basically, be proactive and don’t fear your own ideas. It is all about people anyway. Understand that the technology is only 20% of the challenge. Getting people to leave their comfort zone, skip the fear zone and move into the growth zone, is key. It is also an art. If you are working for the telco, consider a career path on the vendor side. We need you, and you bring a unique perspective. If you are working for the telco vendor, consider a career path with the telco. Same applies here.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It would be to use AI for the good of mankind. As with the industrial revolution, we are yet again at an inflection point that will impact everyone and everything. It is already ongoing. We fear this a lot. If we can let AI do the mundane work, we can reduce work related risks (accidents, exposure to dangerous chemicals, etc.) and, we can free up the human capital for innovation. An AI movement with a focus on positive impact to society. A movement that wins over the dark side (there is always a dark side).

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can follow me on LinkedIn and Twitter. I also write blogs. One that I like, is “Let the Androids be Androids.” Google that!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.

Thank you. This was fun!