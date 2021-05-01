Ricky and Jill Howard of FitnessLocater.com: “Get to work!”

Get to work! Plan to grind and work tirelessly. There will be exhausting days, and some will come with great disappointments, but this is where your “why” comes into play. Your “why” will remind you why all those hard days are worth it to keep pushing and not give up.

As a part of our series called “Meet The Inventors”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ricky and Jill Howard, owners and creators of FitnessLocater.com

Ricky and Jill are a husband-and-wife team that invented, own and operate a groundbreaking marketing platform for the entire health and fitness industry across the nation, and eventually, worldwide! They understand how expensive and saturated traditional marketing is and they intend to cure that through their revolutionary platform which offers marketing at considerably lower rates while funneling it to a more targeted audience. Their mission is to allow businesses to have a better marketing strategy so they can spend more time serving their clients and consumers. At FitnessLocater.com consumers also have the availability to better search for facilities and services based on their area and specific health and fitness needs, resulting in a more successful journey to wellness. FitnessLocater.com is the foundation of the changing industry and strives to keep these businesses relevant by providing maximum exposure to consumers looking to maintain or begin their healthy lifestyle.

Ricky and Jill have been passionate about fitness for most of their lives, both separately and together in their marriage. Because of the life-changing therapeutic impact they saw it have in their own lives, it became their mission to share it with those around them. Once their life journeys finally brought them together, they began brainstorming on how they could do this side-by-side. They wanted to find a way to help gyms best serve the consumers, as well as best help consumers find their perfect “fit” to keep them successful on their fitness journey. When first conceptualized in 2018, the idea began very small and originally tailored to gyms only. Once COVID-19 hit, they recognized that the industry as a whole was struggling, and they saw a need to expand their idea across the entire health and fitness industry and launch it ASAP! Thus, the desperate call to action was answered and FitnessLocater.com was born and will be the foundation to support the health and fitness industry during these uncertain times and beyond!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

Jill Howard: My backstory is not one built on a series of successes, achievements, or clarity. It is instead built on overcoming, rebuilding and perseverance towards the life I was meant for. It started off in 1981 as a relatively normal suburban life, in a small town right outside of Houston, Texas. I was the kid that hated going to school and would find any excuse I could to stay home. I hated being confined to a desk in one room all day long, school just was not an easy thing for me. Being active was always when I felt my best, starting in childhood. I wanted to be outside, climbing trees, playing in the dirt, rolling around in the grass, picking flowers and finding stray cats. You know, the usual outdoor hippie kind of kid! Being one of five children, I grew up with my best friends by my side and playtime happened around the clock.

We spent my first 8 or so years living on what we would find out to be a superfund site, which eventually was evacuated and every family in the neighborhood had to relocate so they could tear everything down to the ground and begin the cleanup process (to this day, the public is still not allowed on the site). We ended up moving to another small town nearby where I found “fitting in” to be difficult. A few years after that, my parents ended up divorcing which just intensified the whole “fitting in” thing. I became somewhat of a problem child and spent about the next 9 years of my life finding new ways to get into trouble and cycling in and out of abusive relationships. I was lost and hurt and just could not find a place that felt like me. It wasn’t until age 17 that I was introduced to weightlifting by my father, who was a personal trainer. This was the turning point that began to really change my life and quickly became something that I knew I wanted to encourage in other people!

I graduated from high school and got my license in massage therapy which led to me working for the top, most renowned wellness club in Houston for the next 9 years, where I would be fortunate enough to work alongside some of the top personal trainers. Fitness became the driving force in my life, something I finally felt I could excel at. A few years and a failed marriage later, I was starting over as a single mom and fitness was the only thing keeping my head above water. But after a few years of juggling my son, my job, and my passion for fitness, I ended up leaving weightlifting behind for a while. I found myself in another relationship around age 27 and we would end up getting married and having two little girls. This relationship quickly became abusive and I just felt stuck. I was depressed and anxious every day, not knowing which side of this man I would be faced with that day. So once again, I returned to my long-lost passion of fitness to reclaim myself. I was able to find my strength and confidence between that and my faith and it truly saved my life. It would be after seven years of enduring this relationship that I finally found the strength, courage, and worthiness to pack up my children and leave so that I could give them a happier, more promising future. We left with nothing but our personal belongings, we were homeless, I had no job (since I had been a stay-at-home mom for the last five years) and not one single penny to my name…but we were free. My mother opened her home to us while I got back on my feet and found a job. I knew it was time to rebuild my life and I knew I had a promise for a better future, I believed I was meant for more than this.

After spending several years focusing on healing and feeling whole again (things undeniably got worse before they got better!), I completely surrendered my life to God and eventually met my now husband, Ricky Howard, who shared the same love for God and passion for fitness. We knew the shattered paths we traveled separately brought us together for great purpose and we intended to dive into it with all we had! We knew we would pursue something in fitness together, but never in our wildest dreams did we envision something as groundbreaking and foundational to the fitness industry as what FitnessLocater.com has become. All we had to do was answer the calling that was put on our hearts and dive in with faith and our best efforts!

Ricky Howard: My life started out in 1990, in little country mining town called Boron California. My mother and father’s marriage quickly ended when I was 1 and a half years old. My father was very deep in the drug world and upon a very traumatic incident, my mother decided that the best thing for her and my future was to disappear off the map while we still had the chance. She spent the next few years going from place to place, trying to lay low from danger while she was trying her best to provide and create a new “normal life” for me.

I remember vividly how hard my mother used to work day in and day out to provide the best life possible for me. At age 5 she met my stepfather and shortly thereafter, they married. We began to build our family in Hesperia California, where I would watch my mother and father live a life that would shape me to be the person I am today. My stepfather came into our lives and played nothing short of the best father role I have ever come across in my lifetime. He was not very vocal in his teachings and parenting, but the life that he lived each day was teaching me more than worlds could have ever taught. The man that I grew to know was a man that kept his head down and worked his way from the bottom to the top of his industry. From his cracked and bleeding hands to the hundreds of miles that he drove to work, I was always watching, and I witnessed every hard step to his success.

In middle school I was pretty much the average kid that got beat up by a few of the popular kids. Looking back, all I can chalk it up to is that I was the nice kid that got along with everyone, plus I was slightly overweight and a little “nerdy.” I just was not the kid that complained about my situation… I guess I kind of figured that I either deserved it or that the other kids just didn’t know better. But like most stories, that only lasted so long.

My mother kept me busy all throughout my life. She believed that if I had too much time on my hands, then I was eventually going to end up getting myself in trouble… And that was not option for her! I was an only child, and I spent all my free time either practicing a sport that I was playing at the time or riding my bike through the neighborhood with some of my local friends. Throughout the next years I became an Eagle Scout, the captain of multiple different sports teams, an undefeated wrestler on my middle school wrestling team and had made the decision to devote my life to football.

I spent the last three years of high school working as hard as I possibly could to get a scholarship to play football somewhere. It did not happen in high school, but a year after graduating high school and playing football for a local junior college in California, I was able to secure a full education and football scholarship to Iowa State. So many people told me that I was not going to be able to do it, even my own coaches told me that I should take a lesser of an offer just to guarantee that I was able to play football somewhere. Something inside of my soul just told me that I was meant for more than what they were telling me, so I took the shot! It was the first time in my life that I have ever gone against the grain, worked as hard as I could for something, and saw it pay off!

I spent the next 4 years sharpening my skills as a player and leader for the Iowa State football team. I broke multiple weightlifting records for my position, overcame multiple knee injuries and surgeries and worked my way through the team ranks and up to the starting position. My final injury, in my senior year, led me to finishing out the season with a surgery and having to sit out my senior bowl game. The path of injuries forced me to make one of the hardest decisions of my life. Do I continue my career in pursuit of the NFL and risk the chance of damaging my knee beyond repair, or do I end all that I have ever worked toward and start the next chapter of my life? After a lot of tears and weighing out the options, I chose to end my football career.

The next two years of my life were filled with bad friendships and bad choices. I had lost all that I knew in my life. After putting off family and friends to further my career, football was nowhere near me and I was sitting all alone in life not even sure of who I was as a person. I allowed the identity crisis that I was experiencing to break me for quite some time before I realized that the determination, work ethic and passion that excelled me in football was still in me. I couldn’t use it for football, but I could for fitness. It was the common trait that had been in my life before and during football. I harnessed that and ran with it. I grew as a fitness professional and became highly successful in the business moves that I made with it.

A few years later I closed my business, uprooted my life, and moved to Texas. I knew that I needed to get away from my past to change my future. I moved to Texas and soon thereafter met my wife, Jill Howard. We shared a common love for fitness and talked often about the original concept that FitnessLocater.com started out as. Over the next couple of years, the ideas and concepts of the business developed and blossomed into the revolutionary platform that it is today! The onset of the pandemic was the catalyst that prompted us to take the big leap and put all our dreams and plans into action!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The only two things in life that you have full control over is your attitude and your effort.” It resonates through any and every area of life from beginning to end. In my (Jill) personal life, this is what got me through an abusive marriage, helped me to walk away, and got me through the depths of rebuilding my life. It was one of the most difficult trials I have ever gone through but keeping a good attitude and giving all my effort towards a better future had to remain my focus if I was going to heal and succeed. I could not allow outside circumstances and behaviors to pull me back down. They were out of my control. My attitude and my effort were not.

I (Ricky) first heard the phrase about attitude and effort from my weightlifting coach, Yancy McKnight, when I was playing football for Iowa State. From the moment that he told me, I began implement the concept into every aspect of my life. The injuries that I sustained playing football, the ending of my football career and the identity crisis that I experienced after football ended for me were the first times that I realized just how true the concept is! I had to focus on my attitude towards the current time that I was going through and focus on what was soon to come in my future. Then I had to focus on the effort that I was putting forth to change the circumstances of the situations that I was in, to create a better future for myself. Your attitude is a mental state of being and your effort can never reach its full potential if your metal state is holding it back. Everything stems from mindset; your mindset is always a choice.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

We are podcast fans, so there are several of those! “How I Built This” is full of compelling stories of entrepreneurs who built something out of nothing through grinding and perseverance. Some of their stories showed me that you do not have to have it all to build it all. Some of them had nothing to start with other than an idea, a hope and unmatched work ethic!

We also stumbled upon Gary Vaynerchuk who has a plethora of content all throughout the internet and social media platforms. His content was raw and passionate, and his story of transforming his life from what it was in his childhood to what it is today was inspirational to say the least! I began watching his YouTube videos and listening to his podcast and noticed that his thoughts and outlook on all that he spoke on connected to a deeper part of me. The great thing about Gary is that he is not only a visionary, but he is someone that has determination, grit, drive, belief, and a passion that radiates. The kind of passion that wakes people up, makes people think on deeper levels, and allows people to understand that they too can accomplish greatness!

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. What was the catalyst that inspired you to invent your product? Can you share the story of your “ah ha” moment with us?

While this idea was conceptualized years ago, the catalyst that really prompted us to pull it all together was the onset of the pandemic. By no means were we ready, but we decided to be faithful in what we were being called to do, so we made the decision to sacrifice where necessary to make it happen. Our small “ah ha” moment came to us when we were working out and talking about the different amenities we wished our gym offered. We thought “man, we ought to travel around to these small gyms that aren’t well known but have tons to offer! They need help getting exposure and consumers need to know they are out there!” Our HUGE “ah ha” moment happened during COVID-19 when we saw gyms getting shut down and leaving people without a means to carry on their fitness journey. They didn’t know where to go and we wanted to make that easier for them to find. We also saw a surge in the recognition of living a healthy lifestyle to help combat the effects of the pandemic and that is what made us realize that this could no longer be just about gyms, we needed to help expose wellness all across the industry!

There is no shortage of good ideas out there. Many people have good ideas all the time. But people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

FOCUS! First and foremost, you must understand where your niche is and what exactly it is you are trying to accomplish. Once you figure out those two things, it is all about fine-tuning. Ask yourself what this looks like from the business side, and then look at it from the consumer side. Does it make sense, and does it deliver a clear understanding? What steps do you need to take to put those things into action? Once you have those answers, take it one step at a time and start researching and making phone calls to acquire the help you need. Rest assured, as you take that first step, doors will begin to open and a lot of the times, it makes the second step clearer than before. The biggest thing for us to overcome was realizing that we did not need to understand the whole picture up front. We just needed to take the first step and have faith that each step would be laid out in front of us. Our job was to take those steps, one by one.

Often when people think of a new idea, they dismiss it saying someone else must have thought of it before. How would you recommend that someone go about researching whether or not their idea has already been created?

Google is the most easily accessible tool for this. Search using any and every phrase that could possibly explain your business or product. Search it forwards and backwards! Google what it is you are trying to accomplish. For us, we looked up things like “gyms near me”, “best powerlifting gym near me”, “gym with turf” …you get the picture. While we were able to find some of the big-name gyms nearby, we had a hard time locating businesses that were online based or ones that we knew of that had tons to offer but were smaller owned locations. We did this for many other categories in the wellness space and came up with the same results. That made it clear that there were no other services offering the service we offer. You can also go to the online database of patents/pending patents and do a search to see if your idea has already been invented. We would highly recommend hiring at patent attorney at that point so they can do a professional search for you.

Did you have a role model or a person who inspired you to persevere despite the hardships involved in taking the risk of selling a new product?

This goes back to the podcasts! Daymond Garfield John is one whose story always comes to mind from “How I Built This”. He started from nothing and was turned down so many times and just kept pushing! He believed in a better future and in what he had to offer. He stated that every “no” was one step closer to a “yes”. Look at him now! That is something I carry with me each day, especially on the days that feel like defeat.

For the benefit of our readers, can you share the story, and outline the steps that you went through, from when you thought of the idea, until it finally landed on the store shelves? In particular we’d love to hear about how to file a patent, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer to distribute it.

From the day we thought about our idea, we spent about two years planning and expanding on it. That involved many nights sitting out in our garage after our four kids had gone to bed and brainstorming, researching, making phone calls, and putting things on paper. Once we felt it was time to jump, we started putting things into motion. We started with contacting various website/software designers until we found a company, Source Web Solutions, that stood out to us above the rest. We set up a meeting with them and all committed to the project and they got to work! Once they launched our website, we spent the next month going through it inside and out with a fine-tooth comb to make sure it ran seamlessly from the consumer side and the business side. We wanted to make sure we were totally happy with it before releasing it publicly. We scoured through Fiverr to outsource our first campaign ad and animated logo. This is a great way to find talented professionals on a small budget. Being that we went the bootstrapping route, every penny saved was necessary. After much research, we felt that we did not need a patent for our specific platform just yet. From there, we found a mentor that could help us find ways to best market our business organically and has also been a great help in helping us tweak things. We highly recommend finding a great mentor! We just can’t say enough about that.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Possibly the funniest mistake we made was thinking this would be a hobby involving gyms only! We learned that it is vital to stay flexible and open-minded. We learned to stay humble and listen to the input and suggestions of others. Not all ideas will be from the same vision and may not work, but many of them are! If you keep yourself open to the idea of change, you can really enhance your product for the better and have many more dimensions to it, which is a virtuous thing!

The early stages must have been challenging. Are you able to identify a “tipping point” after making your invention, when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

The tipping point was when we found a fantastic mentor! We were lucky enough to be introduced to Dillon Kivo and he is a wealth of knowledge with an amazing networking circle surrounding him. He coached us on ways to build an organic following and to gain more exposure within the media to build awareness for our company. We learned that just because we had a great idea, it did not mean we would be an overnight success. Building your brand and awareness about your brand takes a ton of time, countless hours, and a lot of discouraging moments. But it is paramount to getting your business to that “tipping point”. If it were easy, everyone would be doing it, and everyone would be successful. So, find a good mentor that has accomplished what you are aiming to accomplish, and more importantly, follow their advice!

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Invented My Product” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Find a great mentor! — A great mentor truly is priceless. We waited until after launch to find a mentor and that could have potentially cost us precious time. A valuable mentor can help you best set up your product and website to have a successful plan for launch from the get-go, helping you deliver a better first impression to your targeted audience, and guiding you to avoid mistakes that could cost you time and money. This could potentially make or break you. Find someone you trust who has been successful at what you are aiming to accomplish and allow them to guide you from the start. Don’t quit your day job…yet. — Do not expect this to be an overnight success. What you do not see in successful products is the blood, sweat and tears that went in to getting it there. Gaining credibility and exposure takes time and a lot of effort. So, do not plan to quit your job just yet. Plan to work around the clock, tirelessly, and be patient with yourself and your product. Just because it does not take off right away does not mean it wasn’t a great idea, it just means that not enough people know about it yet. But with a ton of work, they will! In the meantime, use this job to help build the dream you are building. Having a great product is only the beginning. — This goes back to not quitting your day job yet! A great idea is only the beginning. Putting that idea into motion is only the second step. Your work is far from finished. People will not just come flocking because this great idea was born and will spread like wildfire. You must get eyeballs on your company. And that is where the real work begins. You must fight for your dream and find creative and organic ways to network (you will be surprised at who knows who) to gain exposure, which leads to credibility. Do not be discouraged when someone is not just as excited about your idea as you are. That’s just part of the process. Learn from it and keep moving. This is the part that may feel like you’re in the trenches, and you are! So, how bad do you want it? Do you remember your “why”? Use that to get through this phase of building your company. Finances…where there’s a will, there’s a way! — It is ok to work multiple jobs, use your line of credit, talk to family members (you will be surprised how many of them may be willing to invest in your dream!), cut your budget, and/or dip into savings. We put things off for quite a while because we were waiting to be in a better financial position and suddenly just have thousands (or tens of thousands) of dollars fall in our laps. It will seldom work that way. If you have something you genuinely believe in, then you will know that the risk is worth it. You likely will not suddenly have the extra money and just feel “ready” to embark on this journey of building your product, we certainly did not. You must invest in yourself, take the risk and make it happen. If we can, so can you! Have a designated workspace, your kid’s desk or even the garage will do! — Your situation may not be exactly what you envisioned. Your set up may not be perfect and may very well be less than ideal. That is ok! We set up a workspace in our foyer, another in our dining room next to the dining table (it was our child’s old desk!) and we made it work! In the evenings, we conducted meetings out of our very unfinished garage as to not disturb our children after they were put to bed. This was by no means a formal set up, but it got the job done! Remember that where you are currently is not where you will end up if you focus your energy on what you are building rather than focusing too much on your current situation. Be willing to adapt and just work with what you have!

Let’s imagine that a reader reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to invent. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

Determine your “why”. Research your potential product inside out and upside down. Research the patent/pending patent database. Speak to a patent attorney to determine if their services might be needed. Get to work! Plan to grind and work tirelessly. There will be exhausting days, and some will come with great disappointments, but this is where your “why” comes into play. Your “why” will remind you why all those hard days are worth it to keep pushing and not give up.

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

It’s never a bad idea to hire a professional, but of course, this comes with added cost. So, it depends on what type of capital you are working with. It also depends on how likely it is that there is something similar to what you are developing. That can make things a bit more complicated and their services could be worth the added costs. I think it is attainable to do it on your own, but do not be afraid to hire out professional services when it just seems too overwhelming!

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

This one really depends heavily on the type of product or service you are creating. It also depends on your willingness and availability to work, nonstop. We took the bootstrapping route, but that was an easy decision for us since our service is strictly a digital based service. We have little overhead, and we needed little in startup funds. We made the decision to go with an MVP (Minimum Viable Product) which saved us an astronomical amount of money. We both worked extra jobs to come up with the money we needed, and we spent countless hours researching what we did not know. We were introduced to an amazing mentor and he has been able to guide us in ways that we have missed out on by choosing to not go with venture capital funding. Venture capital funding will not only have the funds to get you started, but also great expertise and guidance which will save you a lot of hassle, so they certainly can be an asset. We just felt like we could launch with minimal funds and wanted to launch as soon as possible, which made the idea of the time-consuming search for venture capital less appealing to us. Not to say we will not seek it out in the future!

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

We strive to make serving others our top priority. Whether that is on the side of the businesses, the consumers, or our team working along side us. Being able to offer businesses targeted marketing at lower costs has been able to free them from the time and financial burden associated with typical marketing, which in turn, allows them to work more on what they are passionate about within their business. For consumers, we have made it easier for them to search for what they need to pursue a healthier lifestyle, allowing them to be more successful on that journey. For those working along with us, we strive to get them to a place where they too have financial freedom and no longer feel stuck at a job they do not enjoy. Their hard work pays off, as it should. We believe these are all small steps into touching as many lives as we can within the fitness industry by freeing up their time, finances, and uncertainties to allow room for more joy in their lives!

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Set your focus more on serving the people rather than making the dollar. The dollar will come, but that should not be the main idea. If you focus more on being an asset to people, creating value in what you have to offer as well as creating value in them, the rest will fall into place. This goes in line with your employees as well! If you aim to make your employees successful, you will also be successful. We would never consider ourselves successful and financially free unless our team is also successful and financially free! We would love to see a movement where businesses care more about the success of those they are serving and working with rather than their bottom dollar.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Oh, hands down, Gary Vaynerchuk! If you are out there reading this, let’s do brunch, man! We would love to sit down and have open candid conversations about the nitty gritty life of an entrepreneur and the brutal honesty about what it takes to build and thrive in a successful business. We would love to hear his stories of defeat and success! This man is such a wealth of knowledge along with brutal honesty. Being in his presence would be such an honor because we strive to surround ourselves with people that are like minded and can feed our intellect with more! His guidance and honesty would be humbly appreciated.

