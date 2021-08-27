Ricky Otey of Sharonview Federal Credit Union: “Product knowledge and training”

The worst experience in the world is to have an employee not know the information and give inaccurate information to a member or customer. Products change all the time. So how do you make sure that you’re updating your team on product enhancements? Communication. Knowledge-sharing. It has to be a priority. I challenge our team every day. I say: We’re way too small for bureaucracy. In our organization, it’s very easy to get everybody in a room or on the phone that needs to be involved to make a decision within an hour. There’s nothing that should take any longer than that.

Ricky Otey joined Indian Land, S.C.-based Sharonview Federal Credit Union in 2014 as Chief Operating Officer. In 2019, he was promoted to the additional role of Executive Vice President to reflect his growing responsibilities in assisting with strategic leadership. Prior to joining Sharonview, he spent 17 years with Wachovia and its predecessor First Union in regional and area leadership roles. He also served at Capital One Bank’s National Association as its regional president for the Austin, Texas market.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’m a 30-year financial services veteran. I spent the first 17 years of my career at First Union National Bank, which became Wachovia. I was on the retail small business side of the company, and the last couple years of my time at Wachovia were spent helping with merger integrations.

Back in the mid- to late ’90s and early 2000s, banks were doing mergers very rapidly. At Wachovia, we were doing a merger and integration about every 90 days. So, I found a niche doing that. I left Wachovia in 2006 to join Capital One Bank to lead the development of the bank’s retail strategy. I stayed in Texas for about three years and then relocated to New York City. I lived in Manhattan for three years — also at Capital One — and worked on merger integration process there, too. I spent a year at First Niagara — again helping with merger integration.

Seven years ago, I joined Sharonview as Chief Operating Officer — my first foray into the credit union space. It’s been a great experience. I like Sharonview and our culture so much that I tell new employees “Welcome to the last place you will ever work.”

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

You could have asked what mistake I made yesterday. [Laughs.] Because I’m comfortable with the fact that we all make mistakes. Learning from them is how we get better.

I think one of the funniest mistakes I made early in my career was when I was a branch manager at First Union. We would have branch manager meetings and rotate who would present. So, my time came; I did a lot of work to prepare. I knew the material. I knew the setup of the room. I was prepared. My self-talk was good. I told myself this was going to be great. I’ve got this.

I show up to the presentation room, and I’m ready. I stand up, give my talk. And at the end of the presentation, one guy raised his hand and said, “I’m a little confused.” I asked what I could clarify for him, and he responded, “What’s the deal with your shoes?”

I looked down at my shoes and saw that I had on one black shoe and one brown shoe. I laughed; they laughed. They were so gracious to me not to call me out on it before the presentation. The moral of the story is that details matter. Even the smallest of details matter. But having a sense of humor and giving grace to yourself and others — also important.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I’m blessed that I married my high school sweetheart, Adriene, 25 years ago. And, we’ve been partners ever since. She’s clearly my best friend and my primary HR partner. She was an HR and training specialist for years. And she’s always been a very good guide — my conscience.

I always say at work that we need truth tellers — people who will tell you things about you that you may not want to hear about you. And she does that well, while still keeping my self-esteem intact. She’s been a great partner. I trust her guidance, and I trust her insight. She is a great judge of people — probably even better than I am.

Thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main focus of our interview. This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business?

I think it’s so important because we’re all humans. And we all like to be treated politely; we all like to be treated fairly. We all like to feel like we’re getting good value for what we spend. Maybe it’s my upbringing, but I truly believe in the Golden Rule: Do unto others as you’d have them do unto you.

Nobody benefits from being rude. Nobody benefits from cutting corners.

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

That’s a great question. I do this little exercise — and it drives Adriene crazy — where I compare adjacent or nearby fast-food restaurants. In most shopping centers, there’s a McDonald’s. And often — at least in the region where I live — there’s a Chick-fil-A close by. And, I’ll ask Adriene: Do you think I can get through this McDonald’s drive-thru without anyone ever looking at me, greeting me or thanking me through the entire transaction?

And I don’t mean to single out McDonald’s. It could really be any other fast-food place. One of my first jobs was at McDonald’s, in fact. I know how the training was done at one time. But somewhere along the way, it’s gotten sidetracked because you literally can go through McDonald’s or any of them, really, without anyone speaking to you, smiling at you, acknowledging you.

But then you go across the street, and the line around Chick-fil-A is typically wrapped around the building and out onto the main street, and you’ll be greeted with a smile, you’ll be looked in the eye, you’ll be thanked. And it’s the same market. They both have access to the same talent pool. But the service experience is so fundamentally different.

And I think it goes back to people. Everything rises and falls on leadership. You will get the level of performance you tolerate. And you have to have a process that motivates, encourages and attracts the right level of people. And then certainly those people have to be supported by the right processes and systems.

I truly believe nobody wakes up in the morning and says, “I want to go to work today and see how bad of a job I can do.” That is just not human nature. So, the question becomes: What happens between the time that person got up and the time they’re doing their job that gets in the way of them being able to deliver on that experience? I think that’s the difference between why some companies do great and some companies fail. It’s people.

Do you think that more competition helps force companies to improve the customer experience they offer? Are there other external pressures that can force a company to improve the customer experience?

I would like to think so. I think competition is good. I think competition requires companies to do a self-assessment that is pure and absent of any politics. When we do our assessment as to whether we’re going to build or buy a new branch, we are very deliberate about where we go. We want to go where the competition is. We compete with large banks and community banks. We want to go where they are, because we think we have a better value proposition and a better delivery model.

I think competition is necessary to force companies to deal with real truths. Clearly, technology is the big game changer for everybody. Today, companies can invest in technology and then see the fruit of that investment by being able to act on what they learn from that technology. I think that’s where those external factors can be game-changing for companies, both large and small.

At the same time, we have to remember high tech is never going to replace high touch. That’s one of the things we’ve dealt with in our industry for two decades or more. Will technology replace branches? Are branches a thing of the past? No. I think branches will continue to change and evolve but there are certain transactions — what I call “moments that matter” — for which consumers want to sit across the desk from someone.

If I’m buying a house — especially if it’s my first house — then, I’m going to go online and research and get all the details, but then I would really like to have an opportunity to sit down and speak with someone. And the beauty is when the technology and the human interaction are seamless. That’s when I don’t have to repeat my story. I don’t have to go back over details. You’re not going to ask me for documents I’ve already provided electronically.

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “Wowed” by the experience you provided?

I’m excited that I get several emails every week about “Wow” moments we’ve given members. I got one last week that talked about how we were able to refinance a member’s mortgage from beginning to approval in eight days and then close that mortgage within 30 days.

The member didn’t expect we could deliver that fast — not in this current environment — and the beauty of it was that this was an elderly member who was going through some financial challenges due to medical issues. We were able to refinance that mortgage, pay off other debts and lower this member’s out-of-pocket monthly payments. This member told us this was a “lifesaver.” They weren’t sure how they were going to make ends meet.

And we do these kinds of things every day. It goes back to having the right people engaging in the right conversations. We’re in the financial services business. We’re supposed to be the experts. When someone is talking with us, they expect us to share options and opportunities that they didn’t know existed. And this particular team member did exactly that.

Back to that refi story. We got it approved in eight days, which alleviated the member’s anxiety, and the last thing anyone needs these days are more things to stress about. And then, within 30 days, we delivered on that brand promise. That, to me, is service at its finest.

In my role, I challenge myself to be of service to my direct reports and others throughout this organization. I play this game with my myself where I consider myself an independent contractor. I’m just overhead, you know. I don’t produce anything; I don’t sell anything, but I’ve got to add value to someone in my organization each day. I like to think that if I had to give someone an invoice for my salary at the end of the day, they would say, “Yes, absolutely. I’m happy to pay Ricky’s invoice.”

Service to me is what I can do for folks who work with me. I can remove obstacles, create better opportunities for them to be successful, make sure our processes aren’t clunky.

Did that Wow! experience have any long-term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

Yes. It showed us what’s possible. This is how good it can be. It allowed us to hold that up as an example for everyone to aspire to.

It’s important to show our team that this is the technology we have in place. If you have the right conversation with a member and they provide all the documentation that’s needed, we should be able to deliver on our end.

We’re not industry leaders in the mortgage lending space. Rocket Mortgage has been out there doing this kind of transaction forever. There are certain things you just can’t get around from a regulatory standpoint. But we’ve been looking at those industry standards to see what in our process can be improved. How can we get as close to the ideal state as possible?

Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience. Please share a story or an example for each.

The number one thing a leader can do is have the right people. Everything rises and falls with people. And I understand that in today’s environment that is probably more challenging than ever before, but the right people matter. So, we purposely make it very challenging for you to get hired into Sharonview. We put you through the gauntlet of assessments and interviews, because we’re so protective of our culture. It’s very expensive to make a wrong decision, but it’s also the opportunity cost if you make that wrong decision. And I say to everyone: The next person you hire should be better than the last person you hired. If you use that framework, then you’re constantly improving and building on your talent. The second principle is the right processes. The processes you use to deliver goods, services and products should enable people to be the best they can be. Going back to my days as a branch manager, you had a certain amount of authority. And once you’d reached that, you had a lot of hoops you had to go through to get the next level. I believe that if you hire the right people, your process should support those people doing what they know they should do. We try to push every decision to the lowest level of the company such that the person who is interacting with the member has all the support they need to make the decision for that member. The most common one you see in retail banking is refunding fees or charges. Typically, at a branch level or contact center level it’s, “Well, I can only refund up to a certain amount and then I need to call someone else.” My challenge to that is always: What is the next person going to see that you don’t see? What training does that person have that you don’t that gives them the authority? Let’s get you that same training. We don’t put limits on things like refunding fees and charges. We say: Let’s go ahead and make the right decision. And if it’s not the right decision, that’s fine. It’s progress, not perfection. We can offer coaching. It’s our responsibility as an organization to empower frontline employees to make their own decisions. It’s good for them, and it’s good for members. Product knowledge and training are third. The worst experience in the world is to have an employee not know the information and give inaccurate information to a member or customer. Products change all the time. So how do you make sure that you’re updating your team on product enhancements? Communication. Knowledge-sharing. It has to be a priority. I challenge our team every day. I say: We’re way too small for bureaucracy. In our organization, it’s very easy to get everybody in a room or on the phone that needs to be involved to make a decision within an hour. There’s nothing that should take any longer than that. The fourth point is what I call quality checks or quality awareness. So, how do you know that you know what you know? [Business author] Jim Collins says we have to be willing to face the honest, unvarnished truth. And so, if there’s something not working, we need to be able to say, “That was my idea, and it didn’t work. It didn’t go well. We need to recalibrate and be flexible.” One thing [CEO] Bill [Partin] has said since he got here is: Progress — not perfection. I want us chasing progress and not being afraid to say, “That didn’t work. Let’s try something else.” And, I’ll keep asking: How do you know what you know? Saying, “I think I know this based on my experience” is valid. Experience is a data point, but we are a data-driven company, and I like to have checks and balances. I like to verify how we know what we know. The last one: Be willing to evolve. Be willing to change. Our goal is not just to survive. We want to thrive. And if that’s your mentality, you have to be willing to do things differently, to challenge the status quo.

Are there a few things that can be done so that when a customer or client has a Wow! experience, they inspire others to reach out to you as well?

When you share Wow! experiences, it opens up other people’s views of what might be possible. So, we encourage people to share via email and in team meetings the “shout outs” to teammates.

And then, as executives and as leaders, we hold those examples up to remind employees: This is the level of service we’re looking for.

We talked about the mortgage closing in 30 days. Other loan officers should ask the question: What can I do to give my next mortgage customer that same experience? Because they’ll come back to me for their next mortgage — and they’ll share their experience with their networks.

My particular expertise is in retail, so I’d like to ask a question about that. Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and eCommerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

Amazon, Walmart — they’re game changers the likes of which we’ve probably never seen — certainly not in my generation. We used to think: What’s my business going to look like 10, 20 years from now?

Now, we have to ask: What’s the business going to look like in 18 months? Things are literally changing that fast. We expect ginormous e-commerce companies like Amazon, Google and Apple to get into the retail finance space. Some of them are already there — just by offering their own credit card.

Walmart recently applied for a bank charter. So why would they want to get into banking? It’s a matter of who has the technology to help consumers simplify their lives. So, if I can make your life easier and more convenient, you will probably migrate to me. That’s why Amazon has everything you ever even looked at pop up as an ad.

I absolutely think the financial services industry should be on notice. This is probably one of the last holdouts. We talked about mortgage lending earlier. The mortgage lending process is probably one of the most antiquated processes still in the financial services business. Who in the world wants to sign a piece of paper and then know that piece of paper has to travel five or six different places? But that’s still the way the mortgage business works today, so I think the big e-tailers will eventually reshape or drive the reshaping of the financial services sector.

What do we do? The worst thing we can do is act like this doesn’t impact us. And if it truly is a convenience play, I need to try to solve that. If it’s a value play, then we ought to solve that. So, what’s in our processes that we can continue to lower that cost to serve such that we can compete?

The elephant in the room is: I can’t spend the same amount of money that Amazon can spend on technology and research. So small companies, medium-sized companies, even some larger companies will decide whom to partner with, whom to buy vendor services and products and from, such that they can help me get those types of conveniences to buy members. That’s very typical in the credit union space; credit unions join forces and then buy services from a vendor that can have a kind of scale that Amazon or Apple have. As one company, I might not be able to do it. But if I find five other like-minded companies, we could do it together, and then we can possibly compete.

Walmart is already a financial services giant. People transfer money via Western Union at Walmart all day long. For people who are “unbanked” — they don’t have a financial services institution — they can go to Walmart, give them 50 dollars, and they’ll wire money to anyone in the United States.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

This is an easy one: Homelessness.

For the life of me, I don’t understand how our country — as wealthy as we are, as innovative as we are and — at our core — as good as we are, could ever be okay with any human being living on the streets. We have the economic power to solve this issue across our country.

I understand the mental health aspect of it, the addiction part of it. I think all of those are symptoms of a larger problem. We need a nationwide plan to deal with homelessness in every community. I think there are individuals in our country who could say: We are going to eradicate this in our society, it’s going to no longer be a thing.

We’ve got so many smart people in this country. If we can create a vaccine to prevent COVID-19 in less than 18 months, we ought to be able to put enough smart people on this issue to solve it. It’s bigger than me. But it just gnaws at my core that we have homelessness in very robust, thriving cities.

