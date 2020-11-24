Richard Lynch: “He’ll Make Everything Alright”

I believe we have to keep living, if you believe what the news says you will sink into those bad feelings with them. I say always allow our freedoms first. I believe this too shall pass. And the good Lord has got this.

As a part of my series about the things we can do to remain hopeful and support each other during anxious times, I had the pleasure of interviewing Richard Lynch.

Richard Lynch is a Waynesville, Ohio-based country music artist, who has compiled a long list of country hits and chart toppers in the world of traditional country music. His single, “A Better Place” topped the New Music Weekly AM/FM country chart, the IndieWorld Country Record Report, and spent an incredible 32 weeks atop the Roots Music Report True Country chart. His next 4 singles also topped the country airplay charts, including a duet with Grammy Award Winner, Rhonda Vincent. Richard’s single, “Country Music Isn’t Country Anymore” went Top 25 on the iTunes Canada sales chart. His single, “Pray on the Radio” received Christian radio airplay and charting, also reaching the US iTunes Single Sales chart. Lynch has appeared on WSM Radio Nashville, RFD TV, Fox TV, and countless other media outlets. Richard is a member of the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame, The Independent Country Music Hall of Fame, and he is a Billboard Magazine Emerging Artist. He is also the host of “Traditionally Lynch,” airing on TV and radio, and he’s the founder of the Love Tattoo Foundation for veterans. http://www.richardlynchband.com

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I was born into country music, my Dad was a terrific singer and entertainer, country music was part of our daily life. I wanted to do what my Dad did and save traditional country music.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I don’t really read books, the last book I got, a friend bought at a flea market ‘The Sh*t Trump says’, which is pretty funny.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “ Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

I believe we have to keep living, if you believe what the news says you will sink into those bad feelings with them. I say always allow our freedoms first. I believe this too shall pass. And the good Lord has got this.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

The same things in the question before. As I say in my song ‘He’ll Make Everything Alright”: pull out your Bible and blow off the dust, we got the right man working for us.

What are the best resources you would suggest to a person who is feeling anxious?

Pray to the Lord and surround yourself with good people.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Don’t believe you hear and only half of what you see.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Foremost put God in our lives and don’t be afraid to talk straight with people.

What is the best way for our readers to follow you online?

www.richardlynchband.com

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!