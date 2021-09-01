Richard Vague: “China has been very clear about its business and economic priorities”

China has been very clear about its business and economic priorities. It puts them front and center in its periodic pronouncements. Right now, that includes genetic engineering, advanced telecommunications, supercomputing, electric vehicles, alternative energy, and more. Each of these areas has government financial support that is robust and increasing. What the U.S. must have is an equal or greater measure of government R&D support for these critical areas — or it will cede world leadership to China.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Richard Vague, who is Secretary of Banking and Securities for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. He is the author of the new Illustrated Business History of the United States, and also A Brief History of Doom, a chronicle of major world financial crises, and The Next Economic Disaster, a book with a new approach for predicting and preventing financial crises. He is also a venture capitalist with has experience with doing business in China. He was previously a CEO in both the banking and energy industries.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I stumbled into banking as a part time college job, but fell in love with banking and business, and that led to a venture capital career with numerous involvements with China.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now?

My colleagues are looking at private sector debt and credit risk, particularly in China. It is an analysis of China’s economy, not just in view of the pandemic, but also in view of the massive debt levels that now burden the businesses and households in that country.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve certainly had great bosses who boosted my career. I think the most important moments have come when I’ve made mistakes and they stood by me as I dealt with those mistakes.

What do you think are the new markets in China that may become the next “big thing”? What challenges do those new markets face? How would you address them?

China has been very clear about its business and economic priorities. It puts them front and center in its periodic pronouncements. Right now, that includes genetic engineering, advanced telecommunications, supercomputing, electric vehicles, alternative energy, and more. Each of these areas has government financial support that is robust and increasing. What the U.S. must have is an equal or greater measure of government R&D support for these critical areas — or it will cede world leadership to China.

Can you share the top challenges of doing business in China and how you overcame them?

China is so large and resolute in its ways that I’m not sure you can overcome the challenges. Instead, I think the goal should be to successfully manage them. My colleagues are involved in situations where their manufacturing is outsourced to China. However, they are careful in their dealings, and spend time thinking through and working through alternative sources for their manufacturing needs.

We keep hearing about the trade war between the U.S. and China. What are your thoughts about it? Given the unknowns, how do you plan to pivot?

Throughout history, when a smaller economy has grown to the point where it approaches in size the leading economy, an intense rivalry ensues. The U.S. had almost a century of economic conflict in its 19th century rivalry with Britain, spilling into wars and near-wars at fraught moments along the way. While it will presumably fall short of war, we should expect continuing economic conflict with China, irrespective of the trade policy of the moment. This is an intense rivalry that will last decades.

Can you please give us your favorite “life lesson quote”?

My favorite quote is from the silent movie star Mary Pickford: “If you have made mistakes, even serious mistakes, you may have a fresh start any moment you choose, for this thing we call ‘failure’ is not the falling down, but the staying down.”

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I don’t want to be too pedestrian, but I’ve traveled extensively across this country talking to average working Americans to ask them what their greatest needs are, and have gotten the same responses wherever I’ve gone. There is a crying need for massive “upskilling” — training to provide new skills to Americans in their 30s and 40s and 50s whose skills have become obsolete. Not just thousands but millions need that kind of support. And there’s also a crying need for affordable health care. It’s the most pressing expense issue for most families. If I could do two things to try and meaningfully reduce the tensions and anxiety across this country, those would be the ones.

Learn more at richardvague.com.