Rick Ornelas & Arjay Visaya of Strategic Medical Coaching: “Know and embrace your why”

As a part of our interview series with prominent medical professionals called “5 Things You Need To Know To Create a Highly Successful Private Practice” I had the pleasure of interviewing Rick Ornelas and Arjay Visaya.

Strategic Medical Coaching was founded by Rick Ornelas and Arjay Visaya to help healthcare professionals focus more on the clinical aspects of their practice by guiding them through the nuanced challenges of their business. They teach doctors the modern leadership necessary for success in today’s ever-changing environment.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you ended up where you are?

Throughout our careers we gained a lot of experience in various healthcare areas, from the individual practice up to the corporate level, having exposure to and partnering with executives, management, sales, and training.

We were drawn to philosophies and training about leadership, communication, hiring, staff engagement, conflict resolution, and goal alignment.

Some of our best and joyous days come when in partnering with our customers and helping them achieve their goals more quickly and efficiently, and providing them an environment to grow and learn all at the same time.

I’m a huge fan of mentorship throughout one’s career. None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Who has been your biggest mentor? What was the most valuable lesson you learned from them?

There have been many mentors who have helped to steer us in the right direction and aided in our development. We like to keep an open mind and learn from all sources so we can best serve our clients. Fortunately, we both had the pleasure of being mentored by some of the same individuals.

First, Jim Trunick was very influential in setting foundational principles for leadership, communication, and staff engagement during the time we spent under his tutelage at Allergan.

The most valuable lessons we learned from Jim are:

Developing your people will have the biggest impact on the development of your business.

You can’t coach someone that doesn’t want to be coached.

Later, Danny Bader helped us as we transitioned to various ventures and ventured on our own in organization and entrepreneurship. He helped us to see that nobody will believe in your dream as much as you do, nor should they.

What made you want to start your own practice? Can you tell us the story of how you started it?

We consistently encountered Healthcare Practitioners that needed help. There were practice gaps that needed more focus. Many were great clinicians but lacked the business acumen needed to be successful.

We are extremely passionate about helping people become better versions of themselves, by asking the questions that most people forget to ask themselves but should. Questions like, “Am I truly happy doing what I’m currently doing?” “What is my passion and how to get back to pursuing that?”

As we approached Healthcare Practitioners with these questions, and had productively honest conversations, we realized there was a natural fit with HCPs in need, and our skillset that could help guide them forward.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

When we first began our business, we worked with some large clients that helped make the transition easier, or so we thought. We quickly found out that they were too focused on having control and not open to coaching. It took us a few years to realize our efforts were best suited helping the small business client by working with individual practices.

Because it is a “helping profession”, some healthcare providers struggle with the idea of “monetization.” How do you address the business aspect of running a medical practice? Can you share a story or example?

Monetization is one of the many tools used by businesses to execute the goal of “helping others.” Without the proper tools, we cannot effectively achieve our goals. We strive for win-win services that benefit both patients and providers.

In one clinic we worked with, their patients needed a new pain solution (stem cell injections) but the doctor did not have those available. SMC helped to research the best services that would fit both the clinic and their patient needs.

We guided the clinic from solution acquisition to proper training and implementation. We focused on helping each staff member understand why these new services were needed, and the best way to educate and help their patients with them. We then emphasized how to follow through with each patient so that each new encounter would be a successful one.

Managing being a provider and a business owner is a constant balancing act. How do you manage both roles?

At SMC we empower and educate providers to balance both needs. We customize our coaching and teach each clinic we work with to maximize their teamwork and communication with one another and patients. We always make sure they are aware of, and focused on both personal and clinic goals.

From completing your degree to opening a practice and becoming a business owner, your path was most likely challenging. Can you share a story about one of your greatest struggles? Can you share what you did to overcome it?

Similar to a Dr. Opening his own solo practice, vs. Retaining the financial comfort of becoming an employee of a hospital system, one of our first greatest struggles was abandoning our “day jobs” to create our coaching company.

Having worked in “the industry” and enjoying all of its perks like a company car, health insurance benefits, etc. — it was difficult at first to make the leap to entrepreneurship. We soon found out that when you follow your passion and work hard to achieve your goals, it more than makes up for the initial sacrifice of a traditional 9–5 job, and pays off more than we could have ever imagined.

This was in essence a change in mindset — something that we ask our clients to move towards every day. It became easier when more focus was placed upon our most important goals and dreams! Life is too short to compromise our perceived purpose, goals, hopes, and dreams. By helping clients achieve more, we in-turn accomplish our own goals too.

Ok, thank you. Here is the main question of our interview. What are the 5 things you need to know to create a thriving practice, and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

This is the area we are the most passionate about because it’s what provides the most satisfaction for our clients. Here’s what we learned to be true for 99% of practices.

Know and embrace your why: This should be the foundation for all the decisions you make about your business. It’s your dream and nobody will believe it more than you. Be passionate about it! You can enlist others such as family, friends, and staff but they will never have the level of commitment that you do. Our clients are very passionate about everything they do which is why we love working with them. People come first: This was a tough one for some clients early on as they were focused on profits before people. We were able to help them understand the philosophy that “the greatest asset in your practice is and will always be your people.” Support them by growing their skills, empowering them, and keeping them engaged. High levels of communication will help here. Always remember, developing your team is the fastest way to grow your business. Goal alignment is key: Understanding individual goals and aligning them to your practice goals is imperative to success. Too often, practice goals are overemphasized, and individual goals/needs are not addressed or communicated. This leads to people only working in your office for a pay check. When this happens, people quit and you find yourself going through the hiring process all over again. You want your staff to be passionate in the ways that you are so it resonates in their work. Help them reach their goals and they will help you reach yours. Understand the nuances of effective marketing: There are a lot of definitions to effective marketing but the only one that matters in a practice is perfecting the patient experience. When you do this properly patients will become loyal fans that write raving reviews and tell the world how wonderful you are. It is challenging to know what’s needed on an individual basis so engage outside help from a professional who can help answer the question for your practice. When we have been engaged to help it has led to an increase in positive reviews. All of our clients are 4.5–5 star rated online which means a lot. Master your money: So many practices who contact us are not where they want to be financially. They have typically gotten there due to poor decisions and trying to learn everything through trial and error. If you want a practice to grow and thrive for years then you must have a handle on the finances. Know your numbers in every area related to generating revenue and spending. Invest in the development of yourself and your team which will give the highest rate of return. Spend money on resources to grow your business such as coaching.

There are a lot of things that can distract your attention on a daily basis. Focus on these five areas and you will get the most bang for the buck. Just remember it will take time and consistency is key. Do all of the little things every day and it will make a major difference long term.

As a business owner you spend most of your time working IN your practice, seeing patients. When and how do you shift to working ON your practice? (Marketing, upgrading systems, growing your practice, etc.) How much time do you spend on the business elements?

Time management is truly important. Developing and sticking to a weekly schedule, with detailed agendas communicated in advance. Staff participation is highly emphasized to help develop goals/plans which encourages deeper involvement and buy-in from everyone.

Learning to delegate effectively is also important. One should not spend their valuable time on tasks that can be handled by a trusted team member.

It can be extremely difficult and time consuming to look at your current way of doing things. Often times, asking a clinic to examine their day-to-day routines and find ways to improve them can require everyone to step out of their comfort zones. While performing this self-reflection, examination and reevaluation can seem awkward and uncomfortable, the result is a rewarding new mentality and approach that works out better for everyone.

I understand that the healthcare industry has unique stresses and hazards that other industries don’t have. What specific practices would you recommend to other healthcare leaders to improve their physical or mental wellness? Can you share a story or example?

Healthcare providers have challenging work that can be very draining on a physical and emotional toll. Make sure to recharge your own batteries on a daily basis. “Practice what you preach” to your patients such as exercising regularly and eating healthy. Take time each day to decompress both before and after work that is just for you. Practice stillness in this time and you will unload all the cares of everyone else. Another great practice is showing gratitude. This can be done in a journal or app on your phone. The more you show gratitude for your day the more you appreciate all that you have.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story about how that was relevant in your own life?

If you seek change, you must step out of your comfort zone and challenge your own status quo.

“Everything you’ve ever wanted is one step outside of your comfort zone.”

