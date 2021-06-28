Rick William on All Progress Takes Place Outside the Comfort Zone

Living in your comfort zone is all about doing what is safe and easy: you know the outcome. If you’re afraid to take some risks and do something that scares you, you can never really understand who you truly are. We often learn the most about ourselves when we walk openly into challenges and learn how to overcome them. Despite feeling fear and doubt, we do something anyway and prove to ourselves just what kind of person we are.

For the past few years, Rick William has been working hard on one crucial mission – To help end emotional trauma and the suffering of others. He wants people to live an emotionally free, connected, and meaningful life.

Rick says we all want to be successful. How can we get there if we are not ready to try new things? How can we make it in life if we keep doing the same thing over and over again?

It is comfortable to keep doing the same thing over and over again. But the question is, ‘What are you getting out of it?’ Are you getting what you want? Are you getting what will move you closer to your dreams? If not, change what you are doing. Get out of your comfort zone. Find a new path. Find a new meaning. Find a new purpose.

Moving forward requires us to do things differently. It is scary to start something new, but if you can start, you will have the courage to continue. Michael John Bobak said, “All progress takes place outside the comfort zone.”

Rick says every day, thousands of people, just like you and I, make decisions to move outside their comfort zones and make improvements to their lives. Sometimes they succeed, sometimes they fail. That’s just the way life is. But this move away from their comfort zones makes them a little stronger, a little more determined to get better and slowly their lives improve. They become more positive, less accepting of life as it is and continue making improvements. The great thing about deciding to walk out of your comfort zone is it shows you that anything is possible and you gain momentum to becoming a better, stronger, happier you.

The unknown is a magical place where dreams come true and life happens. Your comfort zone is a predictable place where dreams die and life stalls. It’s pretty simple when you think about it. Stay within your comfort zone and keep hoping, wishing, and dreaming of a better life, or take a step into the unknown and create your own version of how you want your life to look.

If you’re not where you want to be in your life, it may be because you’re stuck inside of your own comfort zone. It’s easy to do what you’re used to doing and stay within the confines of least resistance, but if you want to make progress in your life, you need to break free from what holds you back Rick William quoted.

