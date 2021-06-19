Rick Ornelas of I Spark Change: “Know your “Why” for doing what you do”

Know your “Why” for doing what you do. — There is a reason that you quit your “career” and decided to go off on your own. This reason should be the driving force for all of your actions in your coaching business. Your “why” is going to motivate you to make one more call when your too tired or give 100% to the last client of the week. Your “why” is going to inspire you to do whatever it takes to grow your business. Let this lead you and you will be successful.

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Rick Ornelas.

Rick Ornelas is an author, professional coach, and founder of I Spark Change who teaches men and women to unlock their amazing potential to create an incredible future and change the world around them.

With a Social Sciences/Communications degree and over 25 years of additional study, he has trained over 10,000 hours in Communication, Sociology, Interpersonal Relationships, and Leadership. He’s the author of 12 Hours of Heaven; Lessons for a Better World.

Rick has been featured in multiple media outlets, including national/international television and radio. He’s a regular writer for Lifehack and guest contributor for various websites.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

For the past 25 years I have worked in and around healthcare. I began my career working with Fortune 500 companies where I honed my knowledge and skills as I was constantly being developed for various roles.

This included training on leadership, communication, goals, habits, mindset, hiring, conflict resolution, organizational effectiveness and personality assessment. It was incredibly valuable training that I feel blessed and grateful to have received as could not have accomplished it on my own.

I also spent the last two decades personally developing myself through books, courses, and workshops.

In 2015 after helping to grow a couple start-ups and gaining even more business experience I decided to start my own company, Strategic Medical Coaching to help teach Dr’s the leadership and business skills necessary to have successful practices.

When COVID hit in 2020 and my business slowed down I created a new company, I Spark Change, to spread positive change around the world and teach others how to have a global impact.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

It takes a lot to be successful in business and life. For me the three traits that have led to my success are my positive attitude, determination, and serving others.

My positive attitude has driven my success because it leads me to constantly grow from all situations and experiences whether they are categorized as “good” or “bad”. By having this attitude, I am always looking for opportunity which allows me to learn and develop even if I fail.

Determination has helped to carry me on when there is not any type of external motivation. It’s easy for a lot of people to succeed when there is a dangling carrot out there. Where it gets difficult is when you have to turn inward and find that intrinsic motivation. I am greatly motivated by my desire to be the best version of myself and shoot for that each day no matter the reward or lack thereof.

Serving others is one of those big “secrets” of life that people don’t really understand. When you put your focus on helping others to improve and get better then you are the one who receives all the benefits. This comes in both fulfillment and actual reward as the universe rewarding you for your actions.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Habits are a huge part of my success. I utilize them to maximize my effectiveness each day. We are creatures of habit and our brains relay on them to get 95% of what we do on a daily basis completed. I have inserted new ones that work for me throughout my day and week over most of my life. Here are a few of my favorites that will help others.

Stop pressing snooze!

If you usually begin your day with multiple presses of the snooze button, you set yourself up for failure. Excessive snoozing puts your body and brain into an excited and anxious state. Think “Fight or flight.” This may have worked for your ancestors who were in danger of being chased by a saber-toothed tiger, but it doesn’t work for you. It keeps your brain on high alert all day, making it challenging to slow down and be present. Learn to get up after one calming sound from your alarm.

This puts your mind and body in a calmer state, so they are primed and ready to be more present.

Claim the day for yourself.

If you don’t claim the day for yourself, others will hijack it and claim it for you. Begin each day by spending some of the time you’ve gained by not snoozing for you and only you. This means close your eyes and practice stillness or meditation in complete silence. Meaning, before you pick up your phone or turn on the news or wake your kids. Doing any of these things will give your day away to others before you even realize it. First thing in the morning is the best time to be present to make the most of it.

Visualize your success.

While you are claiming the day in stillness, envision yourself having a positive and wonderful day where you are present in all areas. Actually, go through each experience in your mind and feel the feelings you will have throughout. If it’s difficult not to think about work, plan out the top three things you need to accomplish that day and go no further. As you plan, visualize what it will look and feel like to be present in each. Doing this repeatedly will literally re-wire your brain to be more present. Think of it as practice makes perfect.

Any of the three habits above will positively impact your days, yourself, and even others, making them worth doing.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Creating good habits is important because it helps to remove the need for motivation, will-power, and choice. As stated above we work mostly on auto-pilot for good reason. We simply do not have the brain power to make decisions about everything we do. Imagine having to decide each day how to brush your teeth and shower, and get dressed. We would be wiped out within a couple hours.

Because we do most everything on automatically, we must implement good habits to ensure we have success throughout the day. Habits such as exercising, or eating regularly lead to good health which impacts our overall wellbeing.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

The best way to implement good habits is to simply take action and get started. This is what holds most people back. They say things like, “I’ll start working out on Monday.” Or “I’ll never be able to do that.” The problem with this is that always taking the path of least resistance leads to never learning or growing. Forcing yourself to take action towards something beneficial once, twice, three times, and so on will eventually become easier and turn into a good habit.

One of the best ways to eliminate bad habits is to replace them with new “good” habits and removing the corresponding behavior attached to the habit. Let’s look at the example of someone who smokes on their coffee break from work outside with their co-workers. First, replace the smoking with something that fulfills the same need such as 5 mins of meditation with controlled deep breathing. This gives the body the breathing that it’s used to and removes the harmful cigarettes. Second, remove yourself from the environment with everyone else who is smoking. If you distance yourself from them then that will help to fight the urge as you won’t be around the odor.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Failure to prepare is preparing to fail.” This is something I’ve frequently had to learn the hard way. Early in my career, I always got by through intelligence, grit, and determination. If things didn’t go well I was able to “just wing it”. It wasn’t until recently that I realized if I just planned things out a little better it could lead to phenomenal results. I continue to work on this every day as old habits die hard. Fortunately, I have three daughters that have heard this too many times thinking it was for their benefit. The older I get the more I need to remind myself.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m about to launch a 3-day challenge called Level Up Your Life that is geared towards Gen Z. It’s designed to help them gain control of their emotions and relationships after only 3 x 1hour group sessions. They have been greatly affected by the pandemic with stress and anxiety levels at all time highs. Many of them feel isolated and alone. We want to help connect them with peers in a fantastic support group to “virtually hang-out” and share stories with one another so they can relate and see that they are not alone. We’re really excited about it and know it will be awesome!

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Understand you will have to work your tail off. — A lot of people thing that working for yourself means that you can work a couple hours a day and become ultra-successful. The reality is that coaches as with all entrepreneurs work 80 hours per week, so they don’t have to work 40 hours per week for someone else. Sure, it has its benefits like setting your own schedule, just know that everything falls on your shoulders so when there is work to be done, you’re going to be the one to do it.

Know your “Why” for doing what you do. — There is a reason that you quit your “career” and decided to go off on your own. This reason should be the driving force for all of your actions in your coaching business. Your “why” is going to motivate you to make one more call when your too tired or give 100% to the last client of the week. Your “why” is going to inspire you to do whatever it takes to grow your business. Let this lead you and you will be successful.

Don’t work with just anyone. — When I first started my coaching business, I took whatever clients I could because I wanted to get going and needed the money. This was a difficult lesson to learn because I focused on the wrong areas and I wasn’t the person or coach I needed to be. Once I “fired’ a couple of high-paying clients because they were bringing me down, I began to truly flourish.

Understand that not everyone can be or wants to be helped. — As a biproduct of working with just anyone I learned another valuable lesson. There were dozens if not hundreds of people out there that I thought I could help only to realize that they were not ready to be coached or didn’t want my help. As someone who is a natural “fixer” it was in my nature to want to help them improve and fix their problems. I had to learn by working with those that really wanted the help, they had far better results and I didn’t bang my head against the wall trying.

Create your ideal client avatar. — After learning lessons four and five above I realized that it would be best to know who my ideal client was and speak to them with all of my actions. I picked someone who I was working with that, wanted to be helped, put in the work, took action, listened, and had success. They became my avatar and from that point everything I did was with them in mind. My marketing, training, and solutions all became about them. Taking the focus off of myself and gaining clarity did wonders for my business.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

A couple come to mind that seem to be universal problems for many coaches.

1) They work with anyone they can thinking they have to in order to grow their business. This leads to many of the problems identified in number two above.

2) Another common mistake is undervaluing their services and charging too little. Starting out I didn’t know what to charge and went the hourly route like a lot of coaches do. The process of trading time for money was not too different from working a job for someone else. I quickly learned, with some counsel from a mentor coach, to think of my work in terms of the solutions and value I was bringing to my clients. This shift in beliefs elevated my revenue substantially.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

There are a lot of potential answers here, but they all boil down to on main tenet. — Focus on your clients’ needs and goals and make it all about them. You can have a process but not a “one-size fits all solution”. When you do this your actions come from a place of service which will be more beneficial for you and your clients. By focusing on helping others, you will have greater impact on yourself in the long-run.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

Start with your existing network. There are plenty of people who know, like, and trust you who will refer you business or use your services themselves. Provide value and offer your help where you can without the expectation of reward. It will come back to you eventually as stated above. Finally, build relationships anywhere you can. Whether it be an in person event, online or over email, there are plenty of ways to show people who you are and what you have to offer.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

Set goals and stay focused on what will drive your business the most. Utilize the 80/20 rule. Where 80% of the results come from 20% of the action. Find what fits in the 20% bucket and then drill down again by looking at the 80/20 again. Keep doing this until you are ultra-focused on the specific areas that will grow your business. Too many individuals spend time on the 80% thinking it’s important when most of it is busy work that can be delegated or contracted out.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My current movement, I Spark Change. This movement is devoted to positively changing the world one bit, one person at a time. We are building a community of those who want to spread positive change in the world. This is setting the foundation for the world’s first social media platform 100% geared towards connecting all those interested in positive change throughout the world.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Tristan Harris- the president and a co-founder of the Center for Humane Technology and creator of The Social Dilemma.

I have been trying to connect with individuals like him since 2009, when I began working on a social media platform focused entirely on doing social good called Puzzme. It’s soon to be the world’s first social platform 100% geared towards connecting individuals, groups, and organizations in a global Angel network to spread positive change through actions large and small. I know Tristan will understand the mission and want to help in some way. If you’re reading this, I’d love to speak with you! @tristanharris

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!